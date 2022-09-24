ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

unipanthers.com

UNI soccer to begin Indiana road swing in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- The Panthers hope to get back to their road warrior ways on Thursday evening in Indiana. UNI soccer will make the eight hour trip to Evansville this week to face the Purple Aces on the road. The Panthers were victorious in their first road match of the season, taking down Illinois State 3-0. UNI looks to continue the trend of winning on the road while in southern Indiana. Last time the two teams met in Cedar Falls, the Aces took a 2-0 win back to Evansville. The Panthers will hope to do the same this season on the road.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
unipanthers.com

Panther football opens home stand hosting Indiana State

UNI football (1-3) vs. Indiana State (1-2) 4 p.m. CT | Oct. 1, 2022. Cedar Falls, Iowa | UNI-Dome (16,090) Listen: Panther Sports Network (J.W. Cox: Play-by-Play / Scott Petersen: Analyst) Watch: ESPN+ (Brad Wells: Play-by-Play / Justin Surrency: Analyst) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI football begins a four-game home...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
unipanthers.com

Panther women's golf: Jensen leads Panthers at Briar Ridge Invitational

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. --- UNI junior Anna Jensen finished with a team-best score of 154 (+1) as the Panther women's golf team took 6th place at the Briar Ridge Invitational on Monday afternoon. Defending tournament champion Morehead State defended its title for a second consecutive year with a team score of...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
unipanthers.com

UNI football: Woo Governor named MVFC Defensive Player of the Week

ST. LOUIS --- UNI defensive back Woo Governor has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league on Sunday. This is the first collegiate honor for Governor, who joined the Panther defense during the spring 2021 season after playing the 2019 campaign at Central Michigan.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
etxview.com

Winning ticket for CA$H 5 lottery jackpot sold in Northwest Indiana

VALPARAISO — Another winning lottery ticket worth six figures to the person holding it has been sold in Northwest Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery announced a winning CA$H 5 ticket for an estimated top prize of $110,000 was purchased for Friday's drawing at Luke #202, 151 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso.
VALPARAISO, IN
laportecounty.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 29 – October 2

Interested in watching an exciting cross country race, learning how to perform life-saving skills like CPR, stargaze with astronomers, or attend one of many fall-themed festivals this weekend? You’ve come to the right place, because below you can find a list of some of the best events to get up to this weekend in communities across the Region.
CROWN POINT, IN
Secret Chicago

These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall

Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
CHICAGO, IL
Inside Indiana Business

$240M mixed-use development for Michigan City

A $240 million mixed-use development is planned for Michigan City. Indianapolis attorney and northwest Indiana native Tom Dakich will have more on how the massive South Shore Double Track project is fueling big growth.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
jazminmarie.co

7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois

I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Local Man Dies in Porter County Crash

(Porter County, IN) - A La Porte man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision last week in Porter County. Authorities say 57-year-old Tony Passafume was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Indiana 2 just east of Valparaiso. Porter County...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
gbsindependent.org

A Bittersweet Farewell

After 29 years, Glenbard south has to bear the difficult task of letting go Mr Nussbaum. Mr. Nussbaum bids a long awaited farewell as he retires from Glenbard South after a long-lasting career as a passionate educator in the math department and an encouraging coach for the girls junior varsity two tennis team and freshman girls basketball team.
GLEN ELLYN, IL
NBC Chicago

A New Bar Perched 1,000-Feet High Hits Chicago

A new bar has set up camp in the clouds, taking over a space towering 1,000 feet above Chicago's Magnificent Mile. CloudBar boasts views of the city's landscape from the 94th floor of the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, a building formerly known as the John Hancock Center, located at 875 N. Michigan Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
WISH-TV

Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old missing from northern Indiana

MILL CREEK, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday afternoon in northern Indiana. Lauren Schmidt is missing from Mill Creek, an unincorporated community in eastern La Porte County, which is between the cities of La Porte and South Bend.
MILL CREEK, IN

