High Point, NC

longwoodlancers.com

Women's Golf Seventh After Opening Day Of Grandover Classic

GRANDOVER, N.C. – Longwood women's golf sits in seventh after the first day of the Grandover Fall Classic at the Grandover Resort & Conference Center. Among the 73-player field, only three players shot a round at par or better on the Par 72, 6,155-yard course. Scores. 7. Longwood: 317-310—627...
FARMVILLE, VA
longwoodlancers.com

Transformation Continues: Longwood Basketball Opens Basketball Performance Center

FARMVILLE, Va. – Longwood Basketball announced the opening of its new Basketball Performance Center on Monday, Sept. 26. The elite, fully donor-funded facility is one of the largest basketball-specific training facilities in the country. The opening of the Basketball Performance Center represents another key milestone for Longwood Basketball in...
FARMVILLE, VA
longwoodlancers.com

Longwood Softball Announces Fall Schedule

The five-time Big South Champion Longwood Lancers softball team has announced its fall exhibition game schedule prior to the 2023 season. The Lancers will play in four total games during the month of October against teams all across the state of Virginia. Longwood begins its slate of fall games against...
FARMVILLE, VA
longwoodlancers.com

Field Hockey Falls 3-0 To #16 Liberty

LYNCHBURG, VA – The Longwood Lancers took the #16 Liberty Flames down to the wire in a defensive battle in Lynchburg, but would lose by a score of 3-0. Neither team was able to score throughout the first 45 minutes until a fourth quarter rally from the Flames put them on top to seal the victory.
LYNCHBURG, VA
longwoodlancers.com

Men's Tennis Returns To Action After Competing At Elon Invitational

ELON, N.C- The Longwood men's tennis team returned to action and competed as individuals at the Elon Invitational from Friday until Sunday. Luis Reis was defeated by Eder Blanco (NC A&T) 6-4, 6-0 in Phoenix Singles. He then defeated Oliver Saarinnen (NC Central) and was defeated in his finals match by Devon Moskowitz in a lengthy match (UNCG) 6-2, 3-6, 10-3.
FARMVILLE, VA
