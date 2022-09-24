ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Photo Gallery: Best pictures from Georgia's ugly win over Kent State

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddWxU_0i98CwAM00

Well, that was not much fun. No. 1 Georgia moved to 4-0 after an ugly 39-22 win at home versus Kent State on Saturday. The Golden Flashes forced three UGA turnovers and put up 22 points, the most given up by the Bulldogs since Alabama’s 41 points in the 2021 SEC Championship game.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett went 27/36 for 272 yards, one rushing score and one interception. Receiver Ladd McConkey struggled mightily with a muffed punt, lost fumble and three drops. The Dawgs’ run defense was exposed and Kent State scored the first rushing touchdown the Bulldogs have given up this season while racking up 93 yards on the ground.

There were some bright spots, though. Tight end Brock Bowers ran for a 75-yard touchdown and a two-yard score, while adding five catches for 60 yards. Running back Daijun Edwards finished as the team’s second leading rusher behind Bowers with 12 carries for 73 yards and safety Safety Christopher Smith nabbed his second interception of the season.

Here are the best photos from UGA’s win over Kent State:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fHPBf_0i98CwAM00
© (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Comments / 0

Related
Scarlet Nation

Film Don't Lie: Georgia vs. Kent State

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the video and data to break down what Georgia did vs. Kent State. Film Don't Lie looks at what went wrong with Georgia's defense. It also highlights the good and bad with Georgia's offense. The Play of the Game is a first down completion...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Saturday's victory over Kent State

Saturday's game against Kent State wasn’t Georgia’s best performance of the season, but the Bulldogs made enough plays to avoid potential disaster. The No. 1 Bulldogs overcame an uncharacteristic three-turnover performance by relying on big plays from tight end Brock Bowers and leaning on a bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort on its way to a 39-22 win. Saturday’s victory stood as a so-so showing all around for Georgia, which had its share of miscues and had to settle for three field goals but still generated enough offense to keep Kent State in check in the second half.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'

Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Kent, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Kent, OH
Athens, GA
Football
Kent, OH
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Kent, OH
Entertainment
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Athens, GA
Entertainment
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
whbc.com

A Closer Look: Contenders and Pretenders in Stark County

Look out Federal League, the McKinley Bulldogs have found their stride. An offensive outburst vs. Green last week and again vs. Hoover Friday has to have their remaining league foes very concerned. Mackey and Hill provide a 1-2 punch at running back, an offensive line that gets better every week, McNeal at WR is a match-up nightmare and Keaton Rode has turned into the great leader every successful team needs. They were very fun to watch last week! Some were very surprised that a 1-4 Bulldog team won so easily over a 4-1 Viking squad.
STARK COUNTY, OH
mymix1041.com

Cleveland Announces Stadium Seating Switch

We were joined by Cleveland High School football coach Marty Wheeler and Athletic Director Al Morris to announce that Cleveland High School Football stadium will be changing its seating zones. The Home fans will now be directed to sit on the west side of the stadium. There will be added benefits for touchdown club members who will be able to park closer to the stadium. Ticket sales will take place at the new home entrance along with the former entrance next to the Jones Wrestling Center. Any questions or comments can be sent to Cleveland High School at.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#American Football#Uga#Bulldogs#Sec
coolcleveland.com

Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron

Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
AKRON, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Lakewood, OH — 15 Top Places!

Lakewood, regarded by many to be an extension of Cleveland, is one of the country’s coolest suburbs, featuring top-rated restaurants and pubs. Brunch here is as lively as it gets, with the most delectable breakfast and lunch fare, seafood, cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind ambiance you won’t find anywhere else.
LAKEWOOD, OH
HipHopDX.com

Cleveland Rapper Q Money Found Guilty Of Killing His Friend

Cleveland rapper Q Money has been found guilty of shooting and killing Calvin Alexander Chappell back in 2019. Q, real name Qamar Williams, had previously turned himself in to police after he had been accused of shooting Chappell, 24, in the side of the head in his apartment in Decatur, Georgia. A man said to be Chappell’s cousin who lived in the complex claimed to have heard the gunfire and retrieved his own firearm to go assess the situation.
DECATUR, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy