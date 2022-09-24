ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks have won the Russell Wilson trade in a way you’d never expect

Have the Seattle Seahawks won the Russell Wilson trade just three weeks into the 2022 season?. One of the biggest trades of the NFL offseason involved Russell Wilson going from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. While it was viewed as a universal win for the Broncos, they have not had the best of starts to the season, despite their 2-1 record. Their lone loss came against the Seahawks and Geno Smith, Wilson’s former backup who won the starting job in training camp.
ClutchPoints

‘The future looks bright’: Pete Carroll drops bonkers Seahawks prediction before end of 2022 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks have just lost their second game in a row, but that’s not stopping head coach Pete Carroll from feeling incredibly optimistic about the chances of his team breaking out before the end of the 2022 NFL season. Even after the losses to the San Francisco 49ers and to the Atlanta Falcons in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively, Carroll believes that the Seahawks are on the verge of putting it together and playing like a true contender.
The Associated Press

Seahawks hurt themselves by playing safe in loss to Falcons

SEATTLE (AP) — In the aftermath of a narrow loss, another debatable decision from Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll quickly became a focal point. Seattle played it safe and likely paid the price. There were several other opportunities for the Seahawks to find chances to score in their 27-23 loss to Atlanta on Sunday. But Carroll’s decision to kick a field goal while tied at 20-20 late in the third quarter and facing fourth-and-2 inside the Atlanta 10 became a debatable point. “We were just kinda mixed up a little bit there, so it was probably best to take the points,” Seattle quarterback Geno Smith said. “We didn’t want to just try and force it there so we just took the timeout, kicked the field goal and gave ourselves the lead.”
