Florida State

Hurricane Ian: Timeline for storm's impact in Central Florida counties

As Hurricane Ian nears Central Florida, the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track when the local area could see potential impacts. On Tuesday, Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane moving over western Cuba. The storm is forecast to head toward Florida, eventually becoming a Category 4 hurricane and then weakening before a Florida landfall.
Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Ian (Sept. 25, 11PM)

FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Garner discusses the latest track of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to become a major hurricane. Where is it headed? All of Central Florida remains in the storm's prospective path. Tropical storm watches, warnings, and a storm surge watches have been issued for Florida Keys, and parts of Florida's western coast.
Hurricane Ian: Central Florida school announcements ahead of storm's arrival

Officials of schools, colleges and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area are beginning to announce their plans for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts on the state. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far:. ALACHUA COUNTY.
