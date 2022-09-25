Saturday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bishop O’Connell 42, Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 7
Blue Ridge School 56, Christchurch 14
Broadwater Academy 48, Quantico 8
Cave Spring 12, Pulaski County 2
Delco Christian, Pa. 39, Randolph-Macon Academy 14
Fort Chiswell 36, Giles 20
John Handley 38, Fauquier 0
Phoebus 43, Heritage-Newport News 0
Riverheads 35, Tazewell 12
St. Albans, D.C. 37, St. John Paul the Great 0
St. Christopher’s 26, Norfolk Academy 7
The Covenant School 58, Brunswick Academy 14
Trinity Episcopal 22, Episcopal 10
Va. Episcopal 30, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 6
Woodside 39, Gloucester 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bland County vs. Eastern Montgomery, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
