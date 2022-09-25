Saturday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 21, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 3
Britton-Deerfield 60, Morenci 22
Coleman 64, Vestaburg 12
Concord 70, Vandercook Lake Jackson 0
Detroit Voyageur 14, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 12
Gabriel Richard Catholic 54, Muskegon Heights 0
Kalamazoo Hackett 47, Parchment 25
Lutheran Westland 20, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 7
Manistee Catholic Central 56, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 48
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 41, Waterford Our Lady 7
Marion 60, St. Philip Catholic Central/Calhoun Christian Co-op 6
Martin 49, Brown City 6
Menominee 48, Milwaukee Academy of Science, Wis. 36
Merrill 38, Portland St. Patrick 13
Munising 64, Suttons Bay 24
Newberry 56, Eben Junction Superior Central 0
North Central 50, Lake Linden-Hubbell 0
Onekama 76, Rock Mid Peninsula 38
South Lyon East 35, Paw Paw 21
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 7, Sault Ste Marie 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
