Candace Cameron Bure on Why She Left Hallmark Behind to Create a New Christmas Empire at Great American Family
Since she was six years old, Candace Cameron Bure has been acting. Best known for her role as D.J. Tanner on all 193 episodes of “Full House” and, later, all 76 episodes of “Fuller House,” it’s no surprise that she feels so at home on a TV set. Still, she wanted to do more. She took a break after meeting her husband, Valeri Bure, at 18; they got married two years later and then she spent 10 years focusing on becoming a mom and raising their three children. Then, as she says, she re-entered the entertainment world “with a vengeance.” And...
Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Reveals Her Favorite New Co-Star
If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you definitely know Lacey Chabert. If you're not, you almost certainly recognize Lacey Chabert's face and even her voice. You may know her from her role as Claudia Salinger on "Party of Five" or as the famous Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls", but you also may recognize her voice from some of her voice acting roles, like "The Wild Thornberrys" or "Family Guy," among others.
What Hallmark Star Ryan Paevey Is Looking For In A Partner
Ryan Paevey is one of the Hallmark Channel's favorite leading men. From playing Donovan Darcy in "Unleashing Mr. Darcy" and its subsequent sequel to starring in his most recent film "Two Tickets to Paradise" opposite Ashley Williams, Paevey is surely a staple star on the Hallmark Channel. He is also a soap opera alum, having been a member of the "General Hospital" cast from 2013 to 2018.
Luke Macfarlane Hints He Might Be Done at Hallmark: ‘I Don’t Think They’ll Have Me Back’
Hallmark Channel regular Luke Macfarlane plays Billy Eichner's love interest in the upcoming rom-com 'Bros,' in theaters on September 30.
Candace Cameron Bure’s First Christmas Movie On Great American Family Will Air In November
Earlier this year, we learned that Candace Cameron Bure would be leaving the Hallmark Channel and moving to the GAC Media’s Great American Family Channel. Now, as part of its Countdown to Great American Christmas, GAC provided a general idea of when Bure’s first film will air. The...
Candace Cameron Bure Explains Why She Left Hallmark For GAF
Ahead of Candace Cameron Bure's first post-Hallmark movie, the actress is explaining why she left the network for Great American Family.
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
Hallmark Reveals Christmas Movie Schedule for 2022: See the 40-Movie Lineup
It's officially the first day of fall, which means it's time to get into the holiday spirit! One month before the launch of Hallmark's annual Christmas programming event on Oct. 21, the network has unveiled the full lineup of all its original holiday movie premieres across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
The Hallmark Movie That Stars Pretty In Pink Actor Andrew McCarthy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. That Brat Pack was teen royalty in 1980s Hollywood. Members included Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, and Rob Lowe (among others), a group of young stars making headlines for their roles in movies like "The Breakfast Club" and "St. Elmo's Fire" (via Country Living). According to Insider, New York Magazine journalist David Blum first identified the "Brat Pack" in a 1985 article. "It is to the 1980s what the Rat Pack was to the 1960s," wrote Blum, describing the group of rising actors as "a roving band of famous young stars on the prowl for parties, women, and a good time." Though only briefly mentioned in the 1985 article – "for the purposes of the article I had been trimmed out," he later wrote – Andrew McCarthy was one of the group's core members, per Vanity Fair.
Mid-Love Crisis (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date, Teri Hatcher, James Tupper
On the eve of turning 50 and her daughters’ nuptials, Mindy Quinn finds herself doing the most unexpected thing: rekindling a romance that ended thirty years ago. Startattle.com – Mid-Love Crisis 2022. Mid-Love Crisis is a Hallmark romance movie directed by Terry Ingram, from a script written by...
