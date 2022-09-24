Read full article on original website
Intel Core i9-13900K vs. Core i9-12900K: Will it be worth the upgrade?
Intel Raptor Lake is coming, and it’s coming soon. With several new processors on the way, it’s hard not to focus on the flagship, the Intel Core i9-13900K. Equipped with a seemingly endless number of cores, capable of hitting those ultra-high clock speeds, and socket-compatible with Alder Lake, it seems to check most of the boxes as far as the top-shelf CPUs are concerned.
Intel's Core i9-13900K Leads Single-Thread Performance Rankings
Raptor shows its teeth: Core i9-13900K tops PassMark's single-thread CPU performance rankings.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs. Intel Core i9-13900K: spec comparison
Intel is launching its 13th-generation Raptor Lake processors with the 24-core Core i9-13900K — and on the same day that AMD’s Ryzen 9 7950X hits store shelves. The Core i9-13900K and Ryzen 9 7950X are the flagship offerings of the next generation, and with both arriving so closely, PC builders have a tough choice between AMD or Intel.
Intel’s 13th-gen “Raptor Lake” CPUs are official, launch October 20
If there's one thing Intel has gotten good at in the last few years, it's refining a CPU architecture. Between 2015 and 2020, manufacturing troubles pushed Intel to release not one, not two, but five processor generations based on iterations of the sixth-gen Skylake core, while still managing to increase clock speeds and core counts enough to stay competitive through most of that timespan.
Intel Hopes 13th-gen Is Lucky, Brings 'Raptor Lake' Updates to PCs
Not every generation of processor breaks new ground. Intel's 12th generation introduced its hybrid core "Alder Lake" architecture, which like Apple's M series of processors splits the CPU cores into performance-optimized and efficiency-optimized types. For the 13th-gen "Raptor Lake"-architecture chips, Intel has refined the 12th-gen versions, albeit in a couple notable ways: The CPUs have twice the number of E cores than before, and the CPU maps input voltage to clock frequency more efficiently to facilitate a broader laptop-like range of power envelopes.
Intel i9-13900K to cost US$40 less than AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X, as revealed by leaked Newegg pre-order prices
Intel is expected to unveil the gen 13 Core desktop processors codenamed Raptor Lake at its Innovation even later today and, judging by the prices that just popped up on Newegg, big retailers may be allowed to accept pre-orders immediately after the official reveal. Moreover, Intel really intends to stay competitive at least price-wise, as Newegg’s listing show that the flagship Raptor Lake CPUs could end up costing less than AMD’s freshly launched Ryzen 9 7950X.
Intel’s top Arc A770 GPU is priced at $329, available October 12th
Intel is officially announcing pricing for its top Arc graphics card today. The top-of-the-line Arc A770 will arrive on October 12th, starting at $329. This price matches that of Nvidia’s RTX 3060, a card that the A770 is expected to comfortably outperform. “We’ve been seeing that for a long...
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Review: The New Performance King
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. AMD's new Zen 4 flagship, the Ryzen 9 7950X is a 16-core, 32-thread CPU that clocks between 4.5 GHz and 5.7 GHz depending on the load, with two Core Complex Dies (CCD) along with a 6nm I/O die. The additional CCD compared to more affordable Ryzen models means the total L3 cache capacity is increased from 32MB to 64MB, and now there's a total of 16MB L2 cache.
Titanic Intel Core i9-13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X clash incoming as Raptor Lake takes command of PassMark's single-thread performance chart
The Raptor Lake Intel Core i9-13900K processor has been spotted by APISAK on the PassMark CPU single-thread performance benchmark chart. The 24-core, 32-thread processor showed some teeth in its testing (4 samples so far with a high margin for error) and produced a high single-thread rating of 4,833. This places the i9-13900K well above the previous chart leader, the Intel Core i9-12900KS, which currently has a rating of 4,412. The Raptor Lake SKU leaps +9.54% ahead of the Alder Lake chip and +14.83% over the more-direct predecessor i9-12900K.
