Photo Gallery: Best pictures from Georgia's ugly win over Kent State

Well, that was not much fun. No. 1 Georgia moved to 4-0 after an ugly 39-22 win at home versus Kent State on Saturday. The Golden Flashes forced three UGA turnovers and put up 22 points, the most given up by the Bulldogs since Alabama’s 41 points in the 2021 SEC Championship game.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett went 27/36 for 272 yards, one rushing score and one interception. Receiver Ladd McConkey struggled mightily with a muffed punt, lost fumble and three drops. The Dawgs’ run defense was exposed and Kent State scored the first rushing touchdown the Bulldogs have given up this season while racking up 93 yards on the ground.

There were some bright spots, though. Tight end Brock Bowers ran for a 75-yard touchdown and a two-yard score, while adding five catches for 60 yards. Running back Daijun Edwards finished as the team’s second leading rusher behind Bowers with 12 carries for 73 yards and safety Safety Christopher Smith nabbed his second interception of the season.

Here are the best photos from UGA’s win over Kent State: