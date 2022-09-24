Read full article on original website
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
wogx.com
Florida's Gulf Coast counties preparing for mandatory evacuations
Residents along Florida's Gulf Coast are preparing to evacuate ahead of what is expected to be a powerful Hurricane Ian. Officials in Pasco County are expecting a major flooding event brought on the storm.
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian: Timeline for storm's impact in Central Florida counties
As Hurricane Ian nears Central Florida, the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track when the local area could see potential impacts. On Tuesday, Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane moving over western Cuba. The storm is forecast to head toward Florida, eventually becoming a Category 4 hurricane and then weakening before a Florida landfall.
wogx.com
Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Ian (Sept. 25, 11PM)
FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Garner discusses the latest track of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to become a major hurricane. Where is it headed? All of Central Florida remains in the storm's prospective path. Tropical storm watches, warnings, and a storm surge watches have been issued for Florida Keys, and parts of Florida's western coast.
wogx.com
Florida military bases brace for Hurricane Ian's impact as ships, aircraft evacuate region
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen and aim for Florida's Gulf Coast later this week, area military officials have ordered all ships and aircraft to prepare for the expected storm. Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command, said U.S. 4th Fleet ships will...
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian: Central Florida school announcements ahead of storm's arrival
Officials of schools, colleges and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area are beginning to announce their plans for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts on the state. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far:. ALACHUA COUNTY.
wogx.com
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for all of Florida as Tropical Storm Ian threatens the state
ORLANDO, Fla. - On Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Florida as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to make impact as a major hurricane. Due to the possibility of a dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, strong winds, flash flooding, and the potential for...
