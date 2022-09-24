POLK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH AND MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH TO HOLD COMMUNITY COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS IN CROOKSTON, EAST GRAND FORKS, AND FERTILE

Read full article on original website
BULLETIN BOARD-SEPTEMBER 27, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the First Community Credit Union, Ag Country Farm Credit Services, and the Matrons Club on the week of September 26-30. Polk County Public Health Children’s Dental Services is providing monthly dental clinics out of the Polk County Public Health Crookston and East Grand Forks offices today and Wednesday, September 28 in their East Grand Forks office. Children’s Dental Services provides care to people of all ages regardless of income level. To schedule an appointment call: 612-746 1530 or 866-543-6009.
CROOKSTON AMERICAN CRYSTAL DISTRICT PLANS TO BEGIN “SOFT START” PLAN ON THURSDAY
The Crookston American Crystal Sugar Agricultural District is planning to begin its “Soft Start” plan at their beet harvesting stations on Thursday, September 29, and Friday, September 30, for the Crookston District. The district plans to pile beets at all Crookston stations at the end of this week while following their heat policy, where they will likely be shutting down for heat on both days in the early or midafternoon part of both days. However, they may have to pile into the heat in several locations where their Transystems are reloading.
‘Now is the time to keep talking about it’: Over 100 people gather in Grand Forks to spread awareness on suicide prevention
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - September is suicide prevention month and in Grand Forks, ND, over 100 people gathered to help spread awareness on mental health and suicide. The Medd family, who lost their son Liam to suicide last year, were among those sharing their experiences to help others.
Moorhead City Council approves special assessments for people living near new underpass
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead City Council held a public hearing to decide on a solution to fund the remaining cost of the underpass project at SE Main Avenue and 20th/21st Street. After years of construction, the underpass opened in July. At the meeting on Monday, September...
Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota
While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
I will hold administration accountable: Moorhead School Board Candidate Kris Thompson says district math and reading scores need to see improvements
(Moorhead, MN) -- A former member of the Moorhead School Board is looking to rejoin it, and is seeking your vote in the upcoming 2022 General Election. Kris Thompson served on the Moorhead School Board between 1998 and 2013, and left the position to do a separate job within the district. She is now seeking to become a member of the Moorhead School Board. Thompson spoke on the increased importance of improving scores that are currently not up to her expectations.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-SEPTEMBER 28, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Chaz Bradley Abrahamson, 30, of Grand Forks, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Matthew Lee Marshall, 32, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Tristan Rheid Morin, 24, no address provided, for DUI.
Fargo area residents targeted in ‘spoofing’ phone scam
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) – Devils Lake Police say scammers spoofing the phone number of the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center and using the name of a purported DLPD member may be targeting the Fargo area with a gift card scam. Police say they received more than half a...
Access to Several Detroit Lakes Businesses Limited, Tuesday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Access to a number of Detroit Lakes Businesses Tuesday will be limited due to ongoing construction on West Lake Drive. The city of Detroit Lakes expects access to Voyageur Lanes, Go Go Rental and Breezy Shores to only be accessible by Country Road 6, then south on West Lake Drive until 6 p.m.
Drinking suspected in NW Minnesota collision, two hurt
MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (KFGO) – The State Patrol says two people were injured in an alcohol-involved multi-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Middle River around 12:30 Monday morning. A car was attempting to pull out of an alley onto the highway when three vehicles collided. The driver of a...
CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRLS TENNIS FINISHES 2ND IN NW QUAD
The Crookston Pirate Girls Tennis team is competing in the Northwest Quad in East Grand Forks today. They are playing Thief River Falls, East Grand Forks, and Moorhead. Crookston finished the quad with a second-place finish, three points behind Thief River Falls. The Pirates had three first-place finishes. The only singles champion was Paige Abrahamson who beat East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls in straight sets and won an exciting three-set match over her Moorhead opponent, including 9-7 in the third set to earn the first place finish. “She has found her niche in the singles lineup and with the depth we have in the lineup it showed,” said Pirate Coach Cody Brekken. “She had one close match and that was a big win for her after starting a little slow, but.
Affiliates of B.o.B identified as those injured in Grand Forks crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are identifying those involved in a crash that sent several people to the hospital in Grand Forks. It happened in the early morning hours on Monday, September 26. Multiple people were thrown from a vehicle. The Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched...
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
Fargo chief says raid will have ‘significant’ impact on crime and safety
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski is hinting that last week’s raid on a home in the city’s Hawthorne Neighborhood is part of a significant investigation. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood early Wednesday morning. It was described as a “planned, proactive operation.” Zibolski, while discussing public safety downtown on KFGO Afternoon’s Live with Tyler Axness, said he cannot release much information at this point.
Donna Jean Jensen – Obit
Donna Jean Jensen, 99, a long-time resident of Crookston, MN, and for the last year in Litchfield, MN, passed away September 9, 2022, at Bethany Assisted Living in Litchfield. Donna was born in Crookston, MN on March 8, 1923, to Joseph and Myrtle (Droppo) Brule. She grew up in Crookston and was a 1941 graduate of Crookston High School. On June 10, 1949, Donna was united in marriage to Vernon B. Jensen in Crookston. They lived in Fertile, MN from 1950-1959 before returning to Crookston. They had one daughter, Sandra. Donna worked as a telephone operator in Crookston for 30 years until her retirement in 1981. Donna and Vernon enjoyed playing cards, camping, and traveling. After Vernon passed away in 1988, Donna moved into the Summerfield Apartments in 1995. She was a devoted member of the Crookston First Presbyterian Church and Naomi Circle. She held memberships in the American Legion and Eagles Auxiliaries. She spent time volunteering at the hospital and enjoyed bowling, reading, and knitting. Donna loved playing Yahtzee, dominoes, and SkipBo with family and friends. She made the coffee for weekly gatherings at the Summerfield Apartments for many years. She liked to share her baking of lemon pies, cream puffs, and sugar cookies! Donna’s desserts were usually the first to go at potluck dinners! Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and everyone else will always remember her wearing her favorite color, purple. On August 21, 2021, Donna moved to Litchfield, MN to be near her daughter, Sandra. This was a special time that allowed daily visits to enjoy coffee together, play Bingo, do activities, and socialize with special new friends at the Ecumen facility.
TSA PreCheck is now available for travelers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hector International Airport is inviting travelers to enroll in the popular TSA PreCheck expedited screening program. The program identifies low risk travelers and creates a more efficient way to go through airport security. With the PreCheck, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1...
BREAKING: Officers Responding to Incident at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Officers are responding to a call at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive in Detroit Lakes, which is currently under construction. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to remain clear of the area until squad cars leave. This is an ongoing...
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE REEVES DRIVE FOR TWO WEEKS TO BEGIN FORCEMAIN WORK
Grand Forks Road Crews will begin forcemain work on Reeves Dr. starting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. This work will occur in the 600 blk. of Reeves Dr., resulting in the closure of Reeves Dr. Residents will have access to Reeves Dr. from both the north at 4th Ave. S....
Veterans prepare for next Honor Flight trip
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 90 veterans from the Red River Valley met Sunday afternoon to learn about their upcoming trip to Washington DC. The latest Honor Flight takes off next Sunday for a whirlwind 3-day tour of the memorials and monuments. Most of the veterans on...
Update: Driver identified, video footage gathered in Cass County school bus crash
(Cass County, ND) -- More details are being released as the investigation into a school bus crash in rural Cass County continues. In an update to a story we first brought to you last Friday, The Cass County Sheriff's Office says that the Enderlin Area School District has provided the department with the in-bus video footage from the bus that crashed into the Maple River on September 23rd in Leonard.
