Wales’ World Cup send-off ended in a 1-0 defeat to Poland and relegation from the Nations League’s top tier.Karol Swiderski, just as he had done when the two sides met in Wroclaw in June, came up with a second-half winner to seal Wales’ demotion to League B.Wales needed victory in Cardiff to secure their place in the top flight of European football and relegate Poland to the second tier.FT | 🏴 0-1 🇵🇱Sgôr Terfynol! Cymru will return to League B... ...But we still have the World Cup!!! #TogetherStronger | #WALPOL pic.twitter.com/qujapv0Uur— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) September 25, 2022But Poland stood firm...
Welsh football manager Robert Page reacted to the team’s Nations League relegation after their loss at Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday, 26 September.Wales were knocked from League A of the tournament after they were beaten 1-0 by Poland.“We all hate losing games of football, we don’t like the fact we have been relegated,” Mr Page said during a post-match press conference.However, he said the loss will not “derail” the World Cup-bound team, and they’re looking forward to Friday’s match against the US.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nations League: All the stats ahead of Italy v EnglandClimate protester sets himself on fire during Laver Cup matchRoger Federer in tears as he says goodbye to tennis
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny labelled the 2-1 Nations League defeat by Scotland as "harsh" as the home side came from behind to win with a late penalty. The Irish boss questioned the awarding of the spot-kick after substitute Alan Browne clearly handled in the area. Kenny felt Browne...
Jude Bellingham stood out for Gareth Southgate’s side while Kai Havertz was Germany’s best at Wembley in the 3-3 draw
The biggest compliment that can be paid to Scotland is that they did not panic when the Republic of Ireland threatened to rip up their script. Only a draw was required from this clash for the same outcome from Tuesday’s meeting with Ukraine to see Steve Clarke’s men seal top spot in Group B1 of the Nations League. It is lost on nobody in these parts that the Scots would pass relegated England while en route to Group A.
Italy claimed a place in the Nations League final four with a 2-0 win away to Hungary thanks to goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco in their last League A-Group 3 game on Monday. European champions Italy, who missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar,...
Steve Clarke claims Scotland are “not short of issues” ahead of their crunch Nations League game against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night.Skipper Andrew Robertson was already injured before September’s triple-header and fellow defenders Nathan Patterson, Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna are also out for the final fixture, with midfielder Scott McTominay suspended.A virus in the camp has also affected strikers Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams although the latter took part in a media conference and said he felt “great” ahead of a game where, after home wins against Ukraine and Republic of Ireland, B1 leaders Scotland need only a...
Holland became the first team ever to qualify for the UEFA Nations League finals more than once on Sunday night.
Stephen Kenny will lead the Republic of Ireland into battle with Armenia not fearing the seeding implications of the Nations League campaign.Ireland need a positive result in Dublin to avoid relegation from League B having seen their hopes of topping the group and securing a place among the second seeds for the Euro 2024 draw go up in smoke.With Euro 2020 runners-up England and World Cup holders France having slipped out of the top 10 based on their Nations League results, Kenny’s men could face a qualification nightmare, although he is not unduly concerned about what may lie ahead.The Ireland...
Wales may have the World Cup to look forward to but tonight their focus is on beating Poland to avoid relegation from the Nations League.Thursday’s 2-1 defeat to Belgium left Rob Page’s side bottom of their group, three points behind Poland - who were beaten 2-0 by the Netherlands but with a better goal difference.Gareth Bale should start after he was only involved in one training session before the Belgium game following his arrival from Los Angeles.“It’s a final,” Wales manager Rob Page said. “Forget the World Cup, this is the game we want to win on Sunday.Here’s everything you...
Spain will have to get over their disappointing defeat at home to Switzerland quickly if they want any chance of making it to the Nations League semi-finals. They face Portugal on Tuesday, who warned La Roja of their quality with a 4-0 victory over Czech Republic. They dominated the match...
Sarina Wiegman has named her England Women squad for the forthcoming international break, for fixtures against USA and Czech Republic.The Lionesses will host the United States at Wembley on 7 October, their first game back at the national stadium since they triumphed there in the Euro 2022 final in extra time against Germany.Four days later, England face European opposition at Brighton’s Amex Stadium, hoping to extend what is currently a 22-match unbeaten run - the last 14 of which have been wins.The big news in terms of the latest squad is the return of key schemer Fran Kirby, who missed...
