Mount Pleasant, NY

Saw Mill River Parkway Stretch Reopens In Mount Pleasant After Crash

By Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Saw Mill Parkway Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

This story has been updated.

A stretch of a busy roadway in the region has reopened after a serious crash.

The crash in Westchester County on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant was reported at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

The closure was at Exit 27 (Marble Avenue).

Lanes have now reopened.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

