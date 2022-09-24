On Friday we asked if there are any Republicans running for office in Iowa on the platform of banning gender-transition treatment for minors. In 2019, bills were filed addressing this issue. House File 2272 was sponsored by Rep. Terry Baxter, who is not seeking re-election this year. He had six cosponsors, two of which will no longer be serving in the Iowa House after this year.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO