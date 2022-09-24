HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the season enters the second half, there are still a few undefeated teams in North Alabama including both teams in this week’s featured matchup. The headlining game this week features Hartselle (6-0) and Muscle Shoals (5-0) who have each played great offensively and defensively. Hartselle is averaging just over 44 points per game offensively while holding opponents to 10 points per game. On the other side, Muscle Shoals is also averaging over 40 points per game (41.8) while holding opponents to just 13 points per game.

HARTSELLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO