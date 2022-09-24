Read full article on original website
Dad horrified after son explained what marks on his hand meant after coming home from school
A dad was horrified over the reason why his son came home from school with marks all over his hand. The dad from London shared a photo on Twitter of his son's hand, which was covered in what appeared to be tally chart symbols. Curious as to why, he quizzed...
My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed
One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
A woman tells what life lesson Jesus taught her when she was dead for some time.
A woman named Betty Eadie shared her experience about how she met Jesus Christ and what life lessons Jesus taught her. Betty Eadie had a near-death experience in 1973 during her partial hysterectomy surgery when she was 31.
Man Kills An 8-Year-Old Then Sneaks His Way Into The Grieving Family And Becomes Their Spokesperson
To try and conceal his evil deeds, 28-year-old Darren Vickers befriended and moved in with the grieving family, knowing pretty well he was the reason behind their pain. What a psycho.
"My mom pushed me away when I tried to hug her." The forgotten child's revenge
Forgotten children. The child that wasn’t loved by his parents. The child that grew up in a corner. He will be stuck there for decades, even when he becomes an adult, because his childhood was stolen and love denied.
Opinion: Does A Toxic Narcissist Ever Love Their Victims?
The roller coaster has come to a stop and you have stepped off of the ride because you couldn’t do it anymore. You are through with the abuse, the manipulation, and the pain that you have endured for far too long.
Opinion: Someone With Narcissistic Personality Disorder Will Struggle To Ever Change
We convince ourselves that everyone can heal from their scars and work on themselves if they put in enough time and effort. In most cases, this is true. However, it is not the case when someone with Narcissistic Personality Disorder is in the mix.
Furious parents are describing a high school's rules as those like at a 'military boot camp'
Parents at a school in Bristol are furious over 'military boot camp' style rules that have been introduced for pupils since the start of term. Parents of pupils at Blaise High School in the city have even been protesting over the new 'regime' with many claiming they are already looking at moving their children to another school.
Devastated Horse Grieves the Absence of Her Baby in Video That Makes Us Want to Sob
We hate to see animals suffering physically or emotionally. Sometimes, all you can do is offer love and comfort to an animal that is in pain. One horse owner understands this when she provided comfort to her grieving horse all day. TikTok user @tayaalexus recently shared a video showing her...
Opinion: Narcissists Manipulate Victims In Small and Subtle Ways
If I were to outline the most manipulative things that the narcissist did, it wouldn’t have been the apparent charm or the violent behavior/rage that would transpire when he didn’t get his way.
Opinion: How To Identify If Your Partner Loves You Unconditionally
Several years ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
Opinion: The Vindictive Narcissist Will Go On A Quest For Revenge
There are different types of narcissists in reference to personality disorder and the ‘vindictive narcissist’ is one of, if not, the most dangerous type you will ever encounter.
Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match
Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
Narcissistic often use "hoovering" tactics to stay in contact
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “GM, just checking on you,” the text read.
Opinion: Narcissists Know How To Tug At The Heartstrings Of An Empath
A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.
I'm a mom who's been in the school system for a decade, and these are the tips I want every parent to know.
With four kids in school, the author shares what parents can expect when kids start school and how busy life can be even with them in class.
Opinion: Narcissists Hate Being Called Out On Toxic Behavior
Perhaps you didn’t know you were dating a narcissist, or perhaps you did realize it and didn’t want to say anything at first. Regardless, once you come to the conclusion that they are a narcissist you may be tempted to call them out on it.
Opinion: Four Signs A Victim Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse
From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.
