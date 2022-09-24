ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Twitter reacts to Audric Estime's go-ahead touchdown before halftime

By Geoffrey Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQS1Z_0i97ahxm00

Notre Dame has found itself trading touchdowns with North Carolina. It’s a little surprising given how little success the Irish have had on offense for the first month of the season, but we’ll take it. The question is whether they can survive a blow-for-blow game for 60 minutes. The answer to that will come soon enough.

After a game-tying score by Michael Mayer, the Irish took the lead on a 30-yard play-action touchdown pass from Drew Pyne to lorenzo styles. The Tar Heels responded quickly when Drake Maye hit J.J. Jones for a 43-yard reception to the Notre Dame 3-yard line, then found Josh Downs for his second touchdown of the game three players later. The game didn’t stay tied for long as a series of big runs and a couple of nice passes got the Irish to the 1. It was from there that Audric Estime ran into the end zone to put the Irish back in front.

The Irish made the lead 24-14 on a 40-yard field goal from Blake Grupe, but here’s how Twitter reacted to the go-ahead score:

Joseph Rymasz

LeVon Whittaker

Matt Dewey

Patrick Engel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

UNC Football: Ty Adams Flips Commitment to North Carolina

The UNC Football received a commitment from three-star defensive back Ty Adams, who decided to flip his original commitment from East Carolina. Ty Adams made his official visit to North Carolina this weekend. By Sunday night, Adams switched his previous commitment to East Carolina to Mack Brown’s Tar Heels. This gives coach Brown his 19th commitment for the class of 2023.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Scarlet Nation

Sunday Update: Recruits react to Duke game, 4-0 start

We are getting more reaction every hour from recruits who watched the Jayhawks knock off Duke to move to 4-0. We will update what they say in our recruiting update thread linked below. UPDATE: Sunday- 3:07 p.m. Darin Conley gets to hear about the program from his brother Quinton, who...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
WRAL News

Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies

Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

New Tar Heel target now visiting Blue Devils

Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore Isiah Harwell said weeks ago that he intended to check out the UNC and Duke basketball programs in person this fall. And according to a tweet from Pro Insight's Andrew Slater, blueblood sightseeing is precisely what the 6-foot-6, 190-pound shooting guard is up to ...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Notre Dame#Irish
FOX8 News

2 High Point firefighters in hospital after flash fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two firefighters sustained first and second-degree burn injuries while battling a warehouse fire Monday afternoon. High Point Fire Chief, Thomas Reid said the two firefighters were burned on parts of their hands, faces, and ears while trying to battle a fire caused by a dust collection system in the High […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina’s Taco and Margarita Festival this weekend!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tacos, need we say … anything else? Well, let’s add in margaritas and you’ve got one amazing festival!. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Yes, there’s a festival for such great foodie eats and drinks!...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
New Pittsburgh Courier

A call to arms: Black women embrace gun ownership, too

CHAPEL HILL — Dorrian Wilson grew up around guns. In her hometown of Franklin, Louisiana, having guns was so common that it wouldn’t be unusual for a 5-year-old to receive a rifle on their birthday. “We hunted, we fished, we grew our own vegetables and guns were not...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina state trooper was hit by a car and “hurled” onto a highway in a DWI crash late Friday night in Durham, officials said. The incident was reported just after 11:45 p.m. along U.S. 15-501 near Weymouth Street in Durham, according to a news release from Sgt. Marcus Bethea of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy