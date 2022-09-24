Welsh football manager Robert Page reacted to the team’s Nations League relegation after their loss at Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday, 26 September.Wales were knocked from League A of the tournament after they were beaten 1-0 by Poland.“We all hate losing games of football, we don’t like the fact we have been relegated,” Mr Page said during a post-match press conference.However, he said the loss will not “derail” the World Cup-bound team, and they’re looking forward to Friday’s match against the US.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nations League: All the stats ahead of Italy v EnglandClimate protester sets himself on fire during Laver Cup matchRoger Federer in tears as he says goodbye to tennis

