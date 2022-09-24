With a last name known round the world, Abigail Disney is using the full might of that recognition to fight for economic justice. Most people first became aware of the filmmaker and philanthropist when she called out the company’s then-CEO Bob Iger in a 2019 viral Twitter thread, in which she pulled no punches to call out his “insane” salary, which that year was 1,424 times the average Disney employee’s. When her remarks went viral, she saw an opportunity to tell the story of American income inequality and corporate greed the best way she knew how — in a film.

