Lil Uzi’s Artist, Lotta Cash Desto, Shot & Killed While Driving in Houston

By Zuliesuivie
 3 days ago

Source: Burak Cingi / Getty


Lil Uzi Vert’s artist, Lotta Cash Desto was shot and killed this morning while driving in Houston. The shooting incident that took Desto’s life, occurred on Septermber 24, 2022.

The Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at 2:40 in the morning near 5500 Richmond Avenue.

According to police officials, during a triple shooting in west Houston, a woman was shot to death while driving in an SUV, two women received multiple gunshot wounds and two other men in the car were reported injured.

As reported by investigations, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting incident, and the passenger was transported to the hospital, where she is being treated and is expected to make a full recovery.

While the motive of the shooting is still unknown, the position of the bullet fragments inside the SUV led the Houston Police Department to believe there may have been more than one shooter.

Keep her, her family, and Uzi in your thoughts and prayers.

Comments / 34

Nutjob Haitian
3d ago

Damn crazy to think I was driving around that area not too long ago. You just never know what news you’ll hear in Houston , specially Harris county areas

Reply(1)
9
J. Bradley
3d ago

EVERYONE repent and turn to Jesus Christ for salvation

Reply
17
NoMoreHops
3d ago

Lil Uzi? Lotta Cash? Drive by shooting? You don’t say….

Reply(2)
16
 

