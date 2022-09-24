ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB

Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens host tryout for veteran OLB on Monday

The Baltimore Ravens have had to continue adding players at the outside linebacker position over the course of the 2022 season. They’ve lost both Vince Biegel and Steven Means to torn achilles injuries, while waiting for Tyus Boswer and David Ojabo to rehab from the same ailments. They also saw Justin Houston leave their Week 3 game against the New England Patriots with a groin injury, with his status currently unclear.
numberfire.com

Bills' Dawson Knox (foot) active in Week 3

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (foot) will play in Week 3's game against the Miami Dolphins. Knox suffered a foot injury in Monday night's game against the Tennessee Titans and was limited in practice this week, but should be good to go for today's game against the Dolphins. Knox...
Yardbarker

Ravens Tried Out OLB Jeremiah Attaochu

Attaochu, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the 49ers. Attaochu was among the 49ers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on with the...
Yardbarker

49ers Elevate DT Akeem Spence To Active Roster

Spence, 30, is a former sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers back in 2013. He finished his four-year, $2,644,424 rookie contract with Tampa Bay before signing a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Lions in 2017. The Lions traded Spence to the Dolphins in 2018 for a conditional seventh-round draft pick....
The Spun

Bears Wide Receiver Placed On Injured Reserve Tuesday

The Chicago Bears struggling passing attack took another hit on Tuesday. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, "The Bears placed WR Byron Pringle on Injured Reserve and signed LB Joe Thomas from the practice squad." Pringle exited Sunday's win early with a calf injury after bringing in one catch for 11...
FOX Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers put WR Cole Beasley on active roster

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers promoted wide receiver Cole Beasley to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday. Beasley signed with Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The Buccaneers will be without star receiver Mike Evans for Sunday's game against Green Bay because of a suspension, and two of Tom Brady’s other primary options — Chris Godwin and Julio Jones — are hobbled by injuries.
TAMPA, FL

