ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 26, Akr. Ellet 6

Akron Garfield 20, Akr. Firestone 14, 2OT

Bellaire 42, Wintersville Indian Creek 7

Can. Cent. Cath. 42, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 12

Cin. Withrow 17, Cin. Taft 14

Cols. Marion-Franklin 28, Cols. Independence 6

Hamilton Badin 42, Day. Carroll 0

Hunting Valley University 28, Gates Mills Gilmour 20

Lakewood St. Edward 37, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 6

Montpelier 43, Fremont St. Joseph 23

Youngs. Valley Christian 46, Leetonia 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy