Montevallo, AL

Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle alum joins Alabama women’s basketball coaching staff

Hartselle High alum Colsten Thompson joined the coaching staff of the Alabama women’s basketball team. His hiring was announced in August by the University of Alabama. He graduated from Hartselle in 2013 after playing four years for the Tigers. He graduated from UAH in 2020 with a bachelor’s of science in Sport Fitness and Management. While there, he joined the women’s basketball team as a student assistant.
HARTSELLE, AL
uahchargers.com

UAH Earns Road Victory at Delta State Behind Gillespie's Double

Box Score CLEVELAND, Miss. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's soccer team earned a 2-1 win on the road in Gulf South Conference action at Delta State on Sunday afternoon. UAH improves to 2-5-2 (1-3-1 GSC), while DSU drops to 6-5-0 (2-3-0 GSC). The Lady Statesmen would strike...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

48 Blitz: Hartselle at Muscle Shoals headlines week 6 of the 2022 season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the season enters the second half, there are still a few undefeated teams in North Alabama including both teams in this week’s featured matchup. The headlining game this week features Hartselle (6-0) and Muscle Shoals (5-0) who have each played great offensively and defensively. Hartselle is averaging just over 44 points per game offensively while holding opponents to 10 points per game. On the other side, Muscle Shoals is also averaging over 40 points per game (41.8) while holding opponents to just 13 points per game.
HARTSELLE, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka basketball legends receive championship rings after 43 years

As the saying goes, better late than never. No one knows that better than the 1979 and 1980 Wetumpka Indians basketball team members and staff, who received their championship rings on Sunday after 43 years of waiting. Surrounded by friends, family, and members of the community, the men and women...
WETUMPKA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

After Losing His Vision During Football Game, Former Alabama A&M Head Coach ‘Thankful’ for Support

Florida A&M football has been without a key piece to its coaching staff since the Rattlers’ season-opener at North Carolina last month. James Spady — FAMU’s associate head coach/tight ends coach and former Alabama A&M head coach — has been away from the team since suffering an undisclosed medical emergency that caused him to lose his vision during the Rattlers’ Week 1 game at UNC on Aug. 27.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday

The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Lodging

Waramaug Hospitality Acquires Two Huntsville, Alabama Hotels

DALLAS — Waramaug Hospitality announced it acquired the Hilton Garden Inn Huntsville South/Redstone Arsenal and the Hampton Inn & Suites Athens I-65/Huntsville Area. The 102-room Hilton Garden Inn has an indoor pool, deck area, fitness center with Precor equipment, business center, and guest laundry. With 2,100 square feet of meeting space, the property can accommodate small groups. It is located off Memorial Parkway, only 15 minutes from Redstone Arsenal, a garrison housing various governmental organizations, including NASA Marshall Space flight Center, Missile Defense Agency, and Army Aviation and Missile Command. The property provides guests access to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and Cummings Research Park.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
ALABAMA STATE
fox17.com

Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
Flying Magazine

A Trio of Huntsville Airports for Your Visit to ‘Rocket City’

Huntsville, Alabama, offers several convenient airports for your visit to 'Rocket City.' [Credit: Adobe Stock]. If you can fly yourself to the Huntsville area, you have at least a trio of choices, offering everything from a busy international airport (KHSV) to a business-aviation-focused field (KMDQ) to one of the finest turf strips in the lower 48 states (3M5).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Boater missing in Lay Lake identified

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The body of the missing boater was located around 8 a.m. Sunday. The victim has been identified as David Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. His body was located near the same location he went missing in Spring Creek on Lay Lake. A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday […]
HOOVER, AL
umc.edu

School of Nursing tops Mississippi rankings by U.S. News & World Report

The University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing is the top-ranked Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the state, according to rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The University of Mississippi’s BSN programs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Oxford campus ranked 67th in...
OXFORD, MS

