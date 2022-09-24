PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Michigan State volleyball went to five sets for the fifth time this season on Sunday afternoon, falling to Rutgers 3-2 (25-17, 27-25, 13-25, 20-25, 7-15) at Jersey Mike's Arena. The Spartans won the first two sets of the match, including a 27-25 thriller in set two, but the veteran led Scarlet Knights came from behind to win the final three sets.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO