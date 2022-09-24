Read full article on original website
blockchain.news
Global Blockchain Technology Market in BFSI Sector Expected to Hit $4.02B by 2026
The global blockchain technology market in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector is expected to hit $4.02 billion by 2026, thanks to a surge in FinTech spending, according to ReportLinker. The market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.6% during the 2022-2026 forecast...
takeitcool.com
Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market to be Driven by the Rising Investments in the Medical Sector in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of global 3D printing in healthcare market assessing the market based on its segments like technology, material, type, and major regions. The report tracks the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Labs Leads $8.5M Seed Funding for Bitquery to Support Development of Blockchain Data Solutions
Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, led a $8.5 million seed funding round for Bitquery as part of its ongoing drive “to support innovative blockchain data solution providers.”. The investment round was “co-led by dao5, with Susquehanna, DHVC, INCE Capital, and angel investors from Google...
takeitcool.com
Global Cloud Gaming Market to be Driven by the Growing Adoption of Smart Devices Compatible with the Cloud Gaming Apps in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cloud Gaming Market Share, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cloud gaming market, assessing the market based on its segments like device types, solution types, gamer types, and major regions. The report tracks the...
Benzinga
Dubai's Future Blockchain Summit to Create Global Business Opportunities for Crypto, Metaverse Innovators
● The fifth edition of the Summit will unveil the potential of immersive metaverse applications, exploring pioneering use-cases. ● Crypto, DeFi & Virtual Asset Forum will re-evaluate and navigate the future of alternative investments. Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - The Future Blockchain Summit, the MENA...
Gold, Silver Plunge on a Soaring DXY, Rising Short-Term Yields
Gold futures cratered to close out the volatile trading week, driven by a skyrocketing US dollar and rising Treasury yields. The yellow metal has plunged amid the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle and it has continued struggling on the expectation that the central bank will continue raising interest rates. October...
Oil prices will head back toward $100 per barrel as a supply crunch returns to the energy market, JPMorgan says
Brent oil prices could head back toward $100 a barrel as supply grows tighter in the coming months, JPMorgan said. Analysts expect oil demand to rebound by about 1.5 million a barrels in the last quarter of this year. Meanwhile, releases from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve will stop, and...
blockchain.news
Ethereum Supply Slowed after ‘the Merge,’ Will It Drive Investment Narrative?
According to data from Ethereum tracker Ultrasound Money, the latest upgrade on Ethereum (the Merge) is lowering the supply of Ether (ETH) in the proof-of-stake consensus. The second larger cryptocurrency, however, may still have a long way to go before becoming deflationary. Some of the key promises that the upgrade...
Motley Fool
Why Is Everyone Talking About Nvidia?
Nvidia's stock price has fallen sharply over the past year as PC sales have slowed. Plus, demand for its GPUs took a hit due to a change in the cryptocurrency market. A recent U.S. ban on exporting certain chips to China could further impact sales. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range
It's been an abysmal year for Wall Street, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite plunging into a bear market. Two key valuation-focused metrics suggest the stock market has further to fall. However, patience has proved quite profitable for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Big Bounces for Bitcoin and One Ethereum Rival – Here Are His Targets
The crypto analyst who called the end of the crypto bull market is now predicting big bounces for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) challenger Solana (SOL). Popular crypto strategist Pentoshi tells his 612,000 Twitter followers that after nearly a year, he’s no longer extremely bearish on Bitcoin. “Hard to...
morningbrew.com
Markets are in chaos as monetary conditions tighten all over the world
Investors begin the week more shellshocked than Alice after she fell down the rabbit hole and saw some things. In the past few days, global markets have been clobbered by an unprecedented effort from the world’s central banks to lift interest rates and stamp out soaring inflation. “This is shifting the tectonic plates beneath the world economy, and threatens dangerous developments in society and in politics as we all try to adapt,” Bloomberg editor John Authers noted.
blockchain.news
Nomura-Backed Digital Asset Firm Komainu Hires Nicolas Bertrand As CEO
Komainu, a regulated digital asset custodian for institutions, on Monday appointed former Italian stock exchange executive Nicolas Bertrand its new CEO. Bertrand’s appointment starts immediately, and he will be based in London. Bertrand formerly served for more than 10 years at the Italian stock exchange Borsa Italia's head of...
cstoredecisions.com
Sound Payments Introduces POS Solutions at NACS 2022
Sound Payments will introduce in-store point-of-sale (POS) solutions for convenience stores and gas stations at NACS 2022, including Sound POS. Sound POS provides a cost-effective, all-in-one POS that gives greater flexibility and more tools for c-stores and stations to run their in-store business. Sound POS runs on a variety of devices designed to fit in any retail space and works well for a c-store deli. It supports all major credit cards, gift cards, loyalty cards and cash discounting.
NFL・
blockchain.news
1 Million Aussies to Enter Crypto Over the Next 12 Months, Says Swyftx Survey
Australian crypto exchange Swyftx on Monday released a new study survey showing that about one million Australians will buy cryptocurrencies for the first time in the next 12 months. The new survey questioned 2,609 Australians over 18 years of age in early July, with 548 participants of the survey sample...
blockchain.news
Binance Seeks Reentry to Japanese Market
Japan’s easing crypto policy attracts crypto exchange Binance to ask for reentry to this island nation after failing to do so four years ago due to stringent measures, according to Bloomberg. Based on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s plan of revamping the economy, spurring growth in Web3 firms is...
blockchain.news
FTX Wins Bid to Take Over Bankrupt Voyager's Assets
Digital-asset exchange FTX will now acquire the assets of bankrupt crypto brokerage Voyager Digital Ltd. FTX took over the assets after winning an auction with a bid of about $50 million, the information was shared by people familiar with the matter. The digital-asset exchange is controlled by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried.
blockchain.news
Bitcoin’s Social Dominance Hits 2-Months High
Interest in Bitcoin (BTC) spiked on social platforms over the weekend, leading to its social dominance surging, according to Santiment. “A spike in Bitcoin interest on social platforms came this weekend. Among crypto's top 100 assets, BTC is the topic in 26%+ of discussions for the first time since mid-July. Our back testing shows 20%+ dedicated to Bitcoin is a positive for the sector.”
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Education Projector Market Opportunity Analysis, And Forecast To 2030
Global Education Projector Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The Education Projector Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
