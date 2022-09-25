ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Branson/Kim 52, Cotopaxi 34

Dayspring Christian Academy 26, Hayden 20

Delta 31, The Academy 14

Denver North 14, Denver West 6

Estes Park 48, Ellicott 6

Fountain-Fort Carson 51, Doherty 0

Genoa-Hugo 58, Arickaree/Woodlin 54

George Washington 35, Aurora Central 23

Idalia 50, Flagler 6

Liberty 51, Hinkley 0

Manitou Springs 43, Prospect Ridge Academy 32

Manual 46, Grand Valley 20

Mesa Ridge 48, Widefield High School 3

Miami-Yoder 53, Bethune 32

Resurrection Christian 34, Katy Pope John, Texas 21

Vail Christian 46, Front Range Christian School 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

SPORTS
