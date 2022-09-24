ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Comments / 0

Related
mltnews.com

Doing genealogy research? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society can help

Have you been away from researching your family history or maybe just now have time to do this? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society (SIGS) is here to help with this important and fun research. Free in- person as well as Zoom sessions are now being offered. There is a Monday morning workshop...
LYNNWOOD, WA
mltnews.com

42nd annual Arts of the Terrace art show now open at MLT library

The 42nd Annual Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show is now open. The show runs from now through Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Mountlake Terrace Library. Presented by the Mountlake Terrace Art Commissioners and Friends of the Arts, this year’s show features over 300 pieces of artwork from 127 artists across five5 categories including Paintings, Prints, Drawings, Calligraphy, Photography, Miniatures, 3-Dimensional, and Artisan Works. All artwork is for sale.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
mltnews.com

Restaurant News: ‘Meat’ Baekjeong, now offering Korean barbecue at Alderwood Mall

The Alderwood Mall eating scene in Lynnwood is beginning to change as the neighborhood surrounding is shifting. Lots of new apartments surround the mall and all the new tenants are hungry for fun and tasty places to eat. An exciting new Korean barbecue place has taken over the space previously occupied by an Italian restaurant. California-based Baekjeong remodeled the space and has created a modern, bright and energetic dining room. The concept’s hallmark is authentic Korean food served in a setting reminiscent of the renowned, vibrant Korean Night Markets, with a bit of modern elegance.
LYNNWOOD, WA
mltnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: The Lynnwood Convention Center is hiring

Do you want to join a fun, hardworking team of event professionals in the heart of Lynnwood?. We are currently accepting applications for the following:. Event Operations Team (part time) Dishwasher. Bartender. Banquet Server. Cook. Custodian. Banquet Captain. You can either click here to apply directly, or come meet us...
LYNNWOOD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edmonds, WA
Education
Lynnwood, WA
Education
City
Edmonds, WA
City
Lynnwood, WA
Local
Washington Education
mltnews.com

School board Sept. 27 to consider student discipline policy, goals for 2022-23

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Sept. 27 meeting is set to adopt new board policies regarding workforce secondary traumatic stress, accommodating students with seizure disorder and student discipline. Approving the workforce secondary traumatic stress policy will require the creation of a districtwide Workforce Mental Health...
EDMONDS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy