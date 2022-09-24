Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenantsBeth TorresPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monstrous Femme makes your new favorite feminist horror films
The queer, feminist film collective began in 2018 when the co-founder created a student-film at Portland State University.
Coast Guard is removing 2 sunken ships from Columbia River
Two ships that have been abandoned in the Columbia River for years are being removed and the U.S. Coast Guard is working with state agencies to clean up the fuel and oil that leaked from the vessels. The ships — a Navy tug called the Sakarissa and a Coast Guard...
Pamplin Media Group
The Role of Strength Training and Protein Intake as We Age
This article brought to you courtesy of Barb Raines, of Club Fit, Canby Herald Insider Fitness Expert. The role of strength loss and muscle mass lose as we age has been received with mixed reviews from the general population as some adults know the significant health implications and others view the loss of muscle mass as just another part of aging. However, the more educated we become as a.
Opinion: Clackamas voters will bring Roe rage to ballot box
Planned Parenthood PAC: Elect leaders like Mark Meek who are unapologetic supporters of reproductive freedom.As we mark three months since the Supreme Court eliminated the federal constitutional right to abortion, Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon is mobilizing voters who want to elect leaders who are unapologetic supporters of reproductive freedom. We believe no one is free unless they control their bodies, lives and futures. That is why we're doing everything in our power to ensure that voters understand the importance of the midterms and elect champions for sexual and reproductive health at every level of government, including Tina Kotek for...
Portland voters strongly favor ballot measure to reshape city government, poll finds
Nearly two-thirds of likely Portland voters say they’ll back a contested ballot measure this fall to radically reshape the city’s form of government and election system, according to a new poll commissioned by the metro area’s most influential business organization and several industry groups. Sixty-three percent of...
‘Pretty recent’: Enhanced Old Town safety efforts work in progress
For Jessie Burke, the increased patrols in the Old Town Entertainment District are welcome but she doesn't yet have any feedback on how it's going.
WWEEK
OLCC Board Creates Committee to Address Burglary Spike
The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission announced during its Sept. 22 meeting that it would assign a subcommittee to look into rising theft at liquor stores across the state. Earlier this month, WW reported that shoplifting at liquor stores across the state was on record pace—largely driven by a rise...
Organizers planning Sherwood Holiday Festival
Planning has already begun for Sherwood's premier December community event.Planning is underway for the annual Holiday Festival in Sherwood. The Holiday Festival is organized by the Sherwood Robin Hood Festival Association. This year's festival is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, at Cannery Square in Old Town Sherwood. Events and activities include a parade, a holiday tree lighting and other entertainment. Food will also be available for purchase. The next planning meetings are set for Thursday, Oct. 20, and Thursday, Nov. 17. Anyone wishing to help out or take part should email robinhoodfestival@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at 503-625-4233. More information is available at robinhoodfestival.org. The Sherwood Holiday Festival is presented with support from City Hall and numerous local sponsors and volunteers. {loadposition sub-article-01}
