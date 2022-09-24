Read full article on original website
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Leads NFL In This Crazy Stat So Far
Coming into the 2022 NFL season, expectations were low for the Seattle Seahawks. They decided not to address the quarterback situation in the offseason, instead having a training camp battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Smith was entering his third season with the franchise as he was Russell Wilson’s...
Seahawks have won the Russell Wilson trade in a way you’d never expect
Have the Seattle Seahawks won the Russell Wilson trade just three weeks into the 2022 season?. One of the biggest trades of the NFL offseason involved Russell Wilson going from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. While it was viewed as a universal win for the Broncos, they have not had the best of starts to the season, despite their 2-1 record. Their lone loss came against the Seahawks and Geno Smith, Wilson’s former backup who won the starting job in training camp.
Falcons win Internet with epic troll of Seahawks, Seattle, and drone that delayed game
The Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks game was temporarily delayed on Sunday and participants on the field were told the leave as a rogue drone was found flying overhead.
‘The future looks bright’: Pete Carroll drops bonkers Seahawks prediction before end of 2022 NFL season
The Seattle Seahawks have just lost their second game in a row, but that’s not stopping head coach Pete Carroll from feeling incredibly optimistic about the chances of his team breaking out before the end of the 2022 NFL season. Even after the losses to the San Francisco 49ers and to the Atlanta Falcons in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively, Carroll believes that the Seahawks are on the verge of putting it together and playing like a true contender.
Seahawks vs. Falcons updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
The Atlanta Falcons are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 25 at Lumen Field. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game. Atlanta didn't finish too far behind, but the team...
Seahawks hurt themselves by playing safe in loss to Falcons
SEATTLE (AP) — In the aftermath of a narrow loss, another debatable decision from Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll quickly became a focal point. Seattle played it safe and likely paid the price. There were several other opportunities for the Seahawks to find chances to score in their 27-23 loss to Atlanta on Sunday. But Carroll’s decision to kick a field goal while tied at 20-20 late in the third quarter and facing fourth-and-2 inside the Atlanta 10 became a debatable point. “We were just kinda mixed up a little bit there, so it was probably best to take the points,” Seattle quarterback Geno Smith said. “We didn’t want to just try and force it there so we just took the timeout, kicked the field goal and gave ourselves the lead.”
