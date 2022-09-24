Read full article on original website
motor1.com
2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race
The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
This Stunning W140 Mercedes S-Class Is A 615-HP V12 Sleeper
Throughout most of the 1990s, the W140 S-Class served as Mercedes-Benz's flagship sedan. It was one of the last overengineered Mercs of the era and came with everything from double-paned soundproofed glass to rain-sensing wipers and an adaptive damping system. These are features that were mostly unheard of at the time, and while not all of these gizmos aged well, the W140's timeless styling has.
Prior Design's McLaren 720S Is An Aerodynamic Masterpiece
The golden rule of supercar ownership is that once you own one, you leave it the hell alone. Ferrari even prohibits people from modifying their cars in an unfitting fashion after ownership lest they lose out on special edition models further down the line. But that hasn't stopped rich folks and celebrities. Even sought-after cars such as McLarens and up are being modified with garish body kits and engine upgrade kits. Personal taste does come into it, but Prior Design's latest effort - the vivid lime green McLaren 720S before your eyes - is a stylish take on the British supercar, despite not being as wild as some of the tuner's previous efforts.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Aventador successor, 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63, 2023 BMW Alpina XB7: This Week's Top Photos
Lamborghini's successor to the Aventador was spotted this week. With a new V-12 engine and hybrid technology, the redesigned supercar will move Lamborghini into the next era. Brabus unveiled a wild pickup truck based on the Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63. Called the P 900 Rocket Edition, just ten examples will be built, each packing 888 hp.
2024 Ford Mustang’s Styling: the Good and the Bad
The new Ford Mustang has a fully redesigned exterior. However, it might take some getting used to for fans of the previous generations. The post 2024 Ford Mustang’s Styling: the Good and the Bad appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Brabus builds a Mercedes-Benz G-Class pickup packing 888 hp
Mercedes-Benz has yet to launch additional body styles for its second-generation G-Class but German tuning company Brabus has one in the form of its XLP. Once in a while Brabus likes to offer a special version of the XLP fitted with more of everything. The latest is the P 900 Rocket Edition, which is limited to just ten examples.
Carscoops
Citroen Unveils New Logo Inspired From Its Past, Teases New Concept
Citroen revealed its new brand identity and logo which is a reinterpretation of the 1919 original. The oval with the double chevron emblem will debut in a new concept before the end of the month, before finding its way into future production models starting from mid-2023. Interestingly, this is not the first time we see it, as it debuted in the side graphics of the futuristic Citroen 19_19 Concept back in 2019.
