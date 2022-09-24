Investors begin the week more shellshocked than Alice after she fell down the rabbit hole and saw some things. In the past few days, global markets have been clobbered by an unprecedented effort from the world’s central banks to lift interest rates and stamp out soaring inflation. “This is shifting the tectonic plates beneath the world economy, and threatens dangerous developments in society and in politics as we all try to adapt,” Bloomberg editor John Authers noted.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO