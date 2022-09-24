ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros break through for 4 in 11th, slow O's playoff push

BALTIMORE (AP) — Christian Vazquez hit a bases-loaded single to cap a four-run 11th inning for Houston, and the Astros went on to a 6-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. The Orioles’ postseason hopes took another blow, missing a chance to move up in the AL wild-card...
MLB Power Rankings: Can anyone challenge the Dodgers and Astros?

From Albert Pujols' chase to 700 home runs to Aaron Judge's pursuit of the American League single-season home run record to a modern-day Babe Ruth in Shohei Ohtani to the NL East division race, baseball is in an incredible place right now. The races are hot, and the playoffs are...
Red Sox give up 5 home runs in lopsided 14-8 loss to Orioles

On a rain-filled Monday night at Fenway Park, the Red Sox gave up five home runs in a lopsided loss to the Orioles. Boston fell to Baltimore by a final score of 14-8 to extend its losing streak to six and drop to 72-81 on the season. Connor Seabold, making...
Red Sox' Alex Verdugo starting Monday

The Boston Red Sox will start Alex Verdugo in right field for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Verdugo will bat cleanup and start in right field Monday while Rob Refsnyder moves to left field and Tommy Pham sits. Verdugo has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
