Read full article on original website
Related
iowa.media
Iowa Press challenges Pate on ‘election deniers,’ had no clue about Democrat Miller breaking law in 2020
Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate received the full experience of being peppered by media members as well as his Democrat opponent, Joel Miller, about the 2020 Presidential Election. Pate was pressed by the media members on the show as well as Miller over “election deniers.”. The most interesting...
iowa.media
Bills banning gender-affirming treatment on minors were offered in 2019, 2020 but never received subcommittee hearings from GOP leadership
On Friday we asked if there are any Republicans running for office in Iowa on the platform of banning gender-transition treatment for minors. In 2019, bills were filed addressing this issue. House File 2272 was sponsored by Rep. Terry Baxter, who is not seeking re-election this year. He had six cosponsors, two of which will no longer be serving in the Iowa House after this year.
iowa.media
Gov. Kim Reynolds race-baits in campaign’s new TV ad
(Photo illustration for Bleeding Heartland using screenshot from Reynolds-Gregg campaign ad “Still Works”) Nothing happens in a campaign commercial by accident. Strategists plan every word and image, with the candidate’s approval. Directors may film many takes to get the perfect cadence for every line. So Iowans should...
iowa.media
A conspiracy-fueled push to count ballots by hand gains traction
Victoria Ferrer, county judge working with the Miami-Dade County Canvassing Board, uses a magnifying glass to inspect a Vote-by-Mail ballot for a valid signature at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department on Nov. 3, 2020 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Nye County, a rural enclave in Nevada, has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
Secretary Pate urges Iowans not to fall for election misinformation and disinformation
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is urging Iowans not to fall victim to election misinformation and disinformation. Instead, voters should turn to trusted sources for election information, the people that run elections in Iowa: the Secretary of State and county auditors. Secretary Pate updated the Myth vs. Fact section...
Comments / 0