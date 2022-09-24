Read full article on original website
Related
mltnews.com
Doing genealogy research? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society can help
Have you been away from researching your family history or maybe just now have time to do this? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society (SIGS) is here to help with this important and fun research. Free in- person as well as Zoom sessions are now being offered. There is a Monday morning workshop...
mltnews.com
42nd annual Arts of the Terrace art show now open at MLT library
The 42nd Annual Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show is now open. The show runs from now through Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Mountlake Terrace Library. Presented by the Mountlake Terrace Art Commissioners and Friends of the Arts, this year’s show features over 300 pieces of artwork from 127 artists across five5 categories including Paintings, Prints, Drawings, Calligraphy, Photography, Miniatures, 3-Dimensional, and Artisan Works. All artwork is for sale.
mltnews.com
Restaurant News: ‘Meat’ Baekjeong, now offering Korean barbecue at Alderwood Mall
The Alderwood Mall eating scene in Lynnwood is beginning to change as the neighborhood surrounding is shifting. Lots of new apartments surround the mall and all the new tenants are hungry for fun and tasty places to eat. An exciting new Korean barbecue place has taken over the space previously occupied by an Italian restaurant. California-based Baekjeong remodeled the space and has created a modern, bright and energetic dining room. The concept’s hallmark is authentic Korean food served in a setting reminiscent of the renowned, vibrant Korean Night Markets, with a bit of modern elegance.
mltnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: The Lynnwood Convention Center is hiring
Do you want to join a fun, hardworking team of event professionals in the heart of Lynnwood?. We are currently accepting applications for the following:. Event Operations Team (part time) Dishwasher. Bartender. Banquet Server. Cook. Custodian. Banquet Captain. You can either click here to apply directly, or come meet us...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mltnews.com
School board Sept. 27 to consider student discipline policy, goals for 2022-23
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Sept. 27 meeting is set to adopt new board policies regarding workforce secondary traumatic stress, accommodating students with seizure disorder and student discipline. Approving the workforce secondary traumatic stress policy will require the creation of a districtwide Workforce Mental Health...
mltnews.com
Expect minor slowdowns along Lakeview Drive Tuesday for Ballinger trail construction
The City of Mountlake Terrace warns drivers to expect minor slowdowns along Lakeview Drive Tuesday, Sept. 27 as the contractor paves the last section of the Ballinger Park trail. Large trucks will be entering and exiting the site via the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center parking lot, the city said.
mltnews.com
Snohomish County League of Women Voters announces live-streaming candidate forums
The Snohomish County League of Women Voters is hosting a series of live-streamed candidate forums that include the following local races:. Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney: Wednesday, Oct. 5 – 6:30 p.m. Legislative District 21: Tuesday, Oct 11, Senator – 5 p.m./Positions 1 and 2 – 6:30 p.m.
Comments / 0