Cinemablend

Walt Disney’s Granddaughter’s Candid Take On The Online Response To The Diverse Casting In The Studio’s Films

Of the upcoming Disney movies, two of the most anticipated and talked about are the live-action remakes of The Little Mermaid and Snow White. In both movies, Disney has cast women of color in the title roles. Halle Bailey, a Black actress and singer, will play Ariel, and Rachel Zegler, a Latina actress known for her role in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, will play Snow White. Many have criticized this casting because they are women of color playing parts that were originally portrayed as white women. Now, Abigail Disney, Walt Disney’s granddaughter, is getting candid about how she feels about the casting.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Abigail Disney Says Company ‘Needs to Prove’ It Paused Political Contributions in Florida

With a last name known round the world, Abigail Disney is using the full might of that recognition to fight for economic justice. Most people first became aware of the filmmaker and philanthropist when she called out the company’s then-CEO Bob Iger in a 2019 viral Twitter thread, in which she pulled no punches to call out his “insane” salary, which that year was 1,424 times the average Disney employee’s. When her remarks went viral, she saw an opportunity to tell the story of American income inequality and corporate greed the best way she knew how — in a film.
FLORIDA STATE
WEKU

Hollywood star and blacklist victim Marsha Hunt dies at 104

TORONTO — Marsha Hunt, one of the last surviving actors from Hollywood's so-called Golden Age of the 1930s and 1940s who worked with performers ranging from Laurence Olivier to Andy Griffith in a career disrupted for a time by the McCarthy-era blacklist, has died. She was 104. Hunt, who...
CELEBRITIES
State
Florida State
The List

The Documentary You Never Knew Oprah Winfrey Narrated

Out of everything she has done in her career, Oprah Winfrey will forever be synonymous with producing "The Oprah Winfrey Show." First airing in 1986, the talk show ran for 25 years (via Britannica) and changed the landscape of television forever, becoming the highest-rated show of its kind in the process (via Forbes).
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
MOVIES
Person
Kathleen Hughes
Person
Michel Martin
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Abigail Disney
Variety

Jennifer Kuo Baxter, Former DreamWorks and Sony Pictures Executive, Dies at 62

Jennifer Kuo Baxter, an entertainment lawyer whose career led to holding several senior executive positions at multiple movie studios, died on July 23 of cancer. She was 62. Kuo Baxter’s career in entertainment spanned more than 30 years, working in the business and legal affairs departments at Sony Pictures Entertainment, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Interscope and DreamWorks Animation Studios. She joined the legal affairs group at Columbia Pictures — which subsequently became Sony Pictures Entertainment — in the fall of 1986, where her responsibilities included supporting the production and distribution of feature films and motion pictures. Her immense experience across production...
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel

As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
TV & VIDEOS
A.V. Club

Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit

The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
MOVIES
#Economy
Deadline

How To Finance Indie Films In The Age Of The Streamers? Patrick Wachsberger, Killer Films, UTA, Memento & Walden Explain — Zurich Summit

This year’s Zurich Summit kicked off with a bang as a host of top industry execs gathered on stage to discuss one of the most challenging topics facing the independent film world today – how to finance an independent film in the streaming age? The panel inevitably was drawn to the pros and cons of going down the streaming route. Former Lionsgate film chief Patrick Wachsberger, who recently was a producer on Oscar-winning hit CODA, spoke at length about the challenges he faced when financing the project. The Pathé title was a project he helped develop at Lionsgate and took with him...
NFL
digitalspy.com

Frozen's Kristen Bell apologises for Disney hit

Frozen star Kristen Bell has apologised to parents who have had to repeatedly view the Disney smash hit. The actress, who plays Anna in both the 2013 film and its sequel, was at the D23 Expo to celebrate her induction as a Disney Legend alongside co-star Josh Gad. Speaking at...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Will Smith plots first major acting comeback project as he's eyed to star in and produce Paramount Pictures' Brilliance... six months after Oscars slap

Will Smith appears to be plotting his acting return nearly six months after infamously slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards. According to Deadline, the 53-year-old is being eyed to star in filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's feature directorial debut, Brilliance, with Paramount Pictures. Described as Smith's 'passion...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

What to Read Right Now: Timely Books With Hollywood Appeal

Each week, The Hollywood Reporter will offer up the best new (and newly relevant) books that everyone will be talking about — whether it’s a tome that’s ripe for adaptation, a new Hollywood-centric tell-all or the source material for a hot new TV show.  Rights Available The Unfolding by A.M. Homes (UTA) More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy Anna Faris Is Supporting a Memoir by Her Husband's Ex-WifeFormer Netflix Exec Carla Engelbrecht Joins Subscription Book Company LiteratiAnne Heche Memoir 'Call Me Anne' to Be Released in January After Barack Obama’s election, a group of wealthy, powerful Republicans gather to devise a plan to stop the country’s progressive...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Billboard

Netflix Settles ‘Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’ Copyright Suit

Netflix is no longer pursuing a copyright lawsuit against the creators of The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical. Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow, the makers of the musical, and the streamer reached a deal to resolve the suit after the duo canceled a Sept. 20 performance of the musical at Royal Albert Hall in London, according to a court notice filed on Friday. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.
TV & VIDEOS

