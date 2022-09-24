ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record

With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Comparing the St. Louis Cardinals lineup to playoff teams

Heading into the 2022 postseason, how does the Cardinals lineup stack up against NL Contenders?. The St. Louis Cardinals are close to clinching the NL Central division title and a trip to the postseason. St. Louis has seen their World Series odds rise during the second half of the season as they caught fire over the last few months. The team’s strongest unit for most of the season has been the lineup, that ranks top 5 in MLB in runs scored, OPS, and OBP, as well as top 10 in most other categories.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Grove helps Dodgers beat Cardinals 4-1 to clinch top NL seed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith had two hits and Michael Grove pitched five solid innings to pick up his first career victory as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the National League with 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Dodgers and Cardinals play with series tied 1-1

St. Louis Cardinals (89-64, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (105-47, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-10, 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-0, 4.66 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -155, Cardinals +131; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

The Guardians Are Lining Up Their Playoff Rotation

The Cleveland Guardians are the champions of the American League Central. With a win over the Texas Rangers and a Chicago White Sox loss against the Detroit Tigers, the race for the AL Central title came to an end. The Guardians, who nobody expected to contend this year, finished on...
MLB
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Guardians clinch division

The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. A handful of MLB division races could come down to the wire, and all but one wild-card spot is still up for grabs. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.
MLB
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Twins prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022

The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins will begin a three-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Target Field in Minnesota. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a White Sox-Twins prediction and pick, laid out below. Chicago is...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Suns Have A Lot Of Potential For A Key Trade

The writing is on the wall and it’s clear that Jae Crowder has played his last game for the Phoenix Suns. A few days ago, news leaked that Crowder wouldn’t attend training camp with the team as the franchise attempted to find a new franchise to trade him to.
PHOENIX, AZ

