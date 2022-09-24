Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
McCook Gazette. September 23, 2022. Editorial: Nebraska’s a happy state, but there’s more to the story. Despite the current fortunes of Husker football, Nebraskans are pretty happy overall. We’re the second lowest state in the number of people who are unemployed for 15 weeks or longer, third in...
NU Regents to vote on innovation hub project that expands UNMC campus
OMAHA — A favorable vote this Friday would trigger full-throated transformation of an old steel mill operation into the Catalyst, a $60 million entrepreneurial tech hub meant to expand the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. Various enterprises are to be housed at the retrofitted, enlarged and infilled structure...
In Big Ten West that Minnesota's a near-lock to win, Nebraska's a wild card
LINCOLN — Nine weeks. Eight games each. One bye week each. A rigorous, three-horse race in the East with a potential speed boat in the West. The nonconference preamble is over. The Big Ten revs up its conference games for real this week. Nebraska hosts Indiana, Iowa hosts Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin tangle in “Bret Bowl II” and Minnesota, arguably the most impressive league team thus far, is fresh off a 34-7 rout of Michigan State and new to this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: five, fourteen; White Balls: fifteen, sixteen) (four, five, seventeen, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: fifteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 1, Day: 29, Year: 14. (Month: one; Day: twenty-nine; Year: fourteen) Pick 3. 5-0-4 (five, zero, four)
Nebraska stays in top 5 of volleyball rankings
The top-4 teams in the college volleyball rankings stayed the same after those teams all kept winning last week. Undefeated Texas is No. 1 in the AVCA poll, followed by Louisville, Nebraska and San Diego. Nebraska (10-1) stayed at No. 3 after wins against Michigan State and Ohio State last...
EPA targets 'cancer alley' discrimination
Federal officials are investigating whether Louisiana regulators are discriminating against Black residents by failing to control air pollution in parishes packed with refineries and petrochemical plants, a region some call "cancer alley." The Denka chemical plant, in the majority-Black town of Reserve, Louisiana, is under scrutiny from the Environmental Protection Agency. Less than a half mile from an elementary school in Reserve, it makes synthetic rubber, emitting chloroprene, listed as a carcinogen in California, and a likely one by the EPA. Mary Hampton, who lives in Reserve, is the president of Concerned Citizens of St. John the Baptist Parish, which raised civil rights concerns about the state's handling of Denka. She worries about the health of her family and friends and is frustrated that the environmental consequences fall on this community. A Denka spokesperson said advocates were describing a crisis that "simply does not exist." The state said it has worked to help the company emit less, denying it was taking too long to do more. The plant's investigation is part of a push by the Biden administration to prioritize environmental enforcement in communities overburdened by pollution. On Saturday, that push ratcheted up a notch when EPA administrator Michael Regan announced the creation of a new office at EPA focused on environmental justice. Regan visited Reserve last year to highlight its sever air pollution. Louisiana environmental regulators said they did not discriminate companies want to locate in the region because key infrastructure already exists here.
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: one; Day: twenty-four; Year: sixty-eight) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
