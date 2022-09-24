Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Heritage Cafe for Seniors Celebrating Reconfiguration of Three Sites
Press release from the Humboldt Senior Resource Center:. The public is invited to join in the celebration of Humboldt Senior Resource Center’s new Heritage Cafés on Monday, September 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Heritage Café in Eureka at 1910 California Street. Formerly known...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Vegetation Fire in Willow Creek
A fire started about 3:45 p.m. on Gypo Lane in Willow Creek on private property. Six Rivers National Forest Service is in charge of fighting fires in this area and local residents are letting us know that local fire departments and Forest Service resources are getting this out quickly. As...
KSBW.com
M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS
A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
Sharp offshore earthquake rattles North Coast near Eureka
EUREKA -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 struck about 16 miles southwest of Cape Mendocino on Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The offshore temblor happened just before 12:30 p.m. and there were no reports of significant damage in nearby communities which include Ferndale, Fortuna and Eureka. However dozens of coastal residents reported feeling the quake, according to a report in the Eureka Times-Standard.The National Weather Service said there was no threat of a tsunami.The quake occurred at a depth of 8 miles at a point along a seismically active zone known to scientists as the Mendocino Triple Junction where three crustal plates converge off the northern California coast.The region has produced more than 80 earthquakes magnitude 3.0 or greater each year since 1983.
kymkemp.com
Read All About It! Tiny Kneeland School Makes the Front Page of the LA Times
On Sunday, folks from the tiny Humboldt County community of Kneeland were startled to see their little school–one of the smallest public schools in the state–on the front page of the Los Angeles Times. The article points out that in Kneeland, “which isn’t so much a town as a rural fire station and a smattering of homes in the forest, the school has long been the lifeblood of the community.”
kymkemp.com
Scenic Eclipse Cruises Into Foggy Humboldt Bay
This morning, the Scenic Eclipse swam through fog into the Humboldt Bay. This is the third cruise ship to come to Eureka’s deep water port since May–the second this month. Passengers are paying about $15,000 per couple to voyage from San Diego to Seattle and then disembark in Vancover, Canada.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt-Del Norte house wanted for a movie
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — If you own a house in Humboldt or Del Norte County, you may be in luck: the Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission is seeking a house to act as a set in a major motion picture. The Film Commission is looking for a modest one-story, two-bedroom home...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(PHOTOS/VIDEO) Saturday Morning Homeless Camp Eviction in Eureka Draws Protesters and Cleanup Crews
Standing on the corner of Sixth Street and West Avenue on Saturday morning with her dog and her girlfriend, Crystal, a homeless person who has been living in an encampment located in a greenbelt behind the Humboldt County Office of Education for almost four months, looked at a pile of her stuff, wondering what she was going to do with it.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Wanted for Numerous Trinity River Area Crimes Arrested in Hoopa
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 22, 2022, at about 8:28 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies received information regarding the location of 20-year-old Luke Anthony Reece. Reece was wanted on numerous felony charges resulting from multiple incidents in the Hoopa and Orleans areas this month, including shooting at an inhabited dwelling on September 16, evading a Sheriff’s deputy on September 9, and a domestic violence investigation.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Preparing for ‘The Big One’: Emergency Responders Gather for Cascadia TsunamiCon in Blue Lake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. As emergency management agencies across the country observe National Preparedness Month, emergency responders from near and far gathered in Blue Lake this week to talk about a threat that has long loomed over the North Coast: the Cascadia Subduction Zone. Nearly...
kymkemp.com
K-9 Sniffs Out Motorcyclist Who Fled Pursuit in SoHum, Crashed, and Tried to Bury Himself in Bushes in the Creek
Last night, a motorcyclist tried to flee law enforcement in Southern Humboldt but a keen-nosed K-9 with the Department of Fish and Wildlife sniffed out the suspect who had buried himself under bushes in the creek. According to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Ken Enger, about 10 p.m. a Humboldt County...
kymkemp.com
Video of Yesterday’s Damaging Fire at the Scotia Mill
An alarm and a call to emergency dispatch rolled out yesterday about 2:30 p.m. Humboldt Redwood Company’s lumber mill in Scotia. A fire had broken out on a long (reportedly 120′) conveyor belt. We posted video and photos of the smoke rolling up from the scene at the...
4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal coastline
(KRON) — A preliminary 4.8 magnitude quake shook the Northern California coastline on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from United States Geological Survey. The epicenter hit about 33 miles southwest of Eureka and approximately one and a half miles below the surface. Tsunami Info Stmt: M4.6 055mi SW Eureka, California 1228PDT Sep 24: Tsunami […]
lostcoastoutpost.com
Residents of Sizable Eureka Homeless Encampment to Be Removed Tomorrow Morning
Echoing a familiar pattern here in Eureka, a longstanding homeless encampment located in a greenbelt area behind the Humboldt County Office of Education is scheduled to be cleared out Saturday morning, leaving residents wondering where they’ll go next. Today the Eureka Police Department told the Outpost they planned to...
krcrtv.com
Fatal three-car collision in Trinidad
TRINIDAD, Calif. — One person has been confirmed dead in a three-car collision in Trinidad on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred just before 3 p.m. near the Trinidad exit on Highway 101. All lanes on both southbound and northbound were closed with one-way traffic control.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Adorable Ringtail Who Fell Down a Chimney in Hoopa Released Back to Nature by the Humboldt Wildlife Care Center
A little more than two months after a very young ringtail who had been separated from its mother was brought to the Humboldt Wildlife Care Center for help, the organization recently announced that the adorable little critter was released back into the wild. “She basically fell into someone’s chimney,” Monte...
kymkemp.com
Donations of Toys and Blankets Needed at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter
“For months now the dog kennels have consistently been at full capacity, when one dog leaves another quickly takes their place,” reported a Humboldt County Animal Shelter’s post yesterday. “The constant intake of dogs has left the shelter in great need of some items so that the dogs...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Keith Darrel Bachman, 1961-2022
Keith Darrel Bachman was born on December 7, 1961 to Donald and Helma Bachman in Yreka. Keith passed away suddenly on September 3, 2022 at his home in Eureka. After a short time in Yreka, Donald’s job took the family to Santa Barbara. They continued to live there until 1975. The family moved to Eureka shortly after the death of Keith’s older brother, Kersten. Keith began to attend Winship Junior High School, where he met his first wife, Carole Segura, in band class. Keith attended Eureka Senior High School where he excelled in all sports, including football, wrestling, swimming and track. He then went onto College of the Redwoods and continued to play football, as a star athlete, while studying engineering. Keith and Carole found one another again and began dating while they were both studying at College of the Redwoods. Keith went on to play division two football at UC Davis, where he was invited to play in the All American Bowl two years in a row. Keith became a regular face shown in local papers and television for his football achievements in both high school and college.
kymkemp.com
Fortuna Man Arrested With Two Baggies of Meth, Reports Ferndale Police
On 09/24/22 at about 9:00 PM a Ferndale Police Officer on patrol stopped a vehicle on Main Street at Milton Avenue for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the driver, the officer observed the objective signs of intoxication and requested the subject step from his vehicle to perform a field sobriety test. The officer noticed that there were two baggies of what appeared to be methamphetamine sitting in the vehicle’s center console.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Uh, Check Out This Goofy Photo of One of the Sequoia Park Zoo’s Greater Rheas (And Also Note the Zoo Foundation Has a New Executive Director)!
The Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation (SPZF) is excited to welcome David Reed as the new Executive Director of the Foundation. Reed brings 26 years of fundraising and non-profit management experience to the Zoo Foundation. SPZF President Michale Dearden states, “David Reed’s knowledge, expertise and community connections will be put to good use, bringing people who love the Sequoia Park Zoo together with projects that support the animals, conservation and future improvements to the Zoo. David joins a dedicated staff at the Foundation, a strong team working every day to further the missions of both the Sequoia Park Zoo & Foundation.”
