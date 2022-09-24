Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenantsBeth TorresPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Portland's professional cuddler calls it quits
PORTLAND, Ore. — Samantha Hess had just gone through a divorce with her high school sweetheart. At the age of 28, when she began dating for the first time as an adult, she realized the only touch given to her was of the romantic kind. "And I realized really...
timbers.com
Rhian Wilkinson, Morgan Weaver, and Natalia Kuikka on the victory at home
“Really, really proud coach. We talked about for the last couple games about it being in our control and just the way [the Thorns] show up and play and how they find a way, it's pretty spectacular and I'm very proud.”. On Sophia Smith’s status and if she was checked...
KXL
Beaverton Restaurant Offers Desserts from Every Corner of the World!
There’s a dessert shop in Beaverton that’s offering up some amazing and unique dishes. Small Turkish donuts called Lokma’s, Crepes Fettucini, Waffles and pancakes covered in chocolate, ice cream, Kit Kats, pistachios, Oreo’s for example. Brownies layered in fruit, candy, marshmallows, and other really delicious things. It’s hard to describe just how delicious DOT SUGAR is. I talked to the owner Ahmad, who tells me he modeled this after DOT SUGAR in the country of Jordan. The idea is to take the best deserts of many countries, France, Germany, the U.S, and the Middle East, and make them available here. DOT SUGAR PDX is the only one in Oregon, but Ahmad wants to expand in the Northwest.
Salt & Straw to release new Halloween ‘ice scream’ flavors
Portland-based ice cream chain Salt & Straw is releasing a new line of Halloween “ice scream” flavors this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Wheeler Flirts With Surveillance Tech, a Peek Into Providence Health's Greedy Bottom Line, and Italy Elects a Fascist #GirlBoss
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! 87 degrees at...
Empty store at Portland's Lloyd Center transformed into roller skating rink
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Lloyd Center in Northeast Portland is known for ice skating, but a different kind of skate took over this past weekend. Portland's not-so-secret Secret Roller Disco filled the empty old Marshalls with fun on four wheels. There were events on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The event on Sunday offered lessons for kids and beginners.
Portland’s premier professional cuddler quits the job she helped create
Samantha Hess, the face of Portland’s professional cuddling community, is moving on after nearly a decade in an industry she helped create. Hess, 38, who started her professional cuddling career in 2013, said in an August post on her Patreon page that the decision to close was “a death by a thousand cuts.”
everout.com
The Top 76 Events in Portland This Week: Sept 26–Oct 2, 2022
Looking for things to do this week? Look no further than our top picks, ranging from the PDX Fresh Hops Festival Like Add to a List to My Chemical Romance Like Add to a List to Chicken & Biscuits Like Add to a List at the Portland Playhouse. Jump to:...
RELATED PEOPLE
pethelpful.com
Woman Gives Up Medical Career to Start a Dog Day Care and We're Totally Inspired
Vesna Ader is a pioneer among pet parents. Not only did she quit her job as a physician assistant after 17 years in order to pursue her (and her dog's) dream, but she made Portland, Oregon even more pet-friendly in the process. It's been about a year since she opened The Ruff House--an indoor dog park that serves food and drinks for pet parents, too--though her journey is only getting started.
Oregon city named best in U.S. for vegans and vegetarians
Raise your Tofurkey sandwiches and toast your glasses of oat milk because Wallethub recently named this Oregon city the best in the country for vegans and vegetarians.
Dozens show up to celebrate birthday for teen girl going through cancer treatment
PORTLAND, Ore — For her 15th birthday, Sevai had just one wish. Her dream was to skate with a bunch of people her age. She loves to skate but is usually home trying to stay healthy. "I haven’t been to school for a while because I am in and...
pdxpipeline.com
Get Spooked at Haunted Escape Room – Escapism’s Malice Manor in NE Portland | Private Rooms, 2022 Halloween Activity
Secrets can be hidden, but never destroyed. This was the harsh lesson learned by the members of the Randle family, whose cursed bloodline came to a tragic and mysterious end nearly a hundred years ago. Since then, tales of ghostly voices, doors that open themselves, and visions of a little girl have haunted the home. Now it’s up to you to unravel the mysteries of the child whose soul remains trapped there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Canby fairgrounds ready for haunting
Creatures of the Night returns to the event center for an October of scary storytelling and funSights and sounds of the season will permeate the Clackamas County fairgrounds throughout October. Creatures of the Night returns to amp up the Halloween vibe in and around Canby this season, beginning Oct. 7. Once again, David Jones and his group will create "A terrifying haunted experience daring you to survive all the ghouls, ghosts and shambling horrors of Halloween and trick or treating through the ages." Putting the show together has been an ongoing process for a couple months now as Creatures of...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Portland Greek Festival
The 69th annual Portland Greek Festival invites the community to enjoy the flavors, dances and traditions of the Mediterranean culture. In the late 1800s, the first Greek immigrants came the Northwest to work in fishing, lumber, railroad and other jobs. That’s when the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church was founded in Portland. After moving to the new church on NE Glisan in 1952, the women of the church decided to host a bazaar to help pay off the mortgage. The event featured their handwork, food, pastries, music and dances. This was the beginning of what is now the Portland Greek Festival.
Schnitzer: ‘Enough is enough’ of downtown Portland vandalism
Once again the windows of several downtown Portland businesses were smashed in the early hours of Tuesday, but this time a man was arrested and will face a felony charge.
Channel 6000
Portland may have back-to-back warmest months on record
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After coming out with the warmest August average temperature on record, we may be following it up with the warmest average temperature for September as well. Portland has come through with multiple days this month in the 90s. We’ve had now 13 days in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
‘I’m ready to live’: Hundreds of people gather in Downtown Portland for Walk for Recovery
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Cathy McInnis’s daughter Katie died two years ago from an alcohol addiction. “She struggled with it for a number of years,” she said. “She loved helping the homeless and giving to others. She was just the kindest human being.”. Research from the National...
pdxmonthly.com
9 Places to Eat a Whole Fish in Portland
From branzino to pompano, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite nose-to-tail offerings across the city. The New Yorker’s Hannah Goldfield recently described New York City mayor Eric Adams’s regular order at a very sketchy-sounding insider restaurant—a butterflied whole branzino—as looking like a “fish skin rug.” A vivid image, no doubt, but is a whole fish so exotic? There’s a lot of drama in the theatrics of a whole fish: it’s no secret that Americans favor eating with our eyes rather than eating eyes—or cheeks, collars, and crunchy fins. But cooking fish whole yields unparalleled results.
Channel 6000
Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Serene Rummer in a Neighborhood Full of Them
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: A coveted Rummer house in northwest Washington County. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
Comments / 0