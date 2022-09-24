Read full article on original website
Michigan State in Seventh Place After Second Round at Folds of Honor Collegiate
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's men's golf team shot an 8-over par for the second-straight day and is seventh place among 18 teams in the in Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes Golf Course in Grand Haven, Mich. The three-day, 54-hole tournament concludes on Wednesday, Sept. 28....
Rutgers Tops Michigan State in Five Sets
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Michigan State volleyball went to five sets for the fifth time this season on Sunday afternoon, falling to Rutgers 3-2 (25-17, 27-25, 13-25, 20-25, 7-15) at Jersey Mike's Arena. The Spartans won the first two sets of the match, including a 27-25 thriller in set two, but the veteran led Scarlet Knights came from behind to win the final three sets.
Spartans Turn In Impressive Performances at Princeton Invite
PRINCETON, N.J. – Michigan State men's tennis competed in its second fall tournament over the weekend, picking up several wins over opponents from LSU, Princeton and Penn. Max Sheldon went 3-0 in doubles over the weekend, topping LSU's Chen Dong/Julien Penzlin, Princeton's Fnu Nidunjianzan/Will Peters, and Penn's Harsh Parikh/Kevin Zhu.
