unipanthers.com
UNI soccer to begin Indiana road swing in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- The Panthers hope to get back to their road warrior ways on Thursday evening in Indiana. UNI soccer will make the eight hour trip to Evansville this week to face the Purple Aces on the road. The Panthers were victorious in their first road match of the season, taking down Illinois State 3-0. UNI looks to continue the trend of winning on the road while in southern Indiana. Last time the two teams met in Cedar Falls, the Aces took a 2-0 win back to Evansville. The Panthers will hope to do the same this season on the road.
unipanthers.com
Panther football opens home stand hosting Indiana State
UNI football (1-3) vs. Indiana State (1-2) 4 p.m. CT | Oct. 1, 2022. Cedar Falls, Iowa | UNI-Dome (16,090) Listen: Panther Sports Network (J.W. Cox: Play-by-Play / Scott Petersen: Analyst) Watch: ESPN+ (Brad Wells: Play-by-Play / Justin Surrency: Analyst) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI football begins a four-game home...
unipanthers.com
Panther women's golf: Jensen leads Panthers at Briar Ridge Invitational
SCHERERVILLE, Ind. --- UNI junior Anna Jensen finished with a team-best score of 154 (+1) as the Panther women's golf team took 6th place at the Briar Ridge Invitational on Monday afternoon. Defending tournament champion Morehead State defended its title for a second consecutive year with a team score of...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Area sports roundup: No drama here, St. Rita grad Hopkins named Mustangs football coach
There will be no drama waiting to see who the will coach St. Rita’s football team in 2023. Even though there are four weeks to go in the 2022 regular season, the school last week named Martin Hopkins the successor to Todd Kuska. Kuska, in his 25th season as...
unipanthers.com
UNI football: Woo Governor named MVFC Defensive Player of the Week
ST. LOUIS --- UNI defensive back Woo Governor has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league on Sunday. This is the first collegiate honor for Governor, who joined the Panther defense during the spring 2021 season after playing the 2019 campaign at Central Michigan.
Open for Business: Companies expand, set up shop in Region and North Central Indiana
Northwest Indiana and the Elkhart-South Bend area have experienced their respective share of new business openings in recent weeks. The post Open for Business: Companies expand, set up shop in Region and North Central Indiana appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
etxview.com
Winning ticket for CA$H 5 lottery jackpot sold in Northwest Indiana
VALPARAISO — Another winning lottery ticket worth six figures to the person holding it has been sold in Northwest Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery announced a winning CA$H 5 ticket for an estimated top prize of $110,000 was purchased for Friday's drawing at Luke #202, 151 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso.
laportecounty.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 29 – October 2
Interested in watching an exciting cross country race, learning how to perform life-saving skills like CPR, stargaze with astronomers, or attend one of many fall-themed festivals this weekend? You’ve come to the right place, because below you can find a list of some of the best events to get up to this weekend in communities across the Region.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Violent weekend in Chicago; another mayor denounces SAFE-T Act
It was another violent weekend in Chicago. Police report 38 people were shot and seven proved to be fatal. This follows one of the most violent weekends of the year last week when more than 60 people were shot, including a 3-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.
These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall
Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
fox32chicago.com
Puttshack Oakbrook takes miniature golf to a new level
Hi-tech putt putt golf has arrived in the Chicago area. Puttshack in Oakbrook Center has miniature golf, a globally inspired menu, full bar and more. Tim McGill took to the links for Good Day Chicago.
Inside Indiana Business
$240M mixed-use development for Michigan City
A $240 million mixed-use development is planned for Michigan City. Indianapolis attorney and northwest Indiana native Tom Dakich will have more on how the massive South Shore Double Track project is fueling big growth.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
jazminmarie.co
7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois
I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Man Dies in Porter County Crash
(Porter County, IN) - A La Porte man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision last week in Porter County. Authorities say 57-year-old Tony Passafume was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Indiana 2 just east of Valparaiso. Porter County...
gbsindependent.org
A Bittersweet Farewell
After 29 years, Glenbard south has to bear the difficult task of letting go Mr Nussbaum. Mr. Nussbaum bids a long awaited farewell as he retires from Glenbard South after a long-lasting career as a passionate educator in the math department and an encouraging coach for the girls junior varsity two tennis team and freshman girls basketball team.
Interesting Finding in Chicago! I love my city but this is too funny
Lived here my whole life and aggressive driving is one thing I’ll never not talk about. It’s a city staple. vomeronasal: Other cities: "Don't drink and drive" Chicago: "Take LSD"
A New Bar Perched 1,000-Feet High Hits Chicago
A new bar has set up camp in the clouds, taking over a space towering 1,000 feet above Chicago's Magnificent Mile. CloudBar boasts views of the city's landscape from the 94th floor of the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, a building formerly known as the John Hancock Center, located at 875 N. Michigan Ave.
nypressnews.com
Chicago man killed, 3 others wounded in mass shooting in Hammond, Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind (CBS) – One man is dead and three other people are wounded in a mass shooting in Hammond Sunday morning. Around 1:40 a.m., Hammond police responded to a call of shots fired at Serenity Hall, located in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old missing from northern Indiana
MILL CREEK, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday afternoon in northern Indiana. Lauren Schmidt is missing from Mill Creek, an unincorporated community in eastern La Porte County, which is between the cities of La Porte and South Bend.
