Keith Darrel Bachman was born on December 7, 1961 to Donald and Helma Bachman in Yreka. Keith passed away suddenly on September 3, 2022 at his home in Eureka. After a short time in Yreka, Donald’s job took the family to Santa Barbara. They continued to live there until 1975. The family moved to Eureka shortly after the death of Keith’s older brother, Kersten. Keith began to attend Winship Junior High School, where he met his first wife, Carole Segura, in band class. Keith attended Eureka Senior High School where he excelled in all sports, including football, wrestling, swimming and track. He then went onto College of the Redwoods and continued to play football, as a star athlete, while studying engineering. Keith and Carole found one another again and began dating while they were both studying at College of the Redwoods. Keith went on to play division two football at UC Davis, where he was invited to play in the All American Bowl two years in a row. Keith became a regular face shown in local papers and television for his football achievements in both high school and college.

