Twitter reacts to Audric Estime's go-ahead touchdown before halftime

Notre Dame has found itself trading touchdowns with North Carolina. It’s a little surprising given how little success the Irish have had on offense for the first month of the season, but we’ll take it. The question is whether they can survive a blow-for-blow game for 60 minutes. The answer to that will come soon enough.

After a game-tying score by Michael Mayer, the Irish took the lead on a 30-yard play-action touchdown pass from Drew Pyne to lorenzo styles. The Tar Heels responded quickly when Drake Maye hit J.J. Jones for a 43-yard reception to the Notre Dame 3-yard line, then found Josh Downs for his second touchdown of the game three players later. The game didn’t stay tied for long as a series of big runs and a couple of nice passes got the Irish to the 1. It was from there that Audric Estime ran into the end zone to put the Irish back in front.

The Irish made the lead 24-14 on a 40-yard field goal from Blake Grupe, but here’s how Twitter reacted to the go-ahead score:

Joseph Rymasz

LeVon Whittaker

Matt Dewey

Patrick Engel