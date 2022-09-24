Saw Mill River Parkway Stretch Reopens In Mount Pleasant After Crash
This story has been updated.
A stretch of a busy roadway in the region has reopened after a serious crash.
The crash in Westchester County on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant was reported at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
The closure was at Exit 27 (Marble Avenue).
Lanes have now reopened.
