Golden Knight Paul Cotter Feels This Could Be a Big Year

By Aidan Champion
 3 days ago

Vegas Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter will look to improve on his first NHL season this year.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter got his first call up to the NHL last season.

He recorded two goals in seven games played with the Golden Knights.

This season, the 22-year-old forward hopes to build upon what was a promising rookie campaign.

"I think this is the first year that I really see an opening, hopefully," Cotter told the media after Day 2 of training camp practice on Friday. "So it's exciting. It's cool. Being in this room is a big step up. I walked in the other room first and I couldn't find my name thing, so I was like, 'Oh my God, am I in the big room?' So it's cool, it's a good feeling."

Cotter said his main focus during the offseason was his awareness.

"I think defensive zone a couple years ago was my weakness," he said. "I think throughout the past couple of years, I've kind of flattened that out. ... I mean, it's tough to kind of do that in the summer time, but just certain drills to be aware. Positioning and I think consistency is the best part, so just making sure I show up every day."

So far, Cotter has taken a liking to Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy's teaching methods. He finds that the video teachings are a strong approach.

"There's different learners," Cotter said. "Some guys are visual learners, and it's good, it's kind of both angles. So it's awesome. He's a good coach."

While Cassidy is implementing a new system, Cotter said all he needs to do is play his game in order to excel.

"I'm a versatile player; I can play up and down the lineup, and I'm a physical player," Cotter said. "So as long as I stay consistent, I think that is my biggest thing, is playing my game every day, and I think if I do that, I'll stand out."

Cotter was selected by Vegas in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft. He comes off two seasons with the Henderson Silver Knights, where he's totaled 50 points in 97 games.

Cotter and the Golden Knights will face the Colorado Avalanche in their first preseason game on Sunday.

