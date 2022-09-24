In the early morning hours of Sept. 14, a tractor trailer carrying chickens struck an overpass on I-85 near Hillsborough, then overturned and burst into flames. By the time the fire was extinguished by the Orange Rural Fire Department, the trailer was badly damaged, the truck’s cab was completely gone, and barely more than the transmission was left from the engine.

