State picks three plans for Medicaid contracts State picks two current, one new health plan for Medicaid managed care contracts

Related
Molina Healthcare Selected For Nebraska Medicaid Managed Care Program
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) (“Molina”) today announced that its health plan subsidiary,. (DHHS) to provide health care services to Nebraskans under the state’s Medicaid managed care program. The new five-year contract for Molina’s. Nebraska. health plan is expected to begin. January 1, 2024.
Nebraska's rate of uninsured falls Data indicates residents and hospitals benefiting from the change Expanded Medicaid leaves fewer Nebraskans without health coverage
LINCOLN - The two years since Nebraska expanded Medicaid to cover more low-income people have changed life in the state. Emerging data shows that the number of state residents without health coverage has plunged, hospitals are feeling less stress on their bottom lines and fewer people are filing for bankruptcy.
UnitedHealthcare Selected by Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to Serve Medicaid Beneficiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of. , as one of three managed care organizations to administer the Heritage Health Medicaid program statewide. UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of. Nebraska. will continue to serve individuals who receive coverage through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP); Intellectual and...
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. , as one of three managed care organizations to administer the Heritage Health Medicaid program statewide. UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of. Nebraska. will continue to serve individuals who receive coverage through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); the. Children's Health Insurance Program. (CHIP);...
Over 6,500 Hoosiers Now Covered by INFB Health Plans
News-Examiner, The (Connersville, IN) Indiana Farm Bureau today announced Indiana Farm Bureau Health Plans, a suite of more affordable health care offerings, has nearly 3,000 enrolled plans at the end of. August 2022. , which equates to over 6,500 Hoosier lives covered. From. Jan. 1 through Aug. 31, 2022. ,...
eHealth Survey Explores the State of Employer-Sponsored Health Insurance: Business Owners and Employees Respond
51% of businesses struggle to afford group health coverage for workers. 87% of employers want to offer coverage without the burden of a group health plan. Few business owners are familiar with lower-cost ICHRA plans. SANTA CLARA, Calif. ,. Sept. 26, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a...
Governor Hochul Announces Crackdown On Unemployment Insurance Fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Kathy Hochul today announced actions to crack down on unemployment insurance fraud after a. investigation found that insurance fraud accounted for more than. $11 million. in benefits payments in August. These benefits were paid almost exclusively to those working while also collecting unemployment insurance...
Rep. Demings Calls For Congress To Pass Insurance Stopgap For Florida Families
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Today Rep. Val Demings (FL-10) called on Congressional leaders to hold a vote to pass legislation she cosponsored to help address the growing crisis in the state's property insurance market. Rep. Demings. cosponsored the FAITH Act, legislation to shore up the broken property insurance market...
Arizonans react to US law to lower Medicare prescription drug costs
Arizona Daily Star (Tucson) When Brenda Dickason switched from private insurance to Medicare shortly after turning 65, she was shocked at how much more she had to pay for the EpiPens she keeps on hand because of her severe bee allergy. "When I got my EpiPen on regular insurance, it...
Ninth insurer in Louisiana goes under; here's what it means for 1,500 open claims [The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.]
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Sep. 26—Fednat Insurance Co., a Florida -based insurer with a modest presence in. , has been steered into insolvency by regulators after struggling to pay existing claims. It's the ninth company with policies in. Louisiana. to go under since a flurry of storms hit...
CHOICE FINANCIAL GROUP INCREASES THEIR PRESENCE IN SOUTHEASTERN VIRGINIA
Parker Reigle is a full-service agency offering property and casualty, business, bonds, life and health insurance. The business was founded by. , who will continue to lead operations and work with Choice to accelerate its expansion in. Southeastern Virginia. . June Reigle. stated, "We are incredibly happy to join with...
Massachusetts ballot question may vastly alter dental industry
When Massachusetts voters head to the polls in November, they’ ll get the chance to settle an arcane dispute that could upend the dental industry. But take a look at who has funded this fight so far and something curious emerges: a one-on-one slugfest between orthodontist Mouhab Rizkallah and insurer Delta Dental of Massachusetts. This year, roughly 40 dentists…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian could smash Florida’s fragile property insurance market [Orlando Sentinel]
— A massive, deadly hurricane like Ian could topple the state’s already unstable property insurance market, some lawmakers and industry experts said Tuesday, as the storm took aim at. Florida. . “If insurance companies needed a year without a storm, this would be it,” said state Sen. Jeff...
Editorial l Lawmakers to look for ratings alternatives
Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) The property insurance market in Florida is in turmoil, as property owners know first-hand. Unfortunately, state leaders are busier looking for someone to blame than focusing on a fix. Already this year, five property insurers have been deemed insolvent and others, trying to remain...
Commentary Will workers’ comp be overhauled?
Monterey County Herald (CA) Fair warning: This column will be about workers’ compensation, a topic that’s very complicated and totally lacking in sex appeal, but one that involves many billions of dollars and potentially affects millions of workers. Work comp, as it’s dubbed, has been in effect for...
With Hurricane Ian approaching, Florida says another insurance company is insolvent [Miami Herald]
State regulators Friday asked a judge to place a property-insurance company in receivership, making it the sixth. property insurer declared insolvent this year amid widespread financial problems in the industry. The. Florida Department of Financial Services. sought to be appointed receiver for. FedNat Insurance Co. , which canceled 56,500 policies...
Insurers say California's inaction threatens auto policies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say. is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve any rate increases for more than two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back and...
Sarah Iselin looks ahead to new role leading Mass. BCBS
Early next year, Sarah Iselin, 51, will become the first female CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the state’s largest insurer with nearly 3 million members and $8 billion in revenue. It’s an interesting time in the state, which will likely also see its first female governor...
Can I still get home insurance? What to know ahead of Hurricane Ian arriving to Florida [Miami Herald]
Powerful winds, lots of rain and storm surge from Hurricane Ian will likely impact parts of the Sunshine State. Here’s what you need to know about insurance ahead of Ian hitting. Florida. later this week:. Can I still get insurance?. It’s too late to purchase flood coverage for Ian....
Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Recognized as a Top Charitable Contributor by Boston Business Journal
PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and the workplace, was recognized by the. as a top charitable contributor for the fourth consecutive year. The Corporate Citizenship Award is given to companies that have donated at least. $100,000. to. Massachusetts. -based charitable...
