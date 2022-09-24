ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

Related
sprintcarandmidget.com

Brexton Busch Gets Another One

FORT WORTH, Texas — Brexton Busch led wire-to-wire at Lil‘ Texas Motor Speedway in C. Bell‘s Micro Mania with the POWRi Jr Sprint League championship night feature to claim his second league victory of the weekend. Cruising onto the race track, Busch used an inside front-row start...
FORT WORTH, TX
sprintcarandmidget.com

Kyle Larson Tops Bell's Micro Mania

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kyle Larson would make a statement of speed to claim the checkers at Lil‘ Texas Motor Speedway in C. Bell‘s Micro Mania with the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro League feature on Saturday‘s Championship Night. Racing onto the recently reconfigured and fast-smooth track,...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy