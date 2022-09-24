Read full article on original website
Plumb Joy
1d ago
I heard directly about them, CarMax was hit, apparently with no cameras facing the open lot, broke the door or window and got badly secured keys. Other places had there were many cars not only stolen the same way but they would drill into gas tanks and steal Biden gas, imagine paying $1500 per car, there goes the profit.
KJCT8
Affidavit Custody dispute led to fatal police shooting
ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — A man accused of killing a suburban Denver police officer who was responding to a family disturbance says he did not know law enforcement was at the scene when he started shooting, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday. Sonny Almanza, 31, told investigators he...
Weld County Deputy Killed in Hit-&-Run Would Have Been 25 Today
Alexis Hein-Nutz, the off-duty Weld County Sheriff's Office deputy who was killed in a hit-and-run crash north of Greeley last weekend, would have celebrated her 25th birthday today. Born in Bismark, North Dakota, Sheriff Steve Reams says it was Alexis' "childhood dream to someday serve others as a peace officer."
Man arrested on suspicion of murder, domestic violence in woman's death in Broomfield
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and domestic violence Sunday night after a woman was found dead, the Broomfield Police Department said. Officers responded just before 5:30 p.m. to a report of gunshots at the Stonegate Apartments, located in the 11800 block of...
Man fatally shot in Commerce City
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man was fatally shot in a Commerce City field Sunday evening, the Commerce City Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened in a field in the area of East 64th Avenue and Interstate 270....
FBI searches for Empty Promise Bandit ID'd as Jack McMullen
The FBI continues its search for the so-called Empty Promise Bandit. The agency has also identified the bank robber as Jack Jordan McMullen. The FBI has teamed up with the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Denver and Englewood police departments to find McMullen, 33. He is believed to be responsible for multiple bank robberies in the Denver metro area, including one attempted bank robbery. No weapons were seen in any of the incidents, however, he threatened a weapon in one robbery. McMullen is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-11, with a thin build and light brown hair cut short or shaved. He is known to be transient. Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
Woman in police car hit by train released from hospital
A woman who was in the backseat of a police car when a train crashed into it has been released from the hospital.
1310kfka.com
Greeley officers hospitalized after fentanyl exposure
Two Greeley police officers were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl. Greeley officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle with two men sleeping inside it on the 5100 block of 11th Street last week on September 19. Officers said Adam Martinez and Troy Grajeda tried to flee in the stolen vehicle, but then began smoking inside it. Officers convinced the duo to voluntarily surrender. Shortly after their arrests, the officers experienced physiological symptoms of fentanyl exposure. They were treated and released from the hospital and have since returned to duty. Martinez was charged with unlawful possession of drugs and criminal impersonation while Grajeda was charged with vehicle theft.
1310kfka.com
Greeley police recover stolen vehicles, shut down ‘chop shop’
Greeley police have shut down an auto theft operation after finding what they’re calling a “chop shop.” Detectives from the Colorado State Patrol’s Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement North Team recovered two stolen Hyundais at separate locations in Greeley and said they shut down a “chop shop” on the 3500 block of 29th Street. Police said the “chop shop” contained five stolen motorcycles. Last year, Colorado was ranked first in the nation for stolen vehicles and continues to hold the infamous title this year.
Aurora hit-and-run on Colfax leaves 1 dead, suspect in custody
A hit and run that happened early Sunday morning has left one man dead and the person police believe to be responsible in custody.
KRDO
Douglas County teen faces multiple charges after leading deputies on chase, crashing into house
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A teenager faces multiple charges after leading deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on a chase through Highlands Ranch that ended in her crashing into a house. Friday around 10:23 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call from a large gathering of people....
Teen could be facing several charges after crashing into home
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the teen behind the wheel of a car that crashed into a home over the weekend could be facing several charges.
Car theft suspect dead after confrontation with Aurora police
AURORA, Colo. — A suspect in a vehicle theft has died after a confrontation with Aurora police Saturday afternoon. According to Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas, it started when Aurora officers tried to contact two suspects in a stolen vehicle at a Circle K store at East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way.
2 women rescued from hostage situation in Fort Collins
Police in Fort Collins rescued two women and arrested the man accused of holding them in a domestic violence hostage situation.
1 killed in motorcycle crash Monday afternoon
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) is investigating a crash that left a motorcycle rider dead on Monday afternoon. At about 2 p.m., FCPS responded to the intersection of East Mulberry Street and Peterson Street for a crash involving a motorcyclist and a GMC pickup truck.
Police shooting in Aurora shuts down Alameda at Galena
A suspect in a stolen vehicle was fatally shot Saturday afternoon after running from Aurora Police Department officers and then threatening pursuing officers with a weapon, according to police. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries. Alameda Avenue is currently closed between Dayton Street and Havana Street as investigators from the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation gather evidence and witness statements.Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters at dusk that two suspects were inside the stolen vehicle when Aurora officers approached. One of the suspects ran northbound across Alameda, he explained, and officers ran after him. That suspect turned around and threatened the Aurora officers with a weapon, he said. At least two officers fired in return. The suspect went down and officers began medical treatment and radioed for additional medical response. "There are some jurisdictional issues here," Thomas said. "The incident clearly began in Denver."The vehicle, he added, was reportedly stolen from Aurora and APD officers were following it prior to the incident. The other suspect remained in the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody, according to Thomas. That suspect was not injured.
Man dies in hit-and-run crash on East Colfax Avenue, driver arrested
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in Aurora early Sunday morning. The crash happened at about 2:25 a.m. at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street with life-threatening injuries after...
Suspect in deadly Iliff and Chambers shooting still at large, 1 still hospitalized
A suspect is still at large Sunday morning after two men were found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds around 2:12 a.m., one of which has since died.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora police shoot, kill car-theft suspect Saturday afternoon; 2 unrelated shootings follow
AURORA | Police are investigating three shootings Saturday and early Sunday, one involving an Aurora police officer that left a car-theft suspect dead. The first shooting occurred Saturday afternoon when Aurora police shot and killed a car-theft suspect after the fleeing man threatened officers with a gun as officers chased him on foot across busy Denver intersection.
Witness says police shot suspect in back while hands were up
It was Aurora Police who shot and killed a car theft suspect Saturday afternoon. Denver Police are now handling the investigation into whether that shooting was justified.Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aurora Police approached two suspects in a stolen vehicle at a gas station on East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way."As they were making contact with those individuals one of the suspects ran," says Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.Denver Police say Aurora officers pursued that suspect North across Alameda."He got to a fence and turned and confronted the officers, produced a weapon and threatened the officers. At this time we...
Laramie County Homicide: Accused Murderer Fled on Bicycle, Hid in Cornfield Overnight
A 31-year-old Greeley, Colorado man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Laramie County earlier this month reportedly fled on a bicycle and hid in a cornfield overnight before turning himself in, court documents say. The fatal shooting happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
