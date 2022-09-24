Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Related
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle alum joins Alabama women’s basketball coaching staff
Hartselle High alum Colsten Thompson joined the coaching staff of the Alabama women’s basketball team. His hiring was announced in August by the University of Alabama. He graduated from Hartselle in 2013 after playing four years for the Tigers. He graduated from UAH in 2020 with a bachelor’s of science in Sport Fitness and Management. While there, he joined the women’s basketball team as a student assistant.
uahchargers.com
UAH Earns Road Victory at Delta State Behind Gillespie's Double
Box Score CLEVELAND, Miss. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's soccer team earned a 2-1 win on the road in Gulf South Conference action at Delta State on Sunday afternoon. UAH improves to 2-5-2 (1-3-1 GSC), while DSU drops to 6-5-0 (2-3-0 GSC). The Lady Statesmen would strike...
WAFF
48 Blitz: Hartselle at Muscle Shoals headlines week 6 of the 2022 season
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the season enters the second half, there are still a few undefeated teams in North Alabama including both teams in this week’s featured matchup. The headlining game this week features Hartselle (6-0) and Muscle Shoals (5-0) who have each played great offensively and defensively. Hartselle is averaging just over 44 points per game offensively while holding opponents to 10 points per game. On the other side, Muscle Shoals is also averaging over 40 points per game (41.8) while holding opponents to just 13 points per game.
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka basketball legends receive championship rings after 43 years
As the saying goes, better late than never. No one knows that better than the 1979 and 1980 Wetumpka Indians basketball team members and staff, who received their championship rings on Sunday after 43 years of waiting. Surrounded by friends, family, and members of the community, the men and women...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
birminghamtimes.com
After Losing His Vision During Football Game, Former Alabama A&M Head Coach ‘Thankful’ for Support
Florida A&M football has been without a key piece to its coaching staff since the Rattlers’ season-opener at North Carolina last month. James Spady — FAMU’s associate head coach/tight ends coach and former Alabama A&M head coach — has been away from the team since suffering an undisclosed medical emergency that caused him to lose his vision during the Rattlers’ Week 1 game at UNC on Aug. 27.
Florida A&M adds to Alabama A&M losing streak
Florida A&M makes a comeback against Alabama A&M in a heated game. The post Florida A&M adds to Alabama A&M losing streak appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Bryce Young's Performance Against Vanderbilt Shows True Potential of Alabama's Offense
The Crimson Tide's junior quarterback threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns in the team's victory over the Commodores.
Don't Look Now, But Alabama Beginning to Find Its 'Hateful" Attitude
The way the Crimson Tide dominated the Commodores was reminiscent of some relentless Alabama teams, including some that went on to win championships.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday
The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
Lodging
Waramaug Hospitality Acquires Two Huntsville, Alabama Hotels
DALLAS — Waramaug Hospitality announced it acquired the Hilton Garden Inn Huntsville South/Redstone Arsenal and the Hampton Inn & Suites Athens I-65/Huntsville Area. The 102-room Hilton Garden Inn has an indoor pool, deck area, fitness center with Precor equipment, business center, and guest laundry. With 2,100 square feet of meeting space, the property can accommodate small groups. It is located off Memorial Parkway, only 15 minutes from Redstone Arsenal, a garrison housing various governmental organizations, including NASA Marshall Space flight Center, Missile Defense Agency, and Army Aviation and Missile Command. The property provides guests access to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and Cummings Research Park.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
Huntsville bucks national gas price trend
Gas prices continued to fall across Huntsville Monday, bucking the national trend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox17.com
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
Flying Magazine
A Trio of Huntsville Airports for Your Visit to ‘Rocket City’
Huntsville, Alabama, offers several convenient airports for your visit to 'Rocket City.' [Credit: Adobe Stock]. If you can fly yourself to the Huntsville area, you have at least a trio of choices, offering everything from a busy international airport (KHSV) to a business-aviation-focused field (KMDQ) to one of the finest turf strips in the lower 48 states (3M5).
Photos: New Must-Try Restaurants and Shores To Visit in Tuscaloosa on Gameday
Guests from near and far will flood Tuscaloosa this weekend as the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday evening in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but no trip to Tuscaloosa is complete without visiting local eateries and businesses in the Druid City. Whether you are looking for a great bite...
Boater missing in Lay Lake identified
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The body of the missing boater was located around 8 a.m. Sunday. The victim has been identified as David Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. His body was located near the same location he went missing in Spring Creek on Lay Lake. A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday […]
WAAY-TV
Grand opening for Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville
A vision finally turned into reality — a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning for the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering. "We've been dreaming of this for four years, and today, we are here," Dr. Claudette Owens, a cyber-school foundation board member, said. The school is the...
Lexington Middle School teaches boys ‘how to be an adult’
The E3 Club at Lexington Middle School is teaching students "adult skills," such as tying a tie, how to do a proper handshake and how to change a tire.
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
umc.edu
School of Nursing tops Mississippi rankings by U.S. News & World Report
The University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing is the top-ranked Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the state, according to rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The University of Mississippi’s BSN programs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Oxford campus ranked 67th in...
Comments / 1