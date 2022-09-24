ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Avoid these emojis if you’re flirting over text, report says

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
KIAH
KIAH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZfLAj_0i97asQX00

(NEXSTAR) — Whether you’ve only just met or you’ve been going out a few weeks, texting or instant messaging will likely be a part of getting to know someone you like. And increasingly, daters say they’re relying not only on words but emojis — but are there “right” ones and the “wrong” ones to use?

The answer is yes, according to the Adobe Future of Creativity: 2022 U.S. Emoji Trend Report . As part of the report, Adobe surveyed 5,000 U.S. emoji users to find out how they use emojis and what they hope to get out of them.

These are the 10 fastest-cooling real estate markets in the US

Adobe found 72% of U.S. emoji users say they use emojis in dating and/or flirting exchanges. The three most likable emojis were found to be: 3. Heart eyes emoji 2. Sweet face surrounded by hearts emoji and 1. Kiss with heart emoji.

Then there are the emojis to avoid. Those surveyed said the three least likable emojis used during flirting are:

  • No. 3 — Eggplant emoji . This suggestive purple fruit — eggplant is a fruit, not a vegetable — may be a little too aggressive when you’re just getting to know someone.
  • No. 2 — Angry face emoji . No one likes a buzzkill and this berating little face might appear slightly too angry for a wink-wink conversation.
  • No. 1 — Poop emoji . Honestly, does this one require an explanation?

Emoji favorability in flirting tends to skew younger, as you may have imagined. Adobe found 58% of Gen Zers and 54% of millennials said they’d go out on second and third dates with someone who uses emojis. Gen Zers also seem to find it more necessary, with 38% (or 2 out of 5) saying they wouldn’t pursue serious relationships with someone who doesn’t use emojis.

But don’t think emojis are only being used to stoke a possible relationship. According to the report, 32% of Gen Zers say they’ve been broken up with via emoji. That’s got to hurt!

What is BeReal? How to use the chart-topping app

You may wonder: why would I use emojis? Well, as licensed therapist Alizah K. Lowell writes in Psychology Today , they serve a variety of purposes, including adding more tone to what we’re saying by “introducing sarcasm and humor.” Additionally, Lowell says emojis can help us express “when words fail us.”

So it turns out emojis aren’t just about looking cool — though 73% of U.S. emoji users told Adobe they consider people who use emojis to be friendlier and cooler than those who don’t.

However you may do it, emoji responsibly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emojis#Instant Messaging#Fruit#Flirting#Smart Phone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
KIAH

Houston mother creates Flip Lok to protect school children

HOUSTON (KIAH) – School is back in session, but with that comes the risk of school shootings. So far this year there have been 28 school shootings and one of those was not far from here at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Well, one local mother has taken it upon herself to protect our children. […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Houston Happens is LIVE at BrisketU

HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s Labor Day weekend and Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has enrolled in BrisketU! Join her LIVE as she becomes a certified backyard pitmaster! Plus, we’re joined by friend of the show Emily Kaufman aka The Travel Mom. She is LIVE in the Big Apple with an amazing giveaway. That and more […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Court rules in favor of Texas law on social media regulation

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court Friday ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media companies like Facebook and Twitter in a victory for Republicans who accuse the platforms of censoring conservative speech. But the decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is unlikely to […]
TEXAS STATE
KIAH

Boot up your gaming console, RetroGameCon returns to the Oncenter

(WSYR-TV) — After pulling the plug for two years, the largest video game-focused event in New York State, RetroGameCon, will return to the Syracuse Oncenter. There will be no lagging in sight as the event will run from Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., to Sunday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to […]
VIDEO GAMES
KIAH

Racism in real estate, local realtor works to stop trend

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Wells Fargo is giving Harris County $7.5 million in grant money to go towards making homeownership affordable for communities of color. This is one step in stopping racism in real estate. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe sat down with local realtor, Noel Collier to talk more about this topic and what can […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Celebrate National Indoor Plant Week with The Plant Project

HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s National Indoor Plant Week! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is celebrating with Bree Iman Clarke, founder of The Plant Project. The Plant Project, the first Black woman-owned plant shop in Texas, is inviting the community to celebrate the beauty, healthy benefits, and pure joy live plants bring to interior spaces during National […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

KIAH

Houston, TX
669
Followers
518
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

KIAH is your source for the latest Houston weather traffic and more.

 https://cw39.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy