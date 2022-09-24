ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU vs. New Mexico: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

By Tyler Nettuno
 3 days ago
The Tigers will look to win their third-straight game this weekend as the New Mexico Lobos come to town. A 2-1 Mountain West squad under third-year coach Danny Gonzales, UNM is looking to pull off a stunning upset in the first-ever matchup between the two schools.

The Lobos are coming off a big win over UTEP, while LSU took care of business at home against Mississippi State in coach Brian Kelly’s SEC debut.

This will be the Tigers’ last opportunity to get things in order before their first road trip of the season to face a struggling Auburn team next weekend, which kicks off the bulk of the SEC schedule.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow this week’s game.

How to Watch

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

  • Date: September 24, 2022
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
  • Live Stream: ESPN+/SECN+ (ESPN+ Subscription Required)
  • Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Injury Report

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

LSU is starting to get closer to full strength, especially in the secondary. Cornerback Sevyn Banks has dealt with an injury since camp, but he is expected to make his LSU debut on Saturday. He was available last week but didn’t see the field. Meanwhile, defensive back Matthew Langlois remains questionable.

The biggest absence for the Tigers isn’t injury related. Receiver Kayshon Boutte has been excused from this game to be with his girlfriend, who gave birth to their son Kylan on Thursday night.

Players to Watch

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

LSU:

New Mexico:

  • Passing: Miles Kendrick (379 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 56.3% completion)
  • Rushing: Sherod White (23 attempts, 101 yards, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Geordon Porter (Nine receptions, 140 yards, 2 TDs)
  • Tackling: Jerrick Reed II (25)
  • Sacks: Cody Moon (3.5)
  • Interceptions: Ronald Wilson (2)

Five Things to Know

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

