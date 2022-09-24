ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
Mother Jones

Italy’s New Leader Is a Very Weird, Tolkien-Obsessed Right-Wing Extremist

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Early polls out of Italy following its Sunday election suggest that Giorgia Meloni, an ultra-conservative leader known for her opposition to gay rights and immigration, will become its first female prime minister—and the most extreme right-winger to run the place since, you guessed it, Benito Mussolini.
IMMIGRATION
Newsweek

Giorgia Meloni Victory in Italy is Putin's Best-Case Scenario

Italy has reportedly elected Giorgia Meloni, the far-right leader of the Brothers of Italy, as its next prime minister, and her political victory is likely to be welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meloni leads all exit polls and has already delivered a victory speech. "Italy chose us," Meloni said,...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Berlusconi, on eve of Italian election, says Putin was ‘pushed into war’ with Ukraine

Russian president Vladimir Putin was “pushed” into invading Ukraine to put “decent people” in charge, former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi has controversially claimed, just days before an Italian general election where his party could help form the new government.The comments by Berlusconi – whose Forza Italia party belongs to a right-wing coalition expected to win this Sunday’s general election – are likely to alarm Western allies.“Putin was pushed by the Russian people, by his party, by his ministers to come up with this special operation,” Berlusconi told Italian public television RAI late on Thursday, using the official Russian wording...
POLITICS
Slate

The Lesson for America From Italy’s Election

Italians woke up Monday morning to the prospect of a post-fascist government, nearly eight decades after Benito Mussolini fell from power in Rome. Many are already analyzing the worrying consequences for Italy and Europe—but here in the United States, the most relevant lesson comes not only from the disturbing victory of the fascist-linked Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), but also from the fate of the former strongman of the Italian right, Silvio Berlusconi. Sunday night, the man who reshaped modern Italian politics, in many ways setting an example for Donald Trump to follow, suffered a humiliating fifth place finish, supplanted by his more radical protegées. That result may preview the future of a post-Donald Trump Republican Party.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Salvini
Person
Michel Martin
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
Person
Benito Mussolini
Person
Giorgia Meloni
The Independent

Italy’s far-right win election with clear majority, exit polls show

A right-wing alliance led by a party with neo-fascist roots has won a clear majority in Italy’s parliament, according to the first exit polls published after Sunday’s vote. State broadcaster RAI said the bloc of conservative parties led by the Brothers of Italy party, which includes Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia parties, won between 41 and 45 per cent – enough to guarantee control of both houses of Italy’s parliament.If the final result reflects the exit polls, it will send shockwaves throughout Italian and European politics.As a result, Ms Meloni will almost certainly become the first...
ELECTIONS
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#The Brothers Of Italy#Npr#Traditio
US News and World Report

Italy's Election Campaign Ends, Tensions Between EU and Right Flares

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's leaders held their final rallies on Friday ahead of a parliamentary election at the weekend that is expected to be won by a rightist alliance, putting Rome on possible collision course with Brussels. A trio of centre-left and centrist groups held their closing meetings in different...
ELECTIONS
960 The Ref

Italians vote in election that could take far-right to power

ROME — (AP) — Italians voted Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression. Polls opened at...
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Italy’s Giorgia Meloni poised to win election as Europe turns right, exit polls show

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy political party, appeared on track to win Italy’s election Sunday, according to exit polls. Rai state broadcaster said Meloni's Brothers of Italy in alliance with two right-wing parties appeared headed to take as much as 45% of the vote in both chambers of Parliament, compared to the closest contender, the center-left alliance of former Democratic Party Premier Enrico Letta, which apparently garnered less than a third of the vote. Rai said the exit poll had a margin of error of 3.5%.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
World War II
Place
Rome, IT
US News and World Report

Berlusconi Bounces Back With Return to Italy's Parliament

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian right-wing coalition's resounding victory in Sunday's general election marks a return to parliament for former premier Silvio Berlusconi, nine years after he was kicked out over a tax fraud conviction. Berlusconi, who turns 86 on Thursday, won more than 50% of the votes in a...
POLITICS
CNBC

Italy poised for hard-right leader as country votes in snap election

Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party was created in 2012, but has its roots in Italy's 20th century neo-fascist movement that emerged after the death of fascist leader Mussolini in 1945. After winning 4% of the vote in 2018's election, it has used its position in opposition to...
IMMIGRATION
960 The Ref

How a party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy

ROME — (AP) — The Brothers of Italy party, which won the most votes in Italy's national election, has its roots in the post-World War II neo-fascist Italian Social Movement. Keeping the movement's most potent symbol, the tricolor flame, Giorgia Meloni has taken Brothers of Italy from a...
EUROPE
960 The Ref

Italy shifts to the right as voters reward Meloni's party

ROME — (AP) — A party with neo-fascist roots, the Brothers of Italy, won the most votes in Italy’s national elections, looking set to deliver the country’s first far-right-led government since World War II and make its leader, Giorgia Meloni, Italy's first woman premier, near-final results showed Monday.
ELECTIONS
CNBC

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni on course to win power in Italy

Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party are set to gain 26.4% of the vote, according to early projections Monday morning. Meloni's Brothers of Italy party was created in 2012, but has its roots in Italy's 20th century neo-fascist movement that emerged after the death of fascist leader Benito Mussolini in 1945.
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

France Tells Italy: Let's Keep Working Together

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Monday that it respected the choices made by voters in Italy after Sunday's election there ushered in the country's most right-wing government since World War II, President Emmanuel Macron's office said. "As neighbours and friends, we must continue to work together," the Elysee Palace...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy