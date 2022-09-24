Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Michele Morrone Sets the Record Straight on Viral Khloe Kardashian Photo
Italian actor Michele Morrone’s rep is putting an end to any rumors about him and Khloe Kardashian after a picture taken of the 365 Days actor and the Kardashians star at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan went viral. Morrone's rep said in a statement to People, that...
WHAS 11
Hailey Bieber Addresses Claim She Stole Justin Bieber From Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber will once and for all -- "one time and one time only" -- address the years-long claim that she stole Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez. The 25-year-old model is set to appear on the Call Her Daddy podcast and in a teaser released Tuesday -- one day before the episode drops on Spotify -- Hailey's straight-up asked by host Alex Cooper if her relationship with Justin ever overlapped his with Gomez.
WHAS 11
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are Hanging Out, 'Not Looking for Anything Serious,' Source Says
Things may be heating up for Brad Pitt and newly single Emily Ratajkowski, with a source telling ET that the two have been hanging out. "Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it's very casual. They're friends," the source says. "Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now."
WHAS 11
Hailey Bieber Says She's Talked to Selena Gomez Since Her Marriage to Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber is opening up for the first time about the mutual respect she shares with Justin Bieber's ex, Selena Gomez. "I respect her, there's no drama personally," Hailey says on the Call Her Daddy podcast, undeniably referencing the "Same Old Love" singer without ever dropping her name directly. In...
RELATED PEOPLE
WHAS 11
'The Voice': Camila Cabello Gets 'Awkward' After a Shawn Mendes Song
Newest Voice coach Camila Cabello heard a familiar tune during Tuesday's Blind Auditions -- and things got a little awkward!. When Tanner Howe took the stage to try and impress the coaches with his rendition of Shawn Mendes' hit, "Mercy," Camila recognized her ex's track straight away. "Is that my......
WHAS 11
Kevin Hart Defends Will Smith Over Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: 'The World Should Step Out of It'
Kevin Hart is giving his "brother" Will Smith some appreciation. During his appearance on Drink Champs, the comedian defended the Oscar winner when hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN asked him to choose between Smith and rapper Ice Cube. Although Hart noted that both Smith and Ice Cube are his "brothers,"...
WHAS 11
Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms Aidan's Return in 'And Just Like That' Season 2 (Exclusive)
Sarah Jessica Parker just confirmed John Corbett's return to the Sex and the City universe. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Parker at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere Tuesday night, where she teased what's to come in And Just Like That's second season. "Could be, could be," Parker, who plays fashionista...
WHAS 11
Aly & AJ on Touring With Ben Platt and a Possible 'Phil of the Future' Reboot (Exclusive)
Aly and AJ Michalka are making magic on the road while they tour as special guests with Ben Platt. The sisters and singing duo spoke to ET's Denny Directo and opened up about what makes their synergy so palpable. "I think this collaboration, being able to tour with Ben, has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHAS 11
The Try Guys' Ned Fulmer Admits to Having Workplace Affair: His Future in the Group Revealed
Ned Fulmer, one of the co-creators and executive producers of the popular YouTube group dubbed The Try Guys, is no longer part of the group after he admitted to having a consensual affair in the workplace. Fulmer took to Instagram on Tuesday and addressed growing speculation about his involvement with...
Comments / 0