elearningindustry.com
How The 3C Project Management Framework Controls L&D Costs And Maximizes ROI
Think about it—you’re dealing with different departments, trying to please everyone (while not spending too much), and ensuring that the course is effective for new employees. Plus, if you’re working alongside an agency, you have to make sure everyone is on the same page. It’s a lot to manage. Fortunately, we’ve developed a project management framework that can help you take control of your onboarding process, minimize costs, and boost ROI. It’s our 3C Project Management Framework—you can read all about it on our website. Let’s walk through the basics.
elearningindustry.com
Pursuing Professional Purpose: Why Should Passion For Work Be At The Forefront Of Your Company?
How Passion For Work Can Transform The Performance Of Your Company. As an emotion, passion brings out the best in people. When accompanied by this feeling, any action you take becomes memorable. Moreover, it is a contagious emotion that can do wonders in a team as well. An employee with a passion for work can spread this positive boost to the rest of the team as well make a tremendous impact on overall performance.
