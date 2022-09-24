ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

ksl.com

KSL.com HS Football Top 20+1: Skyridge loss leads to shakeup at top

AROUND THE BEEHIVE — Through a half-dozen weeks and an invitation from all challengers, Skyridge held to the No. 1 spot in the KSL.com high school football Top 20+1 and never let go. The Falcons were forced to relinquish it Friday after Corner Canyon charged into Lehi and emerged...
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Utah musician moves to Los Angeles following TikTok success

NORTH SALT LAKE — The popular social networking app TikTok has made a sensation out of scrappy, 22-year-old Alayna Thompson, a musician from North Salt Lake whose recent success has led her to Los Angeles to pursue a dream. Thompson, known professionally as Alayna Grace, was posting to TikTok...
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

Saratoga Springs woman killed in collision with school bus

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A 20-year-old woman was killed early Monday in a crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs, police said. The crash happened when a northbound Hyundai car was driving on Redwood Road and tried to turn left into a Maverik gas station, said AnnElise Harrison, spokeswoman for Saratoga Springs.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
ksl.com

8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers

SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert

CEDAR CITY — A West Valley man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
CEDAR CITY, UT
ksl.com

1 dead, officer injured in South Salt Lake police shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE — South Salt Lake police officers exchanged shots with an armed man overnight, resulting in the gunman being killed and an officer injured. About 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, South Salt Lake police said the injured officer had been released from the hospital and was at home recovering.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

2 stabbed after domestic altercation in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A grandmother and her grandson were taken to the hospital after they were stabbed during a domestic altercation in South Salt Lake on Sunday. The stabbing occurred around 3 p.m., South Salt Lake police said. Both people were taken to the hospital with the woman in serious condition and the man in critical condition.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

Woman killed in Salt Lake shooting; boyfriend arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman who was critically injured after a shooting in Salt Lake City on Sunday has died from her injuries, and her boyfriend has been arrested for investigation of murder. The shooting occurred at the Downtown West apartment complex at 718 N. 900 West about...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man admits to killing South Jordan realtor in early 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — A man admitted on Wednesday to shooting and killing his landlord when the landlord visited his rental property in 2019. The admission plea came a day before prosecutors decreased the charges from murder to manslaughter. Amended charges cite a Utah law that says a murder...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Pet shelters overwhelmed by repercussions of COVID pets

MURRAY — Dede Minardi said there is a significant need for people to help care for abandoned animals, either through fostering or adopting. "This year is ridiculous. There's just too many animals and not enough people," she said. Minardi who works with CAWS, Community Animal Welfare Society, thinks the...
MURRAY, UT
ksl.com

Brothers arrested in Salt Lake shooting investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — Two brothers have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Salt Lake City earlier this month. On Sept. 16, police say a man was shot in the leg during a fight near 555 W. 400 North. Nay Blu Soe, 19, was arrested Friday for...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

