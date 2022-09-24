Read full article on original website
Chris Evans Says ‘Sam Wilson is Captain America’ Ahead of 4th Movie: Everything to Know About Anthony Mackie’s Marvel Film
A new leading man. Captain America 4 will feature Anthony Mackie playing the star-spangled superhero, a fact Chris Evans emphasized when addressing speculation that he’d return to the big screen as Steve Rogers. “Sam Wilson is Captain America,” Evans tweeted in July 2022 after a tweet from The Hollywood...
thedigitalfix.com
Anthony Mackie reveals the one MCU scene he’s desperate to replicate
MCU movie star Anthony Mackie has shared the epic Marvel fight scene that he wants to beat. Since Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Mackie has had an increasingly important presence in the MCU. Most recently the actor landed his own Marvel series on streaming service Disney Plus, with The Falcon...
epicstream.com
Thor: Love and Thunder VFX Supervisor Breaks Silence on Why Morgan Freeman Wasn't Cast as Eternity
Just when we thought the return of Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor and Christian Bale's MCU debut as the menacing Gorr The God Butcher was more than enough for Thor: Love and Thunder, apparently, there's more. One of Marvel Comics' strongest beings, Eternity, made its first live-action MCU appearance, described as the sum of all life that exists in the universe.
The MCU’s New ‘Blade’ Movie Is Looking for Extras in Cleveland
“This film takes place in a past time period,” the 'Blade' casting call reads, but it doesn’t specify which one.
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Teases Elizabeth Olsen’s MCU Return: ‘Anything’s Possible in the Multiverse’
Elizabeth Olsen is one of creative leaders honored for Variety’s 2022 Power of Women presented by Lifetime. For more, click here. Elizabeth Olsen’s film career began — explosively — with the 2011 Sundance sensation “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” after which she went to co-star in a number of independent films. But she soon noticed, Olsen tells Variety in an interview for her Power of Women cover story, that she was perhaps being pigeonholed. “I wasn’t being considered for studio films,” Olsen says. “I asked my agent and manager why, and they said, ‘Well, you don’t do them.’” So Olsen began taking what are called “general”...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
TVOvermind
Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History
In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
Shang-Chi 2 to drop before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – Destin Daniel Cretton to direct both
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the highlights of the Multiverse Saga and one of the MCU Phase 4 movies that deserves a sequel. Marvel announced many new titles at Comic-Con 2022 and expanded on those reveals at D23 Expo. But the studio has still yet to share any details about a release date for Shang-Chi 2.
Top Gun: Maverick Director Recalls Showing Val Kilmer His Sweet Scene For The First Time
Top Gun: Maverick's director got to show Val Kilmer his scene in the movie for the first time.
Forget Spider-Man 4, Marvel and Sony might be working on a different Spidey movie
We don’t have a title or release date for Spider-Man 4. But we know for sure that Marvel and Sony are working on it. Both studios confirmed it at the No Way Home premiere, with Kevin Feige leaving no room for interpretation. But what if the next Marvel-Sony co-production isn’t Spider-Man 4? Rumors indicate that Marvel wants Spider-Woman to join the MCU, and it might happen before the next big Tom Holland project.
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans explain why an R-rated ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ would have slayed the PG-13 version
For many fans, something seems to be missing from the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder. Don’t get us wrong, the film is still beloved by many, dutifully entertaining enough, and has enough visual panache to make it stand out as a solid excuse to munch on some popcorn for a couple of hours.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Fan Teaser Imagines Man-Thing's Terrifying MCU Arrival
In but a matter of weeks, Marvel Studios is going to kick October off with Werewolf by Night, a black-and-white special presentation streaming on Disney+. As the teaser for the project shows, fans can expect a monster-filled outing, one that will serve as the debut of Man-Thing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The longtime Marvel Horror icon is a favorite of many, and one dedicated fan has taken it upon themselves to craft a character poster featuring the Bog Beast.
Collider
'Cobra Kai' Co-Creator Jon Hurwitz Reveals New 'Karate Kid' Movie Is Not Connected to Series
Recently, Sony announced the production of a new Karate Kid movie set to be released in 2024. This immediately brought up questions about connections to the ongoing franchise spin-off series on Netflix, Cobra Kai. However, a recent tweet from a co-creator of the spin-off series, Jon Hurwitz, has cleared things up. Hurwitz has indicated that the new movie will not be connected to the television series.
hypebeast.com
Warner Bros. Developing 'Constantine' Sequel, Reuniting Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence
According to reports, Warner Bros. Pictures is now developing a sequel to Constantine. The news comes 17 years after the release of the original live-action adaptation of the DC Comics character and has John Constantine fans excited after months of rumors. Constantine 2 is expected to be a direct sequel...
‘Black Panther 2’ Villain Namor Is a Mutant, Was Considered for First Film’s Post-Credits Scene
At long last, the mutants are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters this November, the sequel will introduce audiences to the first big-screen MCU character who is a mutant – you know, like from the “X-Men.” Actor Tenoch Huerta, who plays the villain Namor in “Wakanda Forever,” confirmed to Empire that his character is indeed a mutant.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elizabeth Olsen reveals the ‘Doctor Strange 2’ twist that shocked her the most
Marvel successfully pulled the wool over our eyes when it came to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Despite the marketing leading us to think that Wanda Maximoff would be a secondary protagonist and ally to Stephen Strange in the Benedict Cumberbatch sequel, it quickly became apparent in the movie itself that she was actually its main antagonist, with the film’s big early twist unveiling that Scarlet Witch had became corrupted by the Darkhold since the events of WandaVision.
How to watch the Marvel movies in order (release and chronological)
Wondering how to watch the Marvel movies in order? You've come to the right place
Marvel Reveals Why Recasting Chadwick Boseman in the "Black Panther" Sequel Wasn't an Option
Chadwick Boseman originated the role of "Black Panther"'s T'Challa in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," before going on to star in his own stand-alone film in 2018, and a couple of Avengers movies after that. His run as the fan-favorite Marvel superhero was tragically cut short, however, when he died in 2020 from colon cancer. So, when the "Black Panther" sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres later this year, the absence of its original star will no doubt be felt by fans worldwide. Now, Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige is opening up about why the creators behind the "Back Panther" franchise decided against recasting Boseman's role.
