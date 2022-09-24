Read full article on original website
Erin and Ben Napier Get Support From HGTV, The Pioneer Woman And More After Announcing Their Very Own Christmas Movie
Home Town fans are about to see Erin and Ben Napier in their own Christmas movie!
Hoda Kotb snaps joyful photos from beach weekend with kids, mom and sister
Hoda Kotb had a great weekend traveling with her daughters, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3. During TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Sept. 27, Hoda told her co-host Jenna Bush Hager that she took her daughters to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware and had "so much fun" spending the weekend with her mom, Sami, and her sister, Hala.
Hilary Farr Shares More Details About Her ‘Love It Or List It’ Renovation
HGTV's Hilary Farr was in the hot seat when she had to decide whether to love or list her North Carolina home.
See Tim McGraw’s loving birthday post to ‘soul mate’ Faith Hill
Faith Hill turned 55 on Sept. 21, and her husband — who’s also happens to be her frequent duet partner and “1883” co-star — celebrated the big day on social media. In a tender message he shared on Instagram, Tim McGraw wrote of his devotion to the woman he married nearly 26 years ago.
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Daughter Just Showed Us She Inherited Her Mom’s Incredible Design Skill
Chip and Joanna Gaines' daughter, Ella, showed off her creative skills for a good cause and proved she has her mom's eye for design.
Marie Osmond Shares A Rare Photo With Her Longtime Husband Steve Craig
Marie Osmond and her husband Steve Craig have had a whirlwind love story. They got married in 1982 but got divorced three years later. Later in life, they reconnected and got married for the second time in 2011. They have been together ever since but Marie doesn’t often share photos of the couple online.
How Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Is Celebrating Her Sweet 16 (Exclusive)
Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is celebrating her Sweet 16! Dannielynn Birkhead is marking her milestone birthday on Wednesday and, together with dad Larry Birkhead, sharing exclusive details with Entertainment Tonight. Dannielynn is all smiles in a new photo snapped on her special day, wearing a tie-dye yellow oversized Kill Bill...
Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now
All the makings of a good country song. Jason Aldean, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert and more have been at the center of cheating scandals over the years. Now married to former cop Brendan McLoughlin, the “If I Was a Cowboy” songstress’ love life has made headlines for years. When Lambert met her first husband, Blake […]
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo, Has Fans Concerned
American Pickers fans have had former star Frank Fritz on their minds as the 56-year-old suffered a stroke in July. Recently though, Fritz provided fans with a positive update about his condition and he seems to be on the mend. Nevertheless, the American Pickers fanbase is still showing concern as its current star, Mike Wolfe, appears completely unrecognizable in one of his new posts. See his recent Tweet below.
Are Love It or List It’s Hilary Farr and David Visentin Married? See Where Their Relationship Stands
Nobody has an onscreen relationship quite like Hilary Farr and David Visentin! The Love It or List It stars first appeared on the program together in 2008, leading fans to wonder if they are dating, married or just friends. Keep scrolling to find out. Are Hilary Farr and David Visentin...
A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wows The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
If You Love Boy Bands, You May Recognize Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach's Husband
If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you surely know Nikki DeLoach. From "The Perfect Catch" to "Cranberry Christmas" to many, many more, DeLoach is one of the Hallmark Channel's favorite leading ladies, via Wide Open Country. In fact, last year, she starred in the film, "Five More Minutes," which she also co-wrote, via CMT. If you're not as well-versed in the Hallmark Channel, you probably recognize Nikki DeLoach's face from one of her many guest appearances on shows like "Castle," "Mad Men," and "Grey's Anatomy" or from her role on the MTV sitcom, "Awkward," via IMDb.
Amy Slaton Shares Rare Photo of Second Son: Yup, He's a Cutie!
The 1,000-lb Sisters star posted her first photo of two-month old Glenn for the first time in a very long time on Tuesday, giving fans a look at the relative newborn as follows:. “Good morning,” Amy wrote to open her caption, adding:. “Idk what this seat thing called but...
Seeking Sister Wife: Nick Says He's 'Living the Dream' as He Marries Third Wife in Tearful Ceremony
In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Monday's season finale, Danielle gives a speech at her wedding, saying through sobs, "I didn't think happiness like this existed until I found a love like this" Seeking Sister Wife's Nick Davis is now a husband of three! In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season finale of the TLC show, Nick marries his third wife Danielle with his other wives, Jennifer and April, by his side at the altar. "I honestly didn't ever think I could be this happy. I didn't think happiness like this existed until...
Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Reconcile After Split: They’re ‘Extremely Happy’
Sylvester Stallone‘s marriage to Jennifer Flavin is back on! “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” a rep for the 76-year-old Rocky actor told Page Six. “They are both extremely happy,” the rep added of Sylvester and Jennifer, 54, who have been married since 1997, and share three daughters. Page Six also confirmed that Sly and Jennifer filed an order of abetment because they were working things out, not because of prenup issues.
Why Mykelti Brown of 'Sister Wives' didn't invite dad Kody to home delivery
Kody and Christine Brown's daughter Mykelti Padron gave birth to her first child in the latest episode of "Sister Wives." Season 17 of the hit TLC reality show has chronicled the former couple's breakup and episode three shows Christine helping her daughter as she has a home birth alongside her husband, Tony Padron. Kody was not present.
