Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
stonybrookathletics.com
Women’s Soccer Sets Six Single-Game Program Records in 12-0 Victory Over Hampton
STONY BROOK, N.Y. - The Stony Brook women's soccer team had a record-setting day en route to a 12-0 victory over CAA foe Hampton on Sunday afternoon. Nine different players found the back of the net, with three student-athletes scoring their first career goals. Ashley Manor scored first and sparked...
stonybrookathletics.com
Seawolves Fall at Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. – The Stony Brook football team fell to Richmond on Saturday afternoon at Robins Stadium. The Spiders topped the Seawolves, 51-7, as Stony Brook is now 4-2 in its last six games against CAA foe Richmond. The Seawolves opened the scoring with 8:43 to play in the...
stonybrookathletics.com
Hampton (1-7-0, 0-2-0)-VS-Stony Brook (4-5-2, 1-0-1)
GOAL by SBU Rich, Reilly Assist by Manor, Ashley. There were no penalties in this game. Clock HAM Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score SBU Score Play. 00:00 Pasquarella, Nicolette at goalie for Stony Brook. 00:00 Mitchell, Olexia at goalie for Hampton. 00:49 Shot by SBU Murphy, Graceann,...
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland
Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Morgan State University President David Wilson on this year’s record enrollment and expansion plans, including a campus in Africa: ‘The brand of the institution has just caught fire!’
Most years, Morgan State University in Baltimore had an enrollment of about 7,460 students. This fall, it set a record for both its incoming freshmen class, about 2,400 students, and its total enrollment, 9,660. For the first time, more than half of incoming freshmen came from out of state, forcing...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Reggae Rise Up Maryland: Day Two
Some walked, some ran, others skipped, but no one missed Day Two of the first-ever Reggae Rise Up Festival in Baltimore, Maryland. For the second day in a row, festival-goers were lucky to experience 11 straight hours of feet-moving music. Gates swung open at noon with music starting an hour...
Veterans Administration denies grave marker for enslaved vet from War of 1812
FREDERICK, Md. — An attempt in Maryland to recognize a patriot who fought the British in the War of 1812 has ignited a modern debate about race and military recognition. The unmarked grave in question is in the St. John's Cemetery in Frederick. The Veterans Administration (VA) is denying a formal request for a marker to honor Samuel Neale, who was likely enslaved while serving as a fully armed soldier in the defenses of Washington and Baltimore against British attacks in 1814.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Cincinnati to Washington DC
The road trip from Cincinnati to Washington DC is a fascinating historical journey which will take you past incredible landmarks and Civil War sites. If you're looking to add some epic forests and rivers, plus the stunning Appalachian Mountains, then we've got you covered too!. The 550-mile road trip from...
'Good vibes': Baltimore celebrates successful Charm City Live festival
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore celebrated the end of summer with a little music, food and entertainment.Residents and visitors packed War Memorial Plaza in downtown this past Saturday for the new festival "Charm City Live" which brought in talented musicals, and also provided job resources."Definitely enjoying the good vibes, food, and music," attendee Rob said.RELATED: Final preparations for Charm City Live festivalThe all-day event highlighted Baltimore's unique cultures.It was also a family affair, with plenty of food and activities for children."I was surprised to find out that it was the first year," attendee Clarence said. "So, I think it is definitely something...
Woonsocket Call
Baltimore’s ‘hot’ Rental Apartment Sector: Unlocking Value for Money
The “buzz” around town is that there’s a crisis in the real estate market. Well, that might be true for property flippers. But if you’re looking for investment opportunities in Baltimore’s apartment rental market – then you need to read on. Here’s where you too can unlock investment value by working with specialists in property management in Baltimore apartment rental niche.
jhu.edu
Johns Hopkins expungement clinics open doors to new opportunities
The Johns Hopkins Office of Economic Development and Community Partnerships will host its Fall Expungement Clinic and Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 1, in collaboration with Maryland Legal Aid. The event—held at the Turner Concourse (720 Rutland Ave.) on the Johns Hopkins medical campus in East Baltimore—is sponsored by HopkinsLocal HIRE and Fox45 Baltimore.
wanderwisdom.com
Visiting the Howard Peters Rawlings Conservatory in Baltimore
A lifelong resident of Baltimore, Dolores loves to share her interest in the historic spots of her beautiful and quirky home town. The beautiful glass palace at the southwestern edge of Druid Hill Park is the second longest surviving glass botanic conservatory in the United States. Designed by George Aloysius Frederick, the designer of Baltimore City Hall and Cylburn Mansion, the main part of the complex was opened in August 1888. Additional greenhouses were added in the early part of the 20th century. Renovations between 1999 and 2004 added new buildings and included lead paint abatement, soil improvements, and renovations of heating, watering, and drainage systems.
foxbaltimore.com
2 stores in Baltimore County sell winning lottery tickets worth $100,000
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Two stores in Gynn Oak and Parkville sold winning lottery tickets worth $100,000 each last week, the Maryland Lottery said. A player claimed a $100,000 prize after they bought a Money Rush scratch-off from the ING Wireless store in the 7000 block of Liberty Road. Meanwhile, the 8 Days A Week Liquor in the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue sold a Keno ticket on Sept. 22 also worth $100,00. The ticket was also claimed, the lottery said.
Bob Turk is leaving WJZ after five decades
BALTIMORE -- Weather man Bob Turk, the "Sunshine Kid" and a presence in Baltimore homes for years, is leaving WJZ after five decades with the station.In a message shared on his Twitter account, Turk said his long career allowed him to combine two of his loves: weather and the city of Baltimore."When I look back, it wasn't just my passion for weather, it was the love I have for the people of Baltimore," he wrote. "This is the city where I was born and raised. This is where I raised my family. There is no other city in the world...
' Am I going to be next?' | Maryland prosecutor assembles students at high schools in the face of a surge of gun scares
CLARKSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County's top cop is struggling to stop a surge of gun scares at local high schools. State's Attorney John McCarthy is now trying something new. He's launching a series of gun violence prevention assemblies at every MCPS high school. The assemblies are unprecedented: 26 high...
The debate over who and when to tip is back in the spotlight and reigniting discussion on when to include gratuity, thanks to popular technology.
BALTIMORE -- The debate over who and when to tip is back in the spotlight and reigniting discussion on when to include gratuity, thanks to popular technology.Electronic touch screens that flip around explicitly ask customers how much they'd like to tip the person who took their order.This forces people to contemplate whether they should tip the suggested amount, tip an amount of their choosing, or perhaps not tip at all.Some people have said they tipped when they ordered carryout food."We tip 20% every time," one person said.Now, the question over whether or not gratuity should be included with carryout meals...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in East Baltimore, walked into local hospital
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man walked into a local hospital today for treatment of gunshot wounds. According to police, just before 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a scene near East Hoffman Street for a shot spotter alert. Once on scene, officers located a crime scene but no victims....
weaa.org
Baltimore shares plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake
(Baltimore, MD) -- The Baltimore Department of Recreation and Parks is sharing plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake. According to officials, the department would make the reservoir the centerpiece of the historic west Baltimore park's renovations. Renderings from designers show a lake where city residents can swim and boat...
Feds Allege Man Obstructed Death Investigation Of University Of Maryland Football Coach's Son
A Maryland man is being accused of interfering with the investigation into the death of the son of University of Maryland football coach Mike Locksley, according to court documents. Meiko Locksley, 25, was shot in the chest and killed in September 2017 in Howard County in the 5500 block of...
Wbaltv.com
2 men, 15-year-old boy shot in northeast Baltimore, police say
Two men and a teenage boy were shot Monday afternoon in northeast Baltimore, city police said. City police said officers responded to the 1800 block of East 28th Street to investigate a shot Spotter alert for gunfire just before 3 p.m. Officers arrived and found two men, ages 23 and...
