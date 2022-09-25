Saturday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Branson/Kim 52, Cotopaxi 34
Dayspring Christian Academy 26, Hayden 20
Delta 31, The Academy 14
Denver North 14, Denver West 6
Estes Park 48, Ellicott 6
Fountain-Fort Carson 51, Doherty 0
Genoa-Hugo 58, Arickaree/Woodlin 54
George Washington 35, Aurora Central 23
Idalia 50, Flagler 6
Liberty 51, Hinkley 0
Manitou Springs 43, Prospect Ridge Academy 32
Manual 46, Grand Valley 20
Mesa Ridge 48, Widefield High School 3
Miami-Yoder 53, Bethune 32
Resurrection Christian 34, Katy Pope John, Texas 21
Vail Christian 46, Front Range Christian School 13
