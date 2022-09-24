ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Elijah McClain’s Amended Autopsy Affirms Violent Arrest Caused His Death

By Anoa Changa
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZ92R_0i97MrXg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EgLHg_0i97MrXg00

Source: Twitter / Twitter


C olorado officials finally released updated information related to Elijah McClain’s killing by police in Aug. 2019. Colorado Public Radio reported the autopsy report was changed to death by ketamine. The amended autopsy was released over a year after officials ordered its update.

As amended, the autopsy confirms that Elijah died due to “acute Ketamine administration during violent subdual and restraint by law enforcement and emergency response personnel.”

According to the Associated Press , evidence provided during a closed grand jury in 2021 led to the official change. Officials previously left Elijah’s cause of death as “undetermined,” making it more challenging to hold anyone accountable.

Three years later, Elijah’s case remains unresolved. Charges are still pending for the officers responsible for his death. Colorado Public Radio reported that police officers and first responders were collectively charged with 32 criminal counts, including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and lesser assault charges. An arrangement is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Civil rights groups call on Congress to pause additional police funding

The news comes amid a national push for more funding for police departments. Civil rights groups called on the Congressional Black Caucus to vote against the new legislation.

As previously repoted by NewsOne, over 50 civil rights organizations sent a letter to the Congressional Black Caucus, urging the body of Black legislators to withhold support for these bills. According to the group, there have been at least 631 civilian deaths this year.

President Biden and other members of Congress double down on outdated methods of approaching public safety. In a recent Pew Research study , Black adults were split on funding police. But overwhelmingly agreed that the entire criminal legal system needed meaningful reform.

Congress also failed to pass the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act. While advocates say the bill did not go far enough and possibly wouldn’t have prevented its namesake’s death, it was more than nothing. The civil rights groups also urged the Congressional Black Caucus to advocate for evidence-based violence prevention strategies as an alternative to giving police even more money.

“As militarized policing continues to result in the harassment, incarceration, and even murder of Black people, Congress should not pass legislation that would unlock new resources for unaccountable policing practices,” read the letter. “Instead, we ask that Congress pursue a comprehensive and evidence-based legislative package that delivers what our communities are calling for—safety that works for all of us.”

SEE ALSO:

Civil Rights Groups Slam Democrats’ Policing Bills That Make ‘Multi-Million Dollar Investments’ In Cops

New Pew Research Report Examines Black American Opinions On Racism And Social Change


The post Elijah McClain’s Amended Autopsy Affirms Violent Arrest Caused His Death appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 1

Related
Distractify

North Texas Serial Killer Reginald Kimbro is the Subject of New 'Dateline'

Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. After multiple aggravated assault accusations in 2012 and 2014, Reginald Kimbro's nature as the subject of a decades-long investigation came to a head when he came under investigation for rape and murder in 2017. Now, Dateline reveals the full story of what happens when law enforcement does not recognize a repeat offender.
FORT WORTH, TX
TheDailyBeast

Woman Screamed for Six Hours as She Gave Birth Alone on Dirty Jail Floor, Lawsuit Claims

A woman cried out for help for six hours as she was left by staff at a Maryland jail to give birth alone on the dirty floor of a solitary confinement cell, a lawsuit claims. Jazmin Valentine alleges nurses at the Washington County jail in Hagerstown dismissed her condition as withdrawal from drugs, not labor, and that other medical staff even laughed at her, saying she was simply trying to get out of her cell late at night in July 2021. Valentine even claims to have slid what she believed to be her baby’s amniotic sac under the cell door...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Mcclain
wegotthiscovered.com

Popular TikTok influencer murdered in alleged ‘femicide’

A popular TikTok influencer with an eye for fashion was brutally murdered in a manner that authorities are deeming an alleged “femicide,” a hate crime in which she was targeted for being a woman. 21-year-old Karla Pardini, who is Mexican, was shot dead near her home after receiving...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheDailyBeast

Family of Slain Georgia Mom Received Threats Last Year, Report Says

The family of slain Georgia mom Debbie Collier was allegedly threatened by her daughter’s boyfriend last year, The New York Post reports. “If you or your family ever come near me again I will hurt them,” Andrew Giegerich, a former amateur MMA fighter, wrote to Collier’s daughter in a handwritten message in May 2021, according to the Post. The note was reportedly included in police evidence photos as part of a domestic dispute between Giegerich and Amanda Bearden, Collier’s daughter. The two, who have reportedly had a long history of domestic disputes and arrests, are said to still be living together, saying they moved back shortly before Collier disappeared. The 59-year-old mother vanished earlier this month after her daughter got a cryptic Venmo message that “they are not going to let me go.” She was found dead and severely burned in a ravine a day later. Police are investigating her death as a homicide but have so far not named any suspects.Read it at New York Post
GEORGIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Q Money Found Guilty Of 2019 Murder

Q Money was convicted of fatally shooting Calvin Alexander Chappell in 2019. A jury handed down a guilty verdict to rapper Q Money, real name Qamar Akee Williams, for the murder of Calvin Alexander Chappell. XXL reports a 12-person jury found Q Money guilty of two counts of felony murder,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Public Radio#Black People#Democrats#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
TheDailyBeast

Man Fed Into Woodchipper in Alleged $500K Life Insurance Scheme, Court Hears

Authorities tasked with removing Bruce Saunders’ mutilated remains from a woodchipper might have thought the Australian’s death was the result of a grisly accident. According to prosecutors, that’s exactly what his three alleged killers intended.Saunders’ ex-partner, Sharon Graham, 61, and Gregory Lee Roser, 63, have both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder over Saunders’ horrendous death at a Queensland property in northeastern Australia in November 2017. The pair—who are being tried separately for the 54-year-old’s alleged killing—were part of a conspiracy with another man, Peter Koenig, to claim Saunders’ $500,000 life insurance policy, a court heard.Jurors in the case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Senators push new oversight to combat federal prison crises

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced legislation Wednesday to overhaul oversight and bring greater transparency to the crisis-plagued federal Bureau of Prisons following reporting from The Associated Press that exposed systemic corruption in the federal prison system and increased congressional scrutiny. The bill, called the Federal Prison Oversight Act, would require the Justice Department to create a prisons ombudsman to field complaints about prison conditions, and would compel the department’s inspector general to evaluate risks and abuses at all 122 federal prison facilities. The bill, sponsored by Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., Mike Braun, R-Ind., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., is being introduced a day before Bureau of Prisons Director Colette Peters is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which Durbin chairs. Ossoff, Braun and Durbin are three founding members of the Senate Bipartisan Prison Policy Working Group. The panel launched in February amid turmoil at the Bureau of Prisons, much of it uncovered by AP reporting, including rampant sexual abuse and other criminal misconduct by staff, chronic understaffing, escapes and deaths.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy