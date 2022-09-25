ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 21, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 3

Britton-Deerfield 60, Morenci 22

Coleman 64, Vestaburg 12

Concord 70, Vandercook Lake Jackson 0

Detroit Voyageur 14, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 12

Gabriel Richard Catholic 54, Muskegon Heights 0

Kalamazoo Hackett 47, Parchment 25

Lutheran Westland 20, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 7

Manistee Catholic Central 56, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 48

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 41, Waterford Our Lady 7

Marion 60, St. Philip Catholic Central/Calhoun Christian Co-op 6

Martin 49, Brown City 6

Menominee 48, Milwaukee Academy of Science, Wis. 36

Merrill 38, Portland St. Patrick 13

Munising 64, Suttons Bay 24

Newberry 56, Eben Junction Superior Central 0

North Central 50, Lake Linden-Hubbell 0

Onekama 76, Rock Mid Peninsula 38

South Lyon East 35, Paw Paw 21

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 7, Sault Ste Marie 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

