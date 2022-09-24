ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

blockchain.news

Global Blockchain Technology Market in BFSI Sector Expected to Hit $4.02B by 2026

The global blockchain technology market in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector is expected to hit $4.02 billion by 2026, thanks to a surge in FinTech spending, according to ReportLinker. The market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.6% during the 2022-2026 forecast...
MARKETS
takeitcool.com

Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market to be Driven by the Rising Investments in the Medical Sector in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of global 3D printing in healthcare market assessing the market based on its segments like technology, material, type, and major regions. The report tracks the...
MARKETS
takeitcool.com

Global Cloud Gaming Market to be Driven by the Growing Adoption of Smart Devices Compatible with the Cloud Gaming Apps in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cloud Gaming Market Share, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cloud gaming market, assessing the market based on its segments like device types, solution types, gamer types, and major regions. The report tracks the...
VIDEO GAMES
blockchain.news

Ethereum Supply Slowed after ‘the Merge,’ Will It Drive Investment Narrative?

According to data from Ethereum tracker Ultrasound Money, the latest upgrade on Ethereum (the Merge) is lowering the supply of Ether (ETH) in the proof-of-stake consensus. The second larger cryptocurrency, however, may still have a long way to go before becoming deflationary. Some of the key promises that the upgrade...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Nvidia?

Nvidia's stock price has fallen sharply over the past year as PC sales have slowed. Plus, demand for its GPUs took a hit due to a change in the cryptocurrency market. A recent U.S. ban on exporting certain chips to China could further impact sales. You’re reading a free article...
MARKETS
morningbrew.com

Markets are in chaos as monetary conditions tighten all over the world

Investors begin the week more shellshocked than Alice after she fell down the rabbit hole and saw some things. In the past few days, global markets have been clobbered by an unprecedented effort from the world’s central banks to lift interest rates and stamp out soaring inflation. “This is shifting the tectonic plates beneath the world economy, and threatens dangerous developments in society and in politics as we all try to adapt,” Bloomberg editor John Authers noted.
BUSINESS
blockchain.news

Nomura-Backed Digital Asset Firm Komainu Hires Nicolas Bertrand As CEO

Komainu, a regulated digital asset custodian for institutions, on Monday appointed former Italian stock exchange executive Nicolas Bertrand its new CEO. Bertrand’s appointment starts immediately, and he will be based in London. Bertrand formerly served for more than 10 years at the Italian stock exchange Borsa Italia's head of...
BUSINESS
cstoredecisions.com

Sound Payments Introduces POS Solutions at NACS 2022

Sound Payments will introduce in-store point-of-sale (POS) solutions for convenience stores and gas stations at NACS 2022, including Sound POS. Sound POS provides a cost-effective, all-in-one POS that gives greater flexibility and more tools for c-stores and stations to run their in-store business. Sound POS runs on a variety of devices designed to fit in any retail space and works well for a c-store deli. It supports all major credit cards, gift cards, loyalty cards and cash discounting.
NFL
blockchain.news

1 Million Aussies to Enter Crypto Over the Next 12 Months, Says Swyftx Survey

Australian crypto exchange Swyftx on Monday released a new study survey showing that about one million Australians will buy cryptocurrencies for the first time in the next 12 months. The new survey questioned 2,609 Australians over 18 years of age in early July, with 548 participants of the survey sample...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Binance Seeks Reentry to Japanese Market

Japan’s easing crypto policy attracts crypto exchange Binance to ask for reentry to this island nation after failing to do so four years ago due to stringent measures, according to Bloomberg. Based on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s plan of revamping the economy, spurring growth in Web3 firms is...
INCOME TAX
blockchain.news

FTX Wins Bid to Take Over Bankrupt Voyager's Assets

Digital-asset exchange FTX will now acquire the assets of bankrupt crypto brokerage Voyager Digital Ltd. FTX took over the assets after winning an auction with a bid of about $50 million, the information was shared by people familiar with the matter. The digital-asset exchange is controlled by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried.
BUSINESS
blockchain.news

Bitcoin’s Social Dominance Hits 2-Months High

Interest in Bitcoin (BTC) spiked on social platforms over the weekend, leading to its social dominance surging, according to Santiment. “A spike in Bitcoin interest on social platforms came this weekend. Among crypto's top 100 assets, BTC is the topic in 26%+ of discussions for the first time since mid-July. Our back testing shows 20%+ dedicated to Bitcoin is a positive for the sector.”
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Education Projector Market Opportunity Analysis, And Forecast To 2030

Global Education Projector Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The Education Projector Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
EDUCATION

