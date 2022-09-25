ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop O’Connell 42, Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 7

Blue Ridge School 56, Christchurch 14

Broadwater Academy 48, Quantico 8

Cave Spring 12, Pulaski County 2

Delco Christian, Pa. 39, Randolph-Macon Academy 14

Fort Chiswell 36, Giles 20

John Handley 38, Fauquier 0

Phoebus 43, Heritage-Newport News 0

Riverheads 35, Tazewell 12

St. Albans, D.C. 37, St. John Paul the Great 0

St. Christopher’s 26, Norfolk Academy 7

The Covenant School 58, Brunswick Academy 14

Trinity Episcopal 22, Episcopal 10

Va. Episcopal 30, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 6

Woodside 39, Gloucester 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bland County vs. Eastern Montgomery, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy