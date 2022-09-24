Should Georgia drop in the rankings? College football Twitter think so

No. 1 Georgia moved to 4-0 after an ugly 39-22 win at home versus Kent State on Saturday. The Golden Flashes forced three UGA turnovers and put up 22 points, the most given up by the Bulldogs since Alabama’s 41 points in the 2021 SEC Championship game.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett went 27 of 36 for 272 yards, one rushing score and one interception. Receiver Ladd McConkey struggled mightily with a muffed punt, a lost fumble and three drops. The Dawgs’ run defense was exposed, and Kent State scored the first rushing touchdown the Bulldogs have given up this season while racking up 93 yards on the ground.

Georgia is No. 1 in both the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. But UGA fans may not want to get too comfortable with that ranking after Saturday’s performance. No. 2 in both polls is Alabama and No. 3 is Ohio State. Both have a chance to jump the Bulldogs. Bama is playing Vanderbilt and the Buckeyes are playing Wisconsin on Saturday night.

