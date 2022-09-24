SEATTLE (AP) — In the aftermath of a narrow loss, another debatable decision from Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll quickly became a focal point. Seattle played it safe and likely paid the price. There were several other opportunities for the Seahawks to find chances to score in their 27-23 loss to Atlanta on Sunday. But Carroll’s decision to kick a field goal while tied at 20-20 late in the third quarter and facing fourth-and-2 inside the Atlanta 10 became a debatable point. “We were just kinda mixed up a little bit there, so it was probably best to take the points,” Seattle quarterback Geno Smith said. “We didn’t want to just try and force it there so we just took the timeout, kicked the field goal and gave ourselves the lead.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO