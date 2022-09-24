Read full article on original website
KTVB
Kim Kardashian Says She Wants to Date 'Absolutely No One' After Pete Davidson Split
Kim Kardashian is focusing on herself and her family. The 41-year-old reality star split from Pete Davidson in August after nine months together. After recently saying she was interesting in branching outside of the entertainment industry, Kim is now amending her statement. During an appearance on Monday's Live With Kelly and Ryan, the mother of four said she sees herself with "absolutely no one."
KTVB
Hailey Bieber Addresses Claim She Stole Justin Bieber From Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber will once and for all -- "one time and one time only" -- address the years-long claim that she stole Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez. The 25-year-old model is set to appear on the Call Her Daddy podcast and in a teaser released Tuesday -- one day before the episode drops on Spotify -- Hailey's straight-up asked by host Alex Cooper if her relationship with Justin ever overlapped his with Gomez.
KTVB
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are Hanging Out, 'Not Looking for Anything Serious,' Source Says
Things may be heating up for Brad Pitt and newly single Emily Ratajkowski, with a source telling ET that the two have been hanging out. "Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it's very casual. They're friends," the source says. "Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now."
KTVB
Charli D'Amelio Gushes Over Boyfriend Landon Barker Showing Up to Support Her on 'DWTS' (Exclusive)
Charli D’Amelio has the support of her man. Following her and partner Mark Ballas’ Quick Step to Elvis Presley's “Bossa Nova Baby” -- which landed her on the top of the leaderboard -- the TikTok star gushed about having her boyfriend, Landon Barker, in the audience to cheer her on during Monday night's dance.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVB
Gabby Windey Defends Her Awkward 'Dancing With the Stars' Kiss With Erich Schwer (Exclusive)
Gabby Windey has something to say about her Dancing With the Stars performance kiss. The Bachelorette alum received a sweet on-stage smooch from her fiance, Erich Schwer, as she completed her Viennese walz to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" on Monday night's show -- but she tells ET backstage that the moment was filled with more nerves than passion.
KTVB
'The Voice': Camila Cabello Gets 'Awkward' After a Shawn Mendes Song
Newest Voice coach Camila Cabello heard a familiar tune during Tuesday's Blind Auditions -- and things got a little awkward!. When Tanner Howe took the stage to try and impress the coaches with his rendition of Shawn Mendes' hit, "Mercy," Camila recognized her ex's track straight away. "Is that my......
KTVB
Sherri Shepherd Opens Up About Special Needs Son Jeffrey: 'I Want to Protect Him From Everything'
Sherri Shepherd is opening up about her bond with her son, Jeffrey. The daytime talk show host took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her and Jeffrey, writing that every time she's near him, "my heart bursts with joy." "I didn't want to move to NY to...
KTVB
'Jeopardy' Winner Amy Schneider Announces Secret Wedding to Genevieve Davis
It's been an exciting year for Amy Schneider -- and things just got even better! The Jeopardy champion has married Genevieve Davis. The former software engineer shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, even giving fans a glimpse of the happy couple from their special day, which took place nearly five months ago.
