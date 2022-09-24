ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 6000

Portland may have back-to-back warmest months on record

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After coming out with the warmest August average temperature on record, we may be following it up with the warmest average temperature for September as well. Portland has come through with multiple days this month in the 90s. We’ve had now 13 days in the...
PORTLAND, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Sandelie Golf Course set to close for the winter, undergo renovations

After 53 years in business, the golf course in West Linn will reopen with new ownership and layout.It's your last chance to play a round at Sandelie Golf Course, for now. The 18-hole course near Wilsonville in West Linn is set to close on Sept. 29 after it went up for sale last year. The new owner plans to spend the winter building a restaurant, bar and putting course, current owner Keith Kaiser said. "Part of the property is going to be repurposed as golf, and the new owner has plans for a short course," Kaiser said. "He'll...
WEST LINN, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 Portland Greek Festival

The 69th annual Portland Greek Festival invites the community to enjoy the flavors, dances and traditions of the Mediterranean culture. In the late 1800s, the first Greek immigrants came the Northwest to work in fishing, lumber, railroad and other jobs. That’s when the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church was founded in Portland. After moving to the new church on NE Glisan in 1952, the women of the church decided to host a bazaar to help pay off the mortgage. The event featured their handwork, food, pastries, music and dances. This was the beginning of what is now the Portland Greek Festival.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

University of Oregon welcomes record-breaking freshman class

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The University of Oregon is breaking its record for the greatest number of incoming students, with a whopping 5,338 freshmen attending the first day of classes. For the past couple of school years, fewer students were enrolling in college classes due to the pandemic. The...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Crystal Dunn
Person
Morgan Weaver
Person
Hina Sugita
Person
Sophia Smith
Person
Janine Beckie
KXL

Beaverton Restaurant Offers Desserts from Every Corner of the World!

There’s a dessert shop in Beaverton that’s offering up some amazing and unique dishes. Small Turkish donuts called Lokma’s, Crepes Fettucini, Waffles and pancakes covered in chocolate, ice cream, Kit Kats, pistachios, Oreo’s for example. Brownies layered in fruit, candy, marshmallows, and other really delicious things. It’s hard to describe just how delicious DOT SUGAR is. I talked to the owner Ahmad, who tells me he modeled this after DOT SUGAR in the country of Jordan. The idea is to take the best deserts of many countries, France, Germany, the U.S, and the Middle East, and make them available here. DOT SUGAR PDX is the only one in Oregon, but Ahmad wants to expand in the Northwest.
BEAVERTON, OR
klcc.org

Oregon housing market cools, but only slightly

Oregon’s housing market may have cooled slightly, but it’s certainly not cold. At least not yet. “I like to describe the market as having gone from white hot to red hot, but it’s definitely in the cooling phase,” said Drew Coleman, founder of Portland-based Opt Real Estate and past president of the Oregon Realtors Association.
pdxmonthly.com

9 Places to Eat a Whole Fish in Portland

From branzino to pompano, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite nose-to-tail offerings across the city. The New Yorker’s Hannah Goldfield recently described New York City mayor Eric Adams’s regular order at a very sketchy-sounding insider restaurant—a butterflied whole branzino—as looking like a “fish skin rug.” A vivid image, no doubt, but is a whole fish so exotic? There’s a lot of drama in the theatrics of a whole fish: it’s no secret that Americans favor eating with our eyes rather than eating eyes—or cheeks, collars, and crunchy fins. But cooking fish whole yields unparalleled results.
PORTLAND, OR
momcollective.com

Score Amazing Deals at These Portland Consignment Sale Events

Where do you find the best deals on *insert basically any kid-related item here*? Sports equipment, baby clothes, shoes, Halloween costumes, maternity jeans, you name it – these questions seem to continually pop up in the local mom group chats. So where do you find your best deals? Store...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Thorns Fc#Soccer#Sports#The Red Stars#The Chicago Red Stars#The San Diego Wave
The Oregonian

Coast Guard is removing 2 sunken ships from Columbia River

Two ships that have been abandoned in the Columbia River for years are being removed and the U.S. Coast Guard is working with state agencies to clean up the fuel and oil that leaked from the vessels. The ships — a Navy tug called the Sakarissa and a Coast Guard...
Pamplin Media Group

The Role of Strength Training and Protein Intake as We Age

This article brought to you courtesy of Barb Raines, of Club Fit, Canby Herald Insider Fitness Expert. The role of strength loss and muscle mass lose as we age has been received with mixed reviews from the general population as some adults know the significant health implications and others view the loss of muscle mass as just another part of aging. However, the more educated we become as a.
CANBY, OR
Portland Tribune

Opinion: Clackamas voters will bring Roe rage to ballot box

Planned Parenthood PAC: Elect leaders like Mark Meek who are unapologetic supporters of reproductive freedom.As we mark three months since the Supreme Court eliminated the federal constitutional right to abortion, Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon is mobilizing voters who want to elect leaders who are unapologetic supporters of reproductive freedom. We believe no one is free unless they control their bodies, lives and futures. That is why we're doing everything in our power to ensure that voters understand the importance of the midterms and elect champions for sexual and reproductive health at every level of government, including Tina Kotek for...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
WWEEK

OLCC Board Creates Committee to Address Burglary Spike

The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission announced during its Sept. 22 meeting that it would assign a subcommittee to look into rising theft at liquor stores across the state. Earlier this month, WW reported that shoplifting at liquor stores across the state was on record pace—largely driven by a rise...
PORTLAND, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Organizers planning Sherwood Holiday Festival

Planning has already begun for Sherwood's premier December community event.Planning is underway for the annual Holiday Festival in Sherwood. The Holiday Festival is organized by the Sherwood Robin Hood Festival Association. This year's festival is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, at Cannery Square in Old Town Sherwood. Events and activities include a parade, a holiday tree lighting and other entertainment. Food will also be available for purchase. The next planning meetings are set for Thursday, Oct. 20, and Thursday, Nov. 17. Anyone wishing to help out or take part should email robinhoodfestival@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at 503-625-4233. More information is available at robinhoodfestival.org. The Sherwood Holiday Festival is presented with support from City Hall and numerous local sponsors and volunteers. {loadposition sub-article-01}
SHERWOOD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy