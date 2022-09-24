Think about it—you’re dealing with different departments, trying to please everyone (while not spending too much), and ensuring that the course is effective for new employees. Plus, if you’re working alongside an agency, you have to make sure everyone is on the same page. It’s a lot to manage. Fortunately, we’ve developed a project management framework that can help you take control of your onboarding process, minimize costs, and boost ROI. It’s our 3C Project Management Framework—you can read all about it on our website. Let’s walk through the basics.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO