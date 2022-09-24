ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are Hanging Out, 'Not Looking for Anything Serious,' Source Says

Things may be heating up for Brad Pitt and newly single Emily Ratajkowski, with a source telling ET that the two have been hanging out. "Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it's very casual. They're friends," the source says. "Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now."
WUSA

Hailey Bieber Addresses Claim She Stole Justin Bieber From Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber will once and for all -- "one time and one time only" -- address the years-long claim that she stole Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez. The 25-year-old model is set to appear on the Call Her Daddy podcast and in a teaser released Tuesday -- one day before the episode drops on Spotify -- Hailey's straight-up asked by host Alex Cooper if her relationship with Justin ever overlapped his with Gomez.
WUSA

'The Voice': Camila Cabello Gets 'Awkward' After a Shawn Mendes Song

Newest Voice coach Camila Cabello heard a familiar tune during Tuesday's Blind Auditions -- and things got a little awkward!. When Tanner Howe took the stage to try and impress the coaches with his rendition of Shawn Mendes' hit, "Mercy," Camila recognized her ex's track straight away. "Is that my......
