longwoodlancers.com
Women's Golf Seventh After Opening Day Of Grandover Classic
GRANDOVER, N.C. – Longwood women's golf sits in seventh after the first day of the Grandover Fall Classic at the Grandover Resort & Conference Center. Among the 73-player field, only three players shot a round at par or better on the Par 72, 6,155-yard course. Scores. 7. Longwood: 317-310—627...
longwoodlancers.com
Transformation Continues: Longwood Basketball Opens Basketball Performance Center
FARMVILLE, Va. – Longwood Basketball announced the opening of its new Basketball Performance Center on Monday, Sept. 26. The elite, fully donor-funded facility is one of the largest basketball-specific training facilities in the country. The opening of the Basketball Performance Center represents another key milestone for Longwood Basketball in...
longwoodlancers.com
Longwood Softball Announces Fall Schedule
The five-time Big South Champion Longwood Lancers softball team has announced its fall exhibition game schedule prior to the 2023 season. The Lancers will play in four total games during the month of October against teams all across the state of Virginia. Longwood begins its slate of fall games against...
longwoodlancers.com
Field Hockey Falls 3-0 To #16 Liberty
LYNCHBURG, VA – The Longwood Lancers took the #16 Liberty Flames down to the wire in a defensive battle in Lynchburg, but would lose by a score of 3-0. Neither team was able to score throughout the first 45 minutes until a fourth quarter rally from the Flames put them on top to seal the victory.
longwoodlancers.com
Men's Tennis Returns To Action After Competing At Elon Invitational
ELON, N.C- The Longwood men's tennis team returned to action and competed as individuals at the Elon Invitational from Friday until Sunday. Luis Reis was defeated by Eder Blanco (NC A&T) 6-4, 6-0 in Phoenix Singles. He then defeated Oliver Saarinnen (NC Central) and was defeated in his finals match by Devon Moskowitz in a lengthy match (UNCG) 6-2, 3-6, 10-3.
Saturday offered another reminder that NC can’t have nice things in college football
Saturday was a beautiful early fall day in North Carolina. But the football? Not so much. One of the bright spots: NC State. The Wolfpack’s upcoming game at Clemson NC State’s biggest game ever? One could make the argument.
WXII 12
What games are postponed by Ian?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HurricaneIan is already impacting Triad activities. Watch more WXII12 headlines in the video above. The list is growing for high school football games that have been moved to Thursday already, because of Ian. WXII 12 will continue to update this. Currently, postponed games include:. Southwest Guilford...
UNC Football: Kicker leaves program, intends to transfer
During his press conference on Monday morning, UNC football head coach Mack Brown announced that kicker Jonathan Kim will transfer. The UNC football program is down a kicker, as senior Jonathan Kim will no longer be with the team. Through the Tar Heels’ first four games, Kim was limited to...
New Tar Heel target now visiting Blue Devils
Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore Isiah Harwell said weeks ago that he intended to check out the UNC and Duke basketball programs in person this fall. And according to a tweet from Pro Insight's Andrew Slater, blueblood sightseeing is precisely what the 6-foot-6, 190-pound shooting guard is up to ...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU cancels classes ahead of Hurricane Ian, Seminoles vs. Wake Forest still scheduled
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football is prepping to take on the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium, just the second time in series history that both teams are ranked. While both teams are approaching the work week as usual, officials are monitoring the...
North Carolina A&T beats South Carolina State, again
Bhayshul Tuten led the way for North Carolina A&T in a competitive battle against South Carolina State. The post North Carolina A&T beats South Carolina State, again appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Dabo Swinney has funny take on Clemson-Wake Forest thriller
Saturday’s game between Clemson and Wake Forest was a wild overtime affair that saw the two teams put up a combined 96 points. In a game like that, no wonder it took a few years off Dabo Swinney’s life. Swinney joked after the Tigers’ 51-45 overtime victory that...
cbs17
Mystery surrounds disappearance of Virginia mom after NC I-85 crash near Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — The family of a missing mother from Virginia said they know what happened to her, but investigators said the evidence doesn’t substantiate the family’s suspicions. Alyssa Taylor’s family believes she may have died in a fiery North Carolina crash on Interstate 85 that...
2 High Point firefighters in hospital after flash fire
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two firefighters sustained first and second-degree burn injuries while battling a warehouse fire Monday afternoon. High Point Fire Chief, Thomas Reid said the two firefighters were burned on parts of their hands, faces, and ears while trying to battle a fire caused by a dust collection system in the High […]
newsoforange.com
Was missing Va. woman in I-85 truck crash?
In the early morning hours of Sept. 14, a tractor trailer carrying chickens struck an overpass on I-85 near Hillsborough, then overturned and burst into flames. By the time the fire was extinguished by the Orange Rural Fire Department, the trailer was badly damaged, the truck’s cab was completely gone, and barely more than the transmission was left from the engine.
Washington Examiner
Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia
The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison’s Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive “heritage area and trail” that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
WATCH: Fight breaks out between drivers during race at Martinsville Speedway
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — Tempers boiled over during the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday afternoon. As can be seen in the video, Andrew Grady had to be carried away after attacking Davey Callihan while he was still inside of his car. Both racers placed toward the bottom pole positions of Heat […]
Shonda Stone’s Epic “Stone Island Soiree” in High Point, North Carolina
Certified Event Planner, Interior Designer, Realtor, and soon-to-be Pilot, Shonda Stone, is the ultimate boss lady and we are thrilled to present her company’s fabulous rebranding celebration!. For the last 16 years, multi-faceted entrepreneur, LaShonda Stone, has been operating under Mansion House of Designs creating weddings, lux events, and...
rhinotimes.com
Pamper Your Pooch With A Luxury Suite At Greensboro’s New Hound Town
When a giant new business comes to town – like a Toyota battery plant or a supersonic jet factory – there’s always a lot of hoopla among economic development officials and there’s usually a major celebration. However, Guilford County, like the cities and towns within it,...
Street racing in Greensboro sparks concerns with cars ‘routinely’ driving over 100 mph, captain says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The sounds of revving engines and squealing tires have become common for some people living in Greensboro. “I feel like I live right in the center of a racetrack,” said LaVonda Leak, who lives off of Spring Garden Street. “It’s like they’ve made a track.” Leak said city streets have become a […]
