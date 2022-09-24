ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

See Tim McGraw’s loving birthday post to ‘soul mate’ Faith Hill

Faith Hill turned 55 on Sept. 21, and her husband — who’s also happens to be her frequent duet partner and “1883” co-star — celebrated the big day on social media. In a tender message he shared on Instagram, Tim McGraw wrote of his devotion to the woman he married nearly 26 years ago.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo, Has Fans Concerned

American Pickers fans have had former star Frank Fritz on their minds as the 56-year-old suffered a stroke in July. Recently though, Fritz provided fans with a positive update about his condition and he seems to be on the mend. Nevertheless, the American Pickers fanbase is still showing concern as its current star, Mike Wolfe, appears completely unrecognizable in one of his new posts. See his recent Tweet below.
The List

If You Love Boy Bands, You May Recognize Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach's Husband

If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you surely know Nikki DeLoach. From "The Perfect Catch" to "Cranberry Christmas" to many, many more, DeLoach is one of the Hallmark Channel's favorite leading ladies, via Wide Open Country. In fact, last year, she starred in the film, "Five More Minutes," which she also co-wrote, via CMT. If you're not as well-versed in the Hallmark Channel, you probably recognize Nikki DeLoach's face from one of her many guest appearances on shows like "Castle," "Mad Men," and "Grey's Anatomy" or from her role on the MTV sitcom, "Awkward," via IMDb.
People

Seeking Sister Wife: Nick Says He's 'Living the Dream' as He Marries Third Wife in Tearful Ceremony

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Monday's season finale, Danielle gives a speech at her wedding, saying through sobs, "I didn't think happiness like this existed until I found a love like this" Seeking Sister Wife's Nick Davis is now a husband of three! In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season finale of the TLC show, Nick marries his third wife Danielle with his other wives, Jennifer and April, by his side at the altar. "I honestly didn't ever think I could be this happy. I didn't think happiness like this existed until...
HollywoodLife

Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Reconcile After Split: They’re ‘Extremely Happy’

Sylvester Stallone‘s marriage to Jennifer Flavin is back on! “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” a rep for the 76-year-old Rocky actor told Page Six. “They are both extremely happy,” the rep added of Sylvester and Jennifer, 54, who have been married since 1997, and share three daughters. Page Six also confirmed that Sly and Jennifer filed an order of abetment because they were working things out, not because of prenup issues.
TODAY.com

Why Mykelti Brown of 'Sister Wives' didn't invite dad Kody to home delivery

Kody and Christine Brown's daughter Mykelti Padron gave birth to her first child in the latest episode of "Sister Wives." Season 17 of the hit TLC reality show has chronicled the former couple's breakup and episode three shows Christine helping her daughter as she has a home birth alongside her husband, Tony Padron. Kody was not present.
