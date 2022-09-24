Read full article on original website
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
3 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB
Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
Ravens host tryout for veteran OLB on Monday
The Baltimore Ravens have had to continue adding players at the outside linebacker position over the course of the 2022 season. They’ve lost both Vince Biegel and Steven Means to torn achilles injuries, while waiting for Tyus Boswer and David Ojabo to rehab from the same ailments. They also saw Justin Houston leave their Week 3 game against the New England Patriots with a groin injury, with his status currently unclear.
Ex-NFL QB on Bears: 'Where quarterbacks go to die'
If you want to have a long-term, successful career as a quarterback in the NFL, do not go to the Chicago Bears, according to one former Pro-Bowl quarterback. "This is a franchise where quarterbacks go to die," Boomer Esiason said on CBS Sports. Esiason played 14 years in the NFL...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Jets inactives: Germaine Pratt, Jackson Carman out; La’el Collins in
The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets have announced their inactives for Week 3. For Cincinnati, here is who will be out today. As expected, Pratt is out after being listed as doubtful on the final injury report. It’s why the Bengals called Keandre Jones up from the practice squad on Saturday.
Report: Steelers Add Jordan Berry After Pressley Harvin Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injury at punter.
Bears place Byron Pringle on injured reserve
The receiver was injured in the first half of the win over the Texans on Sunday in Week 3.
numberfire.com
Bills' Dawson Knox (foot) active in Week 3
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (foot) will play in Week 3's game against the Miami Dolphins. Knox suffered a foot injury in Monday night's game against the Tennessee Titans and was limited in practice this week, but should be good to go for today's game against the Dolphins. Knox...
ESPN
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WRs Russell Gage (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (knee) expected to play in Week 3, source says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee), listed as questionable for the Sunday game against the Green Bay Packers, are expected to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Julio Jones (knee), also listed as questionable for the Buccaneers, will be tested in pregame warm-ups...
Yardbarker
Ravens Tried Out OLB Jeremiah Attaochu
Attaochu, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the 49ers. Attaochu was among the 49ers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on with the...
Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His Two-Word Nickname for Cooper Rush
The Cowboys running back praised the team’s fill-in quarterback following their “Monday Night Football” win over the Giants.
Yardbarker
49ers Elevate DT Akeem Spence To Active Roster
Spence, 30, is a former sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers back in 2013. He finished his four-year, $2,644,424 rookie contract with Tampa Bay before signing a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Lions in 2017. The Lions traded Spence to the Dolphins in 2018 for a conditional seventh-round draft pick....
Bears Wide Receiver Placed On Injured Reserve Tuesday
The Chicago Bears struggling passing attack took another hit on Tuesday. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, "The Bears placed WR Byron Pringle on Injured Reserve and signed LB Joe Thomas from the practice squad." Pringle exited Sunday's win early with a calf injury after bringing in one catch for 11...
FOX Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers put WR Cole Beasley on active roster
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers promoted wide receiver Cole Beasley to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday. Beasley signed with Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The Buccaneers will be without star receiver Mike Evans for Sunday's game against Green Bay because of a suspension, and two of Tom Brady’s other primary options — Chris Godwin and Julio Jones — are hobbled by injuries.
