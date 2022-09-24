POLK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH AND MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH TO HOLD COMMUNITY COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS IN CROOKSTON, EAST GRAND FORKS, AND FERTILE

Donna Jean Jensen, 99, a long-time resident of Crookston, MN, and for the last year in Litchfield, MN, passed away September 9, 2022, at Bethany Assisted Living in Litchfield. Donna was born in Crookston, MN on March 8, 1923, to Joseph and Myrtle (Droppo) Brule. She grew up in Crookston and was a 1941 graduate of Crookston High School. On June 10, 1949, Donna was united in marriage to Vernon B. Jensen in Crookston. They lived in Fertile, MN from 1950-1959 before returning to Crookston. They had one daughter, Sandra. Donna worked as a telephone operator in Crookston for 30 years until her retirement in 1981. Donna and Vernon enjoyed playing cards, camping, and traveling. After Vernon passed away in 1988, Donna moved into the Summerfield Apartments in 1995. She was a devoted member of the Crookston First Presbyterian Church and Naomi Circle. She held memberships in the American Legion and Eagles Auxiliaries. She spent time volunteering at the hospital and enjoyed bowling, reading, and knitting. Donna loved playing Yahtzee, dominoes, and SkipBo with family and friends. She made the coffee for weekly gatherings at the Summerfield Apartments for many years. She liked to share her baking of lemon pies, cream puffs, and sugar cookies! Donna’s desserts were usually the first to go at potluck dinners! Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and everyone else will always remember her wearing her favorite color, purple. On August 21, 2021, Donna moved to Litchfield, MN to be near her daughter, Sandra. This was a special time that allowed daily visits to enjoy coffee together, play Bingo, do activities, and socialize with special new friends at the Ecumen facility.

