Federal officials are investigating whether Louisiana regulators are discriminating against Black residents by failing to control air pollution in parishes packed with refineries and petrochemical plants, a region some call "cancer alley." The Denka chemical plant, in the majority-Black town of Reserve, Louisiana, is under scrutiny from the Environmental Protection Agency. Less than a half mile from an elementary school in Reserve, it makes synthetic rubber, emitting chloroprene, listed as a carcinogen in California, and a likely one by the EPA. Mary Hampton, who lives in Reserve, is the president of Concerned Citizens of St. John the Baptist Parish, which raised civil rights concerns about the state's handling of Denka. She worries about the health of her family and friends and is frustrated that the environmental consequences fall on this community. A Denka spokesperson said advocates were describing a crisis that "simply does not exist." The state said it has worked to help the company emit less, denying it was taking too long to do more. The plant's investigation is part of a push by the Biden administration to prioritize environmental enforcement in communities overburdened by pollution. On Saturday, that push ratcheted up a notch when EPA administrator Michael Regan announced the creation of a new office at EPA focused on environmental justice. Regan visited Reserve last year to highlight its sever air pollution. Louisiana environmental regulators said they did not discriminate companies want to locate in the region because key infrastructure already exists here.

RESERVE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO