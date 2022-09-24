The Merge has finally come. The momentous occasion that has been hotly anticipated for years was finally completed on Sept. 15, 2022. This is big news for the cryptosphere. Ethereum ETH/USD and Bitcoin BTC/USD have long been the two dominant blockchains. However, unlike its predecessor, Ethereum was the pioneer of “smart contracts,” improving upon what Bitcoin started and vastly increasing the potential use cases of the blockchain.

