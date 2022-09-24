Read full article on original website
WRAL
Food Lion Deals Sept. 28 - Oct. 4: Fall squash, Roma tomatoes, chicken thighs, London broil, Toaster Strudel
Food Lion has new sales starting Sept. 28 including Fall squash, Roma tomatoes, plantains, navel oranges, chicken thighs or drumsticks, baby back pork ribs, London broil, Sunny Delight drink, Pillsbury Toaster Strudel, Green Giant frozen veggies, Nature's Promise cleaning wipes and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh,...
WRAL
Driver arrested after Raleigh diners injured in crash at Players Retreat
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police have arrested a driver after a crash injured two people who were dining Sunday at the Players Retreat restaurant. Police said the two people received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries in the hospital after the crash. It happened in front of the restaurant at 105 Oberlin Road in Raleigh, but no one was seriously hurt.
WRAL
Professional golfer and Smithfield native Neal Lancaster still hits the greens in Johnston County
He's a golfer from Smithfield who once played the PGA Tour alongside many famous names such as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Neal Lancaster also captured some impressive highlights. For example, he was the first person in history to shoot below a 30 on the front nine of the US Open. Today, he lives in Johnston County and still plays competitively.
WRAL
Bluegrass organizers move all weekend events indoors
RALEIGH, N.C. — For the second time in its history in Raleigh, the International Bluegrass Music Association's World of Bluegrass is being affected by a hurricane. Hurricane Ian is expected to impact North Carolina this weekend, when the event's Bluegrass Live! festival was scheduled to be help outdoors in downtown.
WRAL
In Cumberland County, a reminder how devastating hurricane floods can be
On Pennystone Drive, homeowners are still rebuilding after Hurricane Matthew with the threat of future flooding still to come. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
WRAL
Hurricane Ian preps meeting held in Durham
Dozens of local leaders and emergency management officials will gather Tuesday at Durham City Hall to update the public ahead of Hurricane Ian's approach. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
WRAL
80 year-old driver charged after hitting, killing 59-year-old woman in wheelchair in Roxboro
ROXBORO, N.C. — Police said a traffic crash on Hurdle Mills Road in Roxboro left a woman dead Tuesday night. The Roxboro Police Department said it responded to a report of a crash at 8:10 p.m. Officers on scene said they found 59-year-old Connie Holloway dead near the roadway....
WRAL
Police: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting near UNC-Chapel Hill campus
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Chapel Hill Police Department said it is investigating a homicide Tuesday 3/4 of a mile from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus. Police said one person died at the scene. Two other people were victims of gunshots and were transported to UNC Hospitals.
WRAL
Wake County leaders consider changing start times for elementary, high schools
The district will host town halls and focus groups on later this fall and will soon send out a survey soliciting feedback. No changes would be made until the 2024-25 school year, at the earliest.
