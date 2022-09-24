ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVB

Kim Kardashian Says She Wants to Date 'Absolutely No One' After Pete Davidson Split

Kim Kardashian is focusing on herself and her family. The 41-year-old reality star split from Pete Davidson in August after nine months together. After recently saying she was interesting in branching outside of the entertainment industry, Kim is now amending her statement. During an appearance on Monday's Live With Kelly and Ryan, the mother of four said she sees herself with "absolutely no one."
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Hailey Bieber Addresses Claim She Stole Justin Bieber From Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber will once and for all -- "one time and one time only" -- address the years-long claim that she stole Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez. The 25-year-old model is set to appear on the Call Her Daddy podcast and in a teaser released Tuesday -- one day before the episode drops on Spotify -- Hailey's straight-up asked by host Alex Cooper if her relationship with Justin ever overlapped his with Gomez.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are Hanging Out, 'Not Looking for Anything Serious,' Source Says

Things may be heating up for Brad Pitt and newly single Emily Ratajkowski, with a source telling ET that the two have been hanging out. "Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it's very casual. They're friends," the source says. "Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now."
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Gabby Windey Defends Her Awkward 'Dancing With the Stars' Kiss With Erich Schwer (Exclusive)

Gabby Windey has something to say about her Dancing With the Stars performance kiss. The Bachelorette alum received a sweet on-stage smooch from her fiance, Erich Schwer, as she completed her Viennese walz to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" on Monday night's show -- but she tells ET backstage that the moment was filled with more nerves than passion.
THEATER & DANCE
KTVB

'The Voice': Camila Cabello Gets 'Awkward' After a Shawn Mendes Song

Newest Voice coach Camila Cabello heard a familiar tune during Tuesday's Blind Auditions -- and things got a little awkward!. When Tanner Howe took the stage to try and impress the coaches with his rendition of Shawn Mendes' hit, "Mercy," Camila recognized her ex's track straight away. "Is that my......
CELEBRITIES

