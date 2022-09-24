Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
California Burgers And Deli Is Located Near Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The University of Utah College of Fine Arts Honored Outstanding AlumniS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
A Spanish Fork high school homecoming dress code causes tension between students, faculty
SPANISH FORK — Upset students are speaking out Monday after being turned away from their homecoming dance. "They originally let me in, but then chaperones, I guess, had a problem with the length of my dress and kicked me out later," explained Isabella Irvine, a senior at American Leadership Academy.
KSL.com HS Football Top 20+1: Skyridge loss leads to shakeup at top
AROUND THE BEEHIVE — Through a half-dozen weeks and an invitation from all challengers, Skyridge held to the No. 1 spot in the KSL.com high school football Top 20+1 and never let go. The Falcons were forced to relinquish it Friday after Corner Canyon charged into Lehi and emerged...
2 brothers took guns to Salt Lake high school as 'status symbol,' police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Two brothers were arrested at Highland High School on Monday after police say guns were found in their backpacks. The boys did not make any specific threats, according to a statement from Salt Lake police, but rather "brought the guns to school as a status symbol."
Utah musician moves to Los Angeles following TikTok success
NORTH SALT LAKE — The popular social networking app TikTok has made a sensation out of scrappy, 22-year-old Alayna Thompson, a musician from North Salt Lake whose recent success has led her to Los Angeles to pursue a dream. Thompson, known professionally as Alayna Grace, was posting to TikTok...
Sandy has its 'golden spike' moment with completion of popular trail 25 years later
SANDY — Dan Medina remembers when Sandy leaders realized that a new light rail service still in its development stages could provide a "golden opportunity" for a multiuse trail to run adjacent to it through the heart of the city. It was 1997, two years before the Utah Transit...
Saratoga Springs woman killed in collision with school bus
SARATOGA SPRINGS — A 20-year-old woman was killed early Monday in a crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs, police said. The crash happened when a northbound Hyundai car was driving on Redwood Road and tried to turn left into a Maverik gas station, said AnnElise Harrison, spokeswoman for Saratoga Springs.
8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers
SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
'Honestly, it was awesome': Miles Davis enjoys breakout game in BYU's win over Wyoming
PROVO — With each passing stride, he got stronger and stronger. With the run game needing a boost, Miles Davis provided the complement to BYU quarterback Jaren Hall that the Cougars have been seeking through the first four games of the season. Sure, initial starter Chris Brooks ran for...
Motorcyclist 'extremely critical' after crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — A motorcyclist was critically injured Sunday after crashing in Little Cottonwood Canyon, police said. About 3 p.m., witnesses reported the rider was going "very fast" up state Route 201 when he lost control and crashed, Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler said. No other vehicles were...
West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert
CEDAR CITY — A West Valley man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
1 dead, officer injured in South Salt Lake police shooting
SOUTH SALT LAKE — South Salt Lake police officers exchanged shots with an armed man overnight, resulting in the gunman being killed and an officer injured. About 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, South Salt Lake police said the injured officer had been released from the hospital and was at home recovering.
2 stabbed after domestic altercation in South Salt Lake
SOUTH SALT LAKE — A grandmother and her grandson were taken to the hospital after they were stabbed during a domestic altercation in South Salt Lake on Sunday. The stabbing occurred around 3 p.m., South Salt Lake police said. Both people were taken to the hospital with the woman in serious condition and the man in critical condition.
'Totally devastated': Trucks, trailers and ATVs stolen from Pleasant Grove neighborhood
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Residents of a Utah County neighborhood that was targeted by car thieves last weekend are warning others to be on the lookout. "We feel violated," said Stacie Hullinger, whose Tahoe SUV was stolen. "Insurance won't cover it. It was a theft, so insurance doesn't cover it. So we are just out."
Woman killed in Salt Lake shooting; boyfriend arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman who was critically injured after a shooting in Salt Lake City on Sunday has died from her injuries, and her boyfriend has been arrested for investigation of murder. The shooting occurred at the Downtown West apartment complex at 718 N. 900 West about...
Family pharmacy rebuilt in Holladay after devastating fire destroyed Millcreek location
HOLLADAY — You don't see as many mom-and-pop neighborhood pharmacies anymore, especially a brand-new one. For Heather Karren, though, she just couldn't think of life without a particular pharmacy in Holladay. "It's a very unique place," she said. "Everybody knows everything about everybody." Her father, Glade Baldwin, spent 30...
Man admits to killing South Jordan realtor in early 2019
SALT LAKE CITY — A man admitted on Wednesday to shooting and killing his landlord when the landlord visited his rental property in 2019. The admission plea came a day before prosecutors decreased the charges from murder to manslaughter. Amended charges cite a Utah law that says a murder...
Pet shelters overwhelmed by repercussions of COVID pets
MURRAY — Dede Minardi said there is a significant need for people to help care for abandoned animals, either through fostering or adopting. "This year is ridiculous. There's just too many animals and not enough people," she said. Minardi who works with CAWS, Community Animal Welfare Society, thinks the...
Semitruck driver killed after going off embankment in Spanish Fork Canyon
THISTLE, Utah County — A semitruck driver was killed early Monday after a crash in Utah County, troopers said. The semitruck was driving west on U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon when it went off the right side of the road, as the road curved on a downhill grade, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.
Swiss train manufacturer is looking for a new generation of workers in Utah
This story is sponsored by Stadler. Public transit is back in style in the U.S. — and so are skilled manufacturing careers. Writing for Forbes, Mark C. Perna illustrates how this industry has evolved into an enticing career option for younger generations. "In this field, young people can be...
Brothers arrested in Salt Lake shooting investigation
SALT LAKE CITY — Two brothers have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Salt Lake City earlier this month. On Sept. 16, police say a man was shot in the leg during a fight near 555 W. 400 North. Nay Blu Soe, 19, was arrested Friday for...
