Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record
With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
Comparing the St. Louis Cardinals lineup to playoff teams
Heading into the 2022 postseason, how does the Cardinals lineup stack up against NL Contenders?. The St. Louis Cardinals are close to clinching the NL Central division title and a trip to the postseason. St. Louis has seen their World Series odds rise during the second half of the season as they caught fire over the last few months. The team’s strongest unit for most of the season has been the lineup, that ranks top 5 in MLB in runs scored, OPS, and OBP, as well as top 10 in most other categories.
FOX Sports
Grove helps Dodgers beat Cardinals 4-1 to clinch top NL seed
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith had two hits and Michael Grove pitched five solid innings to pick up his first career victory as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the National League with 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Two...
FOX Sports
Dodgers and Cardinals play with series tied 1-1
St. Louis Cardinals (89-64, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (105-47, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-10, 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-0, 4.66 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -155, Cardinals +131; over/under is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
The Guardians Are Lining Up Their Playoff Rotation
The Cleveland Guardians are the champions of the American League Central. With a win over the Texas Rangers and a Chicago White Sox loss against the Detroit Tigers, the race for the AL Central title came to an end. The Guardians, who nobody expected to contend this year, finished on...
Yanks clinch AL East as Judge stalls; Cards claim NL Central
Aaron Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris' American League record, as the New York Yankees clinched the AL East title by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tuesday night.
Yankees star Judge stays 1 homer shy of Maris' AL mark of 61
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is set to try again Wednesday night to make home run history
Orioles waste 4 homers in 13-9 loss to slumping Red Sox
Baltimore wasted four homers, including two more by Anthony Santander, in a 13-9 loss to Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox, hurting the Orioles' chances of earning an AL wild card
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Guardians clinch division
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. A handful of MLB division races could come down to the wire, and all but one wild-card spot is still up for grabs. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Twins prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022
The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins will begin a three-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Target Field in Minnesota. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a White Sox-Twins prediction and pick, laid out below. Chicago is...
Yardbarker
The Suns Have A Lot Of Potential For A Key Trade
The writing is on the wall and it’s clear that Jae Crowder has played his last game for the Phoenix Suns. A few days ago, news leaked that Crowder wouldn’t attend training camp with the team as the franchise attempted to find a new franchise to trade him to.
Comments / 0